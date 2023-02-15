Coalesce Joins Snowflake Partner Connect Ecosystem to Deliver Data Transformations at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce.io , the data transformation company, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, by joining the Snowflake Partner Connect program. By joining the program, Coalesce data transformation capabilities will now be available to Snowflake customers directly on Snowflake’s platform.



"Snowflake’s single, integrated platform allows customers to turn their data into actionable insights," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "We’re pleased to see that Coalesce has joined our Partner Connect program, optimizing data transformations on Snowflake and giving our customers a better experience building data pipelines with a flexible, easy-to-use transformation solution that supports complex use cases.”

In addition to joining Snowflake’s Partner Connect, Coalesce has achieved both Snowflake Ready Technology Validation and Premier tier partner status as part of the Snowflake Partner Network, affirming their adherence to the Data Cloud’s best practices for product integrations.

“We’re excited to further expand our partnership with Snowflake by joining its Partner Connect program and helping enterprises accelerate their journey to the Data Cloud,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO and co-founder of Coalesce. “Coalesce provides a code-first, GUI driven data transformation experience that generates optimized and customizable SnowSQL. We’re excited to help Snowflake customers manage their data by ultimately focusing on what matters most – quickly generating insights and value from their data.”

About Coalesce

Founded in 2020, Coalesce is the only data transformation tool built for scale. As the first data transformation platform to combine the speed of an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the flexibility of code, and the efficiency of automation, Coalesce empowers its customers with increased data team productivity and insights. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Coalesce is backed by Emergence Capital, 11.2 Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, and Industry Ventures and supports customers worldwide. Learn more at https://coalesce.io/ .