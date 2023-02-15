Stretch Marks Treatment Market Size to Worth USD 5.4 BN by 2032

Ottawa, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stretch marks treatment market will rise as a result of rising levels of obesity, investment in healthcare facilities, the number of pregnancies, and concern over stretch marks. The market for stretch mark treatments is also being driven by an increase in the number of online treatment suppliers. Stretch marks can appear on women during or after pregnancy, and they can also appear on other persons who are developing adolescents. They are also common in those who experience abrupt weight gain or loss.



Teenagers developing stretch marks following an abrupt development spurt is another factor that is significantly driving the market. Stretch marks are becoming more common, which increases the need for specialized treatment. This is mostly due to an increase in the consumption of calorie-dense, fattening food by a big portion of the population.

Key Insights:

By type, topical products segment has captured revenue share of over 48% in 2022.

By end use, the hospitals and clinics segment has accounted revenue share of 65% in 2022.

North America region has held for 39.6% revenue share in 2022.





What I the regional impact in the stretch marks treatment market?

Due to the rising incidence of obesity and rising number of pregnancies in the region, North America is anticipated to obtain the greatest market share among all other regions over the course of the projected period. Stretch marks, for instance, are tiny lines that appear on the skin when it stretches due to rapid growth or weight gain. Nationally, 41.9% of adults in the United States are obese, according to the Trust for America's Health (TFAH) report State of Obesity 2022: Better Policies for a Healthier America. Furthermore, Black adults had the highest rate of adult obesity at 49.9%, followed by Hispanic adults at 45.6% and White adults at 41.4%.

Furthermore, due to the rising prevalence of obesity, rising birthrate, and worry over stretch marks in the region, Europe and Asia Pacific are also anticipated to experience considerable growth in the global market for stretch mark treatments. For instance, in the WHO European Region, overweight and obesity afflict approximately 60% of adults and almost one in three children (29% of boys and 27% of girls). Hence, the demand for stretch mark treatments in Europe is anticipated to rise as a result.

Report Attributes Details Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 5.4 Billion CAGR 8.91% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 39.6% in 2022 Europe Revenue Share 30% in 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Cynosure LLC, Clarins, Concord Medisys, Helix BioMedix, Inc., Laboratoires Expanscience, Casmara, Weleda, Cult Beauty, Dermaclara, Strialite, Bayer AG, Mama Mio, Helix BioMedix, Inc. and Others.

Market Trends

The growth of the segment is majorly attributed to the high cost of other treatments such as laser and microdermabrasion. The easy availability of the products, along with affordability, is contributing to the segment's growth. Most women prefer home remedies for stretch marks, further supporting the market's growth.

According to a study published in The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology in May 2021, stretch marks and xerosis appear to respond well to topical oil formulations rich in vitamins and plant extracts. Hence, the effectiveness of topical oil treatment for the treatment of stretch marks may drive the segment's growth.

In developing countries like India and South Africa, people usually select products that are cost-effective and easily accessible, thus boosting their demand in these countries. Oils and serums come with fewer side effects as compared to lasers, making them a more trustworthy option among people.

Rising product launches are further expected to drive the growth of the segment. For instance, in April 2021, Bio-Oil launched an All-Natural version of the oil for the treatment of scars and stretch marks, which will be available in Ireland. The launch of oils is expected to boost segmental growth.

Hence, factors such as easy availability, affordibility, and other advantages associated with the oils and serum are likely to boost the market's growth.

Market dynamics

Market Drivers

The increased prevalence of obesity worldwide, the rise in pregnancies, and consumer concern over stretch marks are all contributing to the significant expansion of the global market for stretch mark treatment. In addition, increased inclination for at-home topical treatments and rising demand for safe and effective treatments are anticipated to support market expansion. However, it is anticipated that issues including the high cost of laser and microdermabrasion treatments and low public awareness will impede the growth of the stretch mark treatment industry.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the expensive nature of the treatment process will limit market expansion. Stretch mark therapy will face obstacles from a lack of trained personnel and a lack of healthcare infrastructure in poor nations. During the projection period of 2023–2032, a drop in clinical visits resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak and a lack of knowledge would also act as a restraint and slow the market's growth rate.

High cost associated with the treatment to hinder the market growth.

An important issue restricting the market's growth to some extent is the high cost of this treatment process. Rural residents are less likely to be aware of the stretch mark treatment method, which is expected to significantly hurt the market. In addition to this, potential bottlenecks impeding the overall expansion of the global market include skin adverse effects related to laser therapy.

Market Opportunities

The presence of numerous players in the area is also significantly boosting the regional market. Thus, this finally heightens participant competition, giving them a chance to develop more inventive strategies and satisfy the expanding global demand.

Growing research and development activities to generate numerous opportunities for market expansion.

A rise in the number of R&D activities is another factor that will present advantageous chances for the expansion of the global stretch marks treatment market. Additionally, the market's growth rate will be further accelerated by the increasing approvals and releases of novel stretch mark treatment medications. Moreover, growing investments in the development of cutting-edge technologies and an extensive list of emerging markets will present favorable prospects for the expansion of the stretch mark treatment market over the course of the projected year.

Market Challenges

On the other hand, the biggest and most pressing obstacle to the market's expansion will be the lack of knowledge of and lack of access to solutions for treating stretch marks in low-income nations.

Lack of skilled professionals poses a challenge to market growth.

In emerging countries, the lack of trained professionals especially for laser treatment is the major challenge to the growth of the market. Also, poor healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped countries serves as a challenge to market growth.

Report highlights

The stretch mark treatment market is divided into topical products, lasers, microdermabrasion, and others based on the type of therapy. Due to the rising incidences of stretch marks brought on by pale skin, pregnancy, a history of giving birth to twins or large babies, sudden weight loss or gain, obesity, and other factors, among others, the topical products segment currently dominates the market and is anticipated to do so for some time.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the stretch marks treatment market due to the rising cases of weight gain among people during the pandemic, which is a major cause for the development of stretch marks. For instance, according to an article published in Frontiers in Public Health in January 2022, weight gain was documented in several studies conducted worldwide during the COVID-19 lockdowns. According to the same source, in two studies conducted in the United States, between 22% and 27.5% of people gained weight as a result of the pandemic, which led to increased adoption of stretch marks treatment to get rid of stretch marks gained by obesity

Post the pandemic, the market exhibited significant growth due to the rising hospital admissions for non-elective procedures, such as laser treatment for stretch marks, and rising healthcare spending on aesthetic procedures.

Recent developments

In October 2022- Stretch mark cream, which keeps the skin hydrated, increases skin firmness, and reduces the visibility of such blemishes on the surface, was introduced as part of Cipla Health's mother care line. People all around the world like at-home topical treatments that are renowned for lessening stretch mark appearance.

In May 2022, Givaudan Active Beauty launched Centella CAST, an ingredient that acts on the mechanisms responsible for the formation of stretch marks. It acts on four different levels to restore skin elasticity, density, and firmness, thus reducing the appearance of stretch marks.

In April 2022, Skin Science Solutions launched Icoone Roboderm, a new generation device that utilizes unique cellular technologies to offer painless and non-invasive facial and body rejuvenation. The Icoone technology offers a wide range of customizable and effective treatments for the face and body, including stretch marks and wrinkle reduction.





Market Segmentation

By Type

Topical Products

Creams

Oils & Serum

Lotion

Laser

Fractional Laser

Pulse-Dye Laser

Others

Microdermabrasion





By End Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Use

Specialty Dermatology Centers





By Distribution Channel

Institutional

Retail

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Medical Retailers

Online Stores

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





