Check Point Software Launches Infinity Spark to Protect Small and Medium Businesses with Consolidated, Enterprise Grade Security and Connectivity to Boost Employee Productivity

SAN CARLOS, Calif,, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has today introduced Check Point Infinity Spark, a threat prevention solution that delivers industry leading AI security and integrated connectivity to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).



Infinity Spark offers enterprise grade security across networks, email, office, endpoint, and mobile devices. With a 99.7% malware catch rate, it protects SMBs against advanced threats including phishing, ransomware, credential theft and DNS attacks.

“SMBs have shown a willingness to invest in cybersecurity to safeguard and support business growth especially as they adapt to the hybrid working model. However, with a growing shortage of skilled cyber professionals these businesses need a solution that offers full coverage protection without complicated onboarding processes. Infinity Spark addresses this opportunity in the market by consolidating security into an ‘all-in-one’ platform with a simple monthly price plan.” said Eyal Manor, Vice President of Product Management at Check Point Software.

The Check Point Infinity Spark suite delivers:

Industry-Leading Threat Prevention : Check Point Infinity Spark provides 99.7% prevention catch rate to protect SMBs against phishing, ransomware, credential theft and DNS attacks.

: Check Point Infinity Spark provides 99.7% prevention catch rate to protect SMBs against phishing, ransomware, credential theft and DNS attacks. Enterprise grade all-in-one SMB Security Suite: SMBs are struggling to properly secure their critical assets, making them a growing target for cybercriminals. Designed to protect SMBs across the network, mobile, endpoint, email, and office.

SMBs are struggling to properly secure their critical assets, making them a growing target for cybercriminals. Designed to protect SMBs across the network, mobile, endpoint, email, and office. New Quantum Spark SMB Next Generation Firewalls: Infinity Spark features Check Point’s Quantum Spark 1500 Pro Series, the industry’s first gateway with integrated artificial intelligence security, 5G, SD-WAN and Wi-Fi 6. Check Point Quantum Spark Pro delivers 3 times faster Wi-Fi, high-speed 1 Gbps WAN connection with 5G and integrated SD-WAN for better application performance and maximum uptime.



Eyal added: “In some cases, an SMB may turn to a Managed Service Provider (MSP) to defend them against cyberattacks, with many paying a premium for their cybersecurity services. Infinity Spark can decrease MSP operational costs by 50% through unified multi-tenant management, integrating four consoles into a single dashboard with zero touch provisioning and scalable cloud services to support an unlimited number of SMBs.”

"Hybrid work has complicated SMB security and created demand for a simplified and consolidated security platform. Check Point Software offers a unique comprehensive security suite specifically built to enable SMBs and MSSPs to protect networks, devices, and applications against cyber-attacks, while reducing the complexity of deployment and management. The Infinity Spark security suite is designed to provide SMBs with a simple, affordable, and integrated security solution right out of the box. This solution spans network, cloud, mobile and endpoint security, including advanced threat prevention to make it easy to protect SMBs from security risks.”, said Pete Finalle, Security Research Manager, IDC

“Infinity Spark is a great and affordable way to offer end-to-end security for our small and midsized business customers. It provides complete protection for their employees both in and outside of the office. We have seen a significant reduction in our operational overhead with Check Point’s unified management console.” Said Emiel Harbers, CTO at Harbers ICT, The Netherlands.

Availability

Check Point Infinity Spark and Quantum Spark 1500 Pro are available today for order. For more detailed information visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/quantum/next-generation-firewall/small-business-firewall/infinity-spark/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( https://www.checkpoint.com/ ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.