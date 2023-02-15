Great American Cookies Expands into Illinois with Two New Locations

Original Cookie Cake Franchise Arrives in Chicago Area

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, announces its debut in Illinois with two new locations situated in the Chicago suburbs of Schaumburg and Orland Park. Locals can now enjoy desserts that hit the sweet spot, including a variety of fresh-baked cookies and Create-Your-Own Cookie Cakes.

“We continue to look for strategic opportunities to grow our brand and are thrilled to be breaking ground in Illinois,” said Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Both Orland Park and Schaumburg are great Chicago communities that we are confident will eat up what makes us so special—our homemade treats made with only the highest quality ingredients.”

Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its chocolate chip cookie recipe dating back to 1977. For guests craving more, they can enjoy a deliciously rich brownie, or a Double Doozie™, delectable icing sandwiched between their favorite cookies.

The Schaumburg Great American Cookies is located at 5 Woodfield Mall, Unit #F305A, Schaumburg, IL 60173 and is open Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Orland Park Great American Cookies is located at 804 Orland Square Drive, Unit H02A, Orland Park, IL 60462 and is open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 370 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

