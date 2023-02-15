Discuss Announces People Experience Platform and New Research Partner Ecosystem

Seattle, WA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced today the launch of its People Experience Platform to more easily scale qualitative research. The platform is available with an innovative unlimited seat-based pricing model to enable anyone to set up, run, and glean in-depth insights anytime, with no hassles. In addition, Discuss introduced its new Partner Ecosystem to connect the research technology, processes and subject matter experts often needed to maximize qualitative insights.

Built to reimagine qualitative research at scale, the Discuss platform and Partner Ecosystem bring together the best-of-breed technologies and companies to deliver the power of connectedness to the market research industry.

For over 10 years, Discuss has been a leader in the video first research market and, after another year of record growth, is now expanding to bring together quantitative and qualitative research, seamlessly flow self-captured feedback into live, moderated research,and easily connect communities for faster time to insights. Coupled with this purpose-built platform is the industry’s most extensive set of research services to maximize any customer’s research success, whether it is DIY or full service.

Live, Moderated Research

The Discuss platform is purpose built to support in-depth research no matter how the data or insight is collected.

Designed for interactive virtual focus groups and live interviews with people across the globe, it enables organizations to learn more in less time and make better informed decisions

Self Captured Feedback

Self Captures enables respondents to give feedback on their own schedule via short videos, along with photos or text responses in sharing their experiences.

Discuss uniquely connects self captured feedback as part of a research project with live feedback sessions that are part of the same research project.

Self Captures enables Discuss to support many new qualitative research use cases such as video diaries, in-home usage tests and mobile ethnography projects, unboxing reactions, mobile missions and more.

Media Uploads

Any video, text, or image can be uploaded into the Discuss platform no matter where it was created. These uploads can then be leveraged to find key themes or sentiment. Users can also create highlight reels and pull out key moments.

Uploaded media can be captured and stored all in one place creating a qualitative research repository that can be accessed by key stakeholders across an organization.

As part of the Discuss Partner Ecosystem, customers can access a network of market research technologies and services to integrate into their workflows. Discuss works with a variety of industry leading companies to simplify the research process including: Fuel Cycle, Highlight, Simporter, User Interviews, and Alida.

“Companies need faster, more cost effective ways for turning in-depth experiences into insights,” said Adam Mertz, Senior Vice President of Product & Marketing at Discuss. “Through these strategic partnerships and launch of this connected platform, we are transforming MRX and creating a freeway to customer insights and empathy where there has only been a long, winding road up until now.”

To learn more about the Discuss People Experience Platform, visit https://www.discuss.io/get-started/ and to learn more about Discuss’ Partner Ecosystem, visit https://www.discuss.io/resources/discuss-partner-ecosystem/.

