Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results

| Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc Palomar Holdings, Inc

La Jolla, California, UNITED STATES

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $18.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) was $21.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $17.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Effective December 31, 2022, the Company adjusts for net realized and unrealized gains and losses when calculating and presenting adjusted net income, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted return on equity. All prior year amounts have been adjusted accordingly.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 59.5% to $239.1 million compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Net income of $18.8 million, compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $21.1 million, compared to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Total loss ratio of 22.4% compared to 15.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Combined ratio of 75.5% compared to 75.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4%, compared to 70.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Annualized return on equity of 19.9%, compared to 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 22.4%, compared to 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 64.8% to $881.9 million compared to $535.2 million in 2021
  • Net income of $52.2 million, compared to $45.8 million in 2021
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $71.3 million, compared to $52.4 million in 2021
  • Total loss ratio of 24.9%, compared to 17.7% in 2021
  • Combined ratio of 80.4%, compared to 80.0% in 2021
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 75.6%, compared to 76.1% in 2021
  • Return on equity of 13.4%, compared to 12.1% in 2021
  • Adjusted return on equity(1) of 18.3%, compared to 13.8% in 2021

(1)  See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Palomar’s strong fourth quarter results are the final illustration of success in a record-setting year. During the quarter we generated nearly 60% top-line growth while also achieving strong profitability with an annualized adjusted return on equity of 22.4%. For the full year 2022, we delivered record premium growth and earnings, generating an adjusted ROE of 18.3%. The fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate further execution of Palomar 2X, our strategy to profitably grow the company, deliver predictable earnings, and achieve an ROE in excess of 20% while maintaining industry leading profit margins.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Looking to 2023, we expect to earn adjusted net income of $86 million to $90 million. This guidance implies 23% net income growth and an adjusted ROE of 21% at the midpoint of our expected range – a target that exceeds our PLMR 2X stated objective of 20%. We believe our guidance points to the durability of our business model as we successfully navigate the reinsurance market; execute on diversifying endeavors like PLMR-Front as well as our casualty and inland marine divisions; and invest in underwriting talent, technology and data analytics to support new and existing products.” 

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 59.5% to $239.1 million compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, while net earned premiums increased 21.2% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $18.4 million including $16.6 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $1.9 million of unfavorable catastrophe development from prior periods. The loss ratio for the quarter was 22.4%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 2.3%(1) and an attritional loss ratio of 20.1%, compared to a loss ratio of 15.0% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of negative 2.5% and attritional loss ratio of 17.5%.

Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $20.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.5% compared to underwriting income of $17.0 million and a combined ratio of 75.0% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $23.5 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $19.9 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.7% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 81.6% to $4.4 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.81 years at December 31, 2022. Cash and invested assets totaled $621.8 million at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $2.0 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 24.9% compared to 22.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the current quarter and prior year quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $384.8 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $394.2 million at December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.9% compared to 17.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 22.4% compared to 18.2% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 222,217 shares for $11.1 million of the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of December 31, 2022, $65.6 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2023 Outlook
For the full year 2023, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $86 million to $90 million. This includes catastrophe flood losses incurred in the first quarter of approximately $2.5 million. The expected results do not include any additional catastrophe losses.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday February 16, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 16, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13735679. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 23, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. 
To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries 
Lindsay Conner 
1-551-206-6217 
lconner@plmr.com 

