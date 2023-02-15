Hofseth Biocare ASA: PRIMARY INSIDER NOTIFICATION

English Norwegian

Hofseth International AS ("HI"), a close associate of Hofseth Biocare ASA's (the "Company") board member Roger Hofseth, has notified the Company that HI has made the following purchases of shares in the Company.

On 11 May 2022, HI purchased 24,000 shares in the Company at an average price of approximately NOK 3,89 for a total subscription amount of NOK 93,434.4.

On 29 December 2022, HI purchased 53,572 shares in the Company at an average price of approximately NOK 2,80 for a total subscription amount of NOK 150,429.44.

On 30 December 2022, HI purchased 178,215 shares in the Company at an average price of approximately NOK 3,36 for a total subscription amount of NOK 599,530.72.

Please see the attached notification forms for further information.

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachments