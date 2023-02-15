Global Diphtheria Vaccine Market to Surpass US$ 8,037.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global diphtheria vaccine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,097.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Diphtheria Vaccine Market:

Increasing prevalence of diphtheria

Increase in the prevalence of diphtheria is expected to drive the market growth for the forecast period. For instance, according to the government of U.K., on December 20, 2022, from 1 January to 25 November 2022, there were around 50 cases of diphtheria in England. Moreover, according to same source, in 2021, there were 10 cases of diphtheria in the U.K., 3 of which were toxigenic Corynebacterim diphtheriae.

Increase in the collaboration and partnership to develop novel diphtheria vaccine

Increase in the inorganic growth strategy such as collaboration and partnership by key market player in order to develop novel diphtheria vaccine is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in November 2021, Stablepharma, a disruptive technology platform that aims to produce fridge-free vaccines and BB-NCIPD Ltd, a biotechnology company, announced that they have collaborated to develop the world’s first fridge-free Td vaccine for diphtheria.

Global Diphtheria vaccine Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

In vaccine types segment, DTaP vaccine segment is dominant in the North America due to increase in the product launch by key market players. For instance, in June 2021, VAXELIS, a vaccine to target Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis, Inactivated Poliovirus, Haemophilus b Conjugate and Hepatitis B Vaccine, was launched in the U.S. by Sanofi Pasteur, global vaccines business unit of Sanofi.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global diphtheria vaccine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the research and development and robust pipeline for diphtheria and other disease like Tetanus. DV2-TDAP-01, a pipeline drug candidate currently tested for its safety and efficacy for tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis (Tdap) by collaboration between Dynavax Technologies, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., an Indian biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals company.

Among end user, hospitals segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the increase in the government initiatives such as launching new wards for diphtheria in hospitals. For instance, in September 2022, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), India announced that they have added a new diphtheria ward in Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases (MVID) Hospital for diphtheria patients

Among regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global diphtheria vaccine market over the forecast period, due to the increasing in the research and development activity by various institutes in the region. Sanofi, a global multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company, is currently testing conjugate vaccine for its safety and efficacy for disease condition such as Pneumococcal, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, in healthy toddlers and infants.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global diphtheria vaccine market include AJ Vaccines A/S., BIONET-ASIA, GlaxoSmithKline plc., MassBiologics, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc, Panacea Biotec, Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech, and BB – NCIPD Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Diphtheria Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type: DTaP Vaccine DT Vaccine Tdap Vaccine Td Vaccine

Global Diphtheria Vaccine Market, By Age Group: Pediatrics Adults

Global Diphtheria Vaccine Market By End User: Hospitals Clinics Vaccination Centers

Global Diphtheria Vaccine Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