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

  Three months ended
        
  December 31,
     Percent 
  2022
 2021
 Change
 Change 
  ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums $239,117  $149,908  $89,209  59.5 %
Ceded written premiums  (150,466)  (70,437)  (80,029) 113.6 %
Net written premiums  88,651   79,471   9,180  11.6 %
Net earned premiums  82,228   67,840   14,388  21.2 %
Commission and other income  1,143   872   271  31.1 %
Total underwriting revenue(1)  83,371   68,712   14,659  21.3 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  18,421   10,169   8,252  81.1 %
Acquisition expenses  26,843   27,284   (441) (1.6)%
Other underwriting expenses  17,986   14,285   3,701  25.9 %
Underwriting income(1)  20,121   16,974   3,147  18.5 %
Interest expense  (398)  (40)  (358) NM  
Net investment income  4,415   2,431   1,984  81.6 %
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments  841   2,029   (1,188) (58.6)%
Income before income taxes  24,979   21,394   3,585  16.8 %
Income tax expense  6,219   4,762   1,457  30.6 %
Net income $18,760  $16,632  $2,128  12.8 %
Adjustments:                
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments(2)  (841)  (2,029)  1,188  (58.6)%
Expenses associated with transactions     153   (153) (100.0)%
Stock-based compensation expense  3,068   2,214   854  38.6 %
Amortization of intangibles  313   547   (234) (42.8)%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate     5   (5) (100.0)%
Tax impact  (214)  76   (290) (381.6)%
Adjusted net income(1) (2) $21,086  $17,598  $3,488  19.8 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                
Annualized return on equity  19.9 % 17.2 %       
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)  22.4 % 18.2 %       
Loss ratio  22.4 % 15.0 %       
Expense ratio  53.1 % 60.0 %       
Combined ratio  75.5 % 75.0 %       
Adjusted combined ratio(1)  71.4 % 70.7 %       
Diluted earnings per share $0.73  $0.64         
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $0.82  $0.68         
Catastrophe losses $1,865  $(1,704)        
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)  2.3 % (2.5)%       
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)  69.2 % 73.2 %       
Adjusted underwriting income(1) $23,502  $19,893  $3,609  18.1 %
NM-Not Meaningful                

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(2)- Beginning with this earnings release, we are including the impact of net realized and unrealized losses and gains on investments as an adjustment to our net income. As this line is primarily driven by equity market fluctuations rather than our underlying business performance, we believe adding this adjustment provides a more meaningful comparison of our performance. We have also changed the prior year adjusted net income to conform to this presentation.

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

  Year ended          
  December 31,       Percent  
  2022  2021  Change  Change  
  ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums $881,868  $535,175  $346,693  64.8 %
Ceded written premiums  (524,575)  (223,443)  (301,132) 134.8 %
Net written premiums  357,293   311,732   45,561  14.6 %
Net earned premiums  316,466   233,826   82,640  35.3 %
Commission and other income  4,272   3,608   664  18.4 %
Total underwriting revenue(1)  320,738   237,434   83,304  35.1 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  78,672   41,457   37,215  89.8 %
Acquisition expenses  110,771   95,433   15,338  16.1 %
Other underwriting expenses  69,219   53,723   15,496  28.8 %
Underwriting income(1)  62,076   46,821   15,255  32.6 %
Interest expense  (873)  (40)  (833) NM  
Net investment income  13,877   9,080   4,797  52.8 %
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments  (7,529)  1,277   (8,806) NM  
Income before income taxes  67,551   57,138   10,413  18.2 %
Income tax expense  15,381   11,291   4,090  36.2 %
Net income $52,170  $45,847  $6,323  13.8 %
Adjustments:                
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments(2)  7,529   (1,277)  8,806  NM  
Expenses associated with transactions  130   563   (433) (76.9)%
Stock-based compensation expense  11,624   5,584   6,040  108.2 %
Amortization of intangibles  1,255   1,251   4  0.3 %
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate  1,992   1,704   288  16.9 %
Tax impact  (3,366)  (1,238)  (2,128) 171.9 %
Adjusted net income(1) (2) $71,334  $52,434  $18,900  36.0 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                
Return on equity  13.4 % 12.1 %       
Adjusted return on equity(1)  18.3 % 13.8 %       
Loss ratio  24.9 % 17.7 %       
Expense ratio  55.5 % 62.2 %       
Combined ratio  80.4 % 80.0 %       
Adjusted combined ratio(1)  75.6 % 76.1 %       
Diluted earnings per share $2.02  $1.76         
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $2.77  $2.01         
Catastrophe losses $15,394  $5,015         
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)  4.9 % 2.1 %       
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)  70.8 % 73.9 %       
Adjusted underwriting income(1) $77,077  $55,923  $21,154  37.8 %
NM-Not Meaningful                
                 

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

  December 31,  December 31,
 
  2022  2021
 
Assets         
Investments:         
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $561,580 in 2022; $426,122 in 2021) $515,064  $432,682  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $42,352 in 2022; $31,834 in 2021)  38,576   33,261  
Total investments  553,640   465,943  
Cash and cash equivalents  68,108   50,284  
Restricted cash  56   87  
Accrued investment income  3,777   2,725  
Premium receivable  159,025   88,012  
Deferred policy acquisition costs  56,740   55,953  
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses  35,425   29,368  
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses  153,895   127,947  
Ceded unearned premiums  204,084   58,315  
Prepaid expenses and other assets  44,582   37,072  
Deferred tax assets, net  10,622     
Property and equipment, net  603   527  
Intangible assets, net  8,261   9,501  
Total assets $1,298,818  $925,734  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity         
Liabilities:         
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $25,760  $21,284  
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses  231,415   173,366  
Unearned premiums  471,314   284,665  
Ceded premium payable  138,495   37,460  
Funds held under reinsurance treaty  10,680   10,882  
Deferred tax liabilities, net     3,908  
Borrowings from credit agreements  36,400     
Total liabilities  914,064   531,565  
Stockholders' equity:         
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021       
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,027,467 and 25,428,929 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively  3   3  
Additional paid-in capital  333,557   318,902  
Accumulated other comprehensive income  (36,514)  5,312  
Retained earnings  87,708   69,952  
Total stockholders' equity  384,754   394,169  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,298,818  $925,734  
          

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
 Year Ended
 
  December 31,
 December 31,
 
  2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
 
Revenues:                 
Gross written premiums $239,117  $149,908  $881,868  $535,175  
Ceded written premiums  (150,466)  (70,437)  (524,575)  (223,443) 
Net written premiums  88,651   79,471   357,293   311,732  
Change in unearned premiums  (6,423)  (11,631)  (40,827)  (77,906) 
Net earned premiums  82,228   67,840   316,466   233,826  
Net investment income  4,415   2,431   13,877   9,080  
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments  841   2,029   (7,529)  1,277  
Commission and other income  1,143   872   4,272   3,608  
Total revenues  88,627   73,172   327,086   247,791  
Expenses:                 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  18,421   10,169   78,672   41,457  
Acquisition expenses  26,843   27,284   110,771   95,433  
Other underwriting expenses  17,986   14,285   69,219   53,723  
Interest expense  398   40   873   40  
Total expenses  63,648   51,778   259,535   190,653  
Income before income taxes  24,979   21,394   67,551   57,138  
Income tax expense  6,219   4,762   15,381   11,291  
Net income  18,760   16,632   52,170   45,847  
Other comprehensive income, net:                 
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively  6,114   (2,790)  (41,827)  (7,934) 
Net comprehensive income $24,874  $13,842  $10,343  $37,913  
Per Share Data:                 
Basic earnings per share $0.74  $0.65  $2.07  $1.80  
Diluted earnings per share $0.73  $0.64  $2.02  $1.76  
                  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                 
Basic  25,199,074   25,419,477   25,243,397   25,459,514  
Diluted  25,729,681   26,045,213   25,796,008   26,111,904  
                  

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31, 
  2022 2021  2022 2021 
  ($ in thousands)   ($ in thousands) 
      % of    % of     % of    % of 
  Amount  GWP Amount GWP  Amount GWP Amount GWP 
Product                       
Fronting $69,003  28.9%$11,459 7.7% $223,249 25.3%$11,459 2.2%
Residential Earthquake  53,808  22.5% 42,883 28.6%  213,803 24.2% 171,048 32.0%
Commercial Earthquake  40,782  17.1% 24,500 16.3%  131,677 14.9% 90,552 16.9%
Inland Marine  32,855  13.7% 18,077 12.1%  105,068 11.9% 57,124 10.7%
Commercial All Risk  10,025  4.2% 8,609 5.7%  51,671 5.9% 38,640 7.2%
Casualty  10,078  4.2% 4,080 2.7%  35,791 4.1% 9,584 1.9%
Hawaii Hurricane  8,388  3.5% 7,377 4.9%  32,967 3.7% 30,298 5.6%
Residential Flood  4,089  1.7% 3,218 2.2%  14,539 1.7% 11,652 2.2%
Specialty Homeowners  (108) % 14,875 9.9%  29,959 3.4% 67,894 12.7%
Other  10,197  4.2% 14,830 9.9%  43,144 4.9% 46,924 8.6%
Total Gross Written Premiums $239,117  100.0%$149,908 100.0% $881,868 100.0%$535,175 100.0%


  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2022 2021  2022 2021 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
      % of    % of     % of    % of 
  Amount GWP Amount GWP  Amount GWP Amount GWP 
State                       
California $128,490  53.7%$63,956 42.7% $418,809 47.5%$244,416 45.6%
Texas  18,960  7.9% 14,729 9.8%  90,459 10.3% 62,893 11.8%
Washington  12,436  5.2% 7,671 5.1%  41,827 4.7% 23,608 4.4%
Florida  11,499  4.8% 8,407 5.6%  38,715 4.4% 27,386 5.1%
Hawaii  10,428  4.4% 8,680 5.8%  40,157 4.5% 34,993 6.5%
Oregon  7,625  3.2% 3,991 2.7%  24,108 2.7% 13,677 2.6%
Illinois  4,215  1.8% 3,465 2.3%  17,368 2.0% 12,133 2.3%
New York  4,109  1.7% 1,790 1.2%  12,510 1.4% 3,077 0.6%
Other  41,355  17.3% 37,219 24.8%  197,915 22.5% 112,992 21.1%
Total Gross Written Premiums $239,117  100.0%$149,908 100.0% $881,868 100.0%$535,175 100.0%


  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31,
 
  2022 2021  2022 2021 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
      % of    % of     % of    % of 
  Amount GWP Amount GWP  Amount GWP Amount GWP 
Subsidiary                       
PSIC $132,562  55.4%$97,074 64.8% $489,720 55.5%$383,064 71.6%
PESIC  106,555  44.6% 52,834 35.2%  392,148 44.5% 152,111 28.4%
Total Gross Written Premiums $239,117  100.0%$149,908 100.0% $881,868 100.0%$535,175 100.0%
                        

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

  Three Months Ended        Year Ended       
  December 31,        December 31,       
  2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change
  ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums $211,267  $122,910  $88,357  71.9% $695,272  $433,999  $261,273  60.2%
Ceded earned premiums  (129,039)  (55,070)  (73,969) 134.3%  (378,806)  (200,173)  (178,633) 89.2%
Net earned premiums $82,228  $67,840  $14,388  21.2% $316,466  $233,826  $82,640  35.3%
                               
Net earned premium ratio  38.9%   55.2%          45.5%   53.9%        
                               

Loss detail

  Three Months Ended        Year Ended      
  December 31,        December 31,      
  2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change
  ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses $1,865 $(1,704) $3,569 (209.4)% $15,394 $5,015 $10,379 207.0%
Non-catastrophe losses  16,556  11,873   4,683 39.4 %  63,278  36,442  26,836 73.6%
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $18,421 $10,169  $8,252 81.1 % $78,672 $41,457 $37,215 89.8%
                           

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

  Three Months Ended December 31,
 Year ended December 31,
  2022 2021
 2022 2021
  (in thousands)
 (in thousands)
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $74,248  $46,643  $45,419  $34,470 
Add: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, net of reinsurance, related to:                
Current year  16,384   10,840   75,087   45,042 
Prior years  2,037   (671)  3,585   (3,585)
Total incurred  18,421   10,169   78,672   41,457 
Deduct: Loss and loss adjustment expense payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                
Current year  7,896   8,656   21,658   12,063 
Prior years  7,253   2,737   24,913   18,445 
Total payments  15,149   11,393   46,571   30,508 
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period  77,520   45,419   77,520   45,419 
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period  153,895   127,947   153,895   127,947 
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period $231,415  $173,366  $231,415  $173,366 
                 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2022 2021 2022 2021
  (in thousands)
 (in thousands)
Total revenue $88,627  $73,172  $327,086  $247,791 
Net investment income  (4,415)  (2,431)  (13,877)  (9,080)
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments  (841)  (2,029)  7,529   (1,277)
Underwriting revenue $83,371  $68,712  $320,738  $237,434 
                 

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2022 2021 2022 2021
  (in thousands)
 (in thousands)
Income before income taxes $24,979  $21,394  $67,551  $57,138 
Net investment income  (4,415)  (2,431)  (13,877)  (9,080)
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments  (841)  (2,029)  7,529   (1,277)
Interest expense  398   40   873   40 
Underwriting income $20,121  $16,974  $62,076  $46,821 
Expenses associated with transactions     153   130   563 
Stock-based compensation expense  3,068   2,214   11,624   5,584 
Amortization of intangibles  313   547   1,255   1,251 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate     5   1,992   1,704 
Adjusted underwriting income $23,502  $19,893  $77,077  $55,923 
                 

Adjusted net income

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2022 2021
 2022 2021
  (in thousands)
 (in thousands)
Net income $18,760  $16,632  $52,170  $45,847 
Adjustments:                
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments  (841)  (2,029)  7,529   (1,277)
Expenses associated with transactions     153   130   563 
Stock-based compensation expense  3,068   2,214   11,624   5,584 
Amortization of intangibles  313   547   1,255   1,251 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond     5   1,992   1,704 
Tax impact  (214)  76   (3,366)  (1,238)
Adjusted net income $21,086  $17,598  $71,334  $52,434 
                 

Annualized adjusted return on equity

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2022 2021  2022 2021 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
               
Annualized adjusted net income $84,344 $70,392  $71,334 $52,434 
Average stockholders' equity $376,299 $385,973  $389,461 $378,941 
Annualized adjusted return on equity  22.4% 18.2%  18.3% 13.8%
               

Adjusted combined ratio

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2022 2021  2022 2021 
  ($ in thousands)
  ($ in thousands)
 
Numerator: Sum of losses, loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $62,107  $50,866   $254,390  $187,005  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $82,228  $67,840   $316,466  $233,826  
Combined ratio  75.5 % 75.0 %  80.4 % 80.0 %
Adjustments to numerator:                  
Expenses associated with transactions $  $(153)  $(130) $(563) 
Stock-based compensation expense  (3,068)  (2,214)   (11,624)  (5,584) 
Amortization of intangibles  (313)  (547)   (1,255)  (1,251) 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond     (5)   (1,992)  (1,704) 
Adjusted combined ratio  71.4 % 70.7 %  75.6 % 76.1 %
                   

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended
  December 31,  December 31,
  2022 2021  2022 2021
  ( in thousands, except shares and per share data)  ( in thousands, except shares and per share data)
              
Adjusted net income $21,086 $17,598  $71,334 $52,434
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted  25,729,681  26,045,213   25,796,008  26,111,904
Diluted adjusted earnings per share $0.82 $0.68  $2.77 $2.01
              

Catastrophe loss ratio

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended 
  December 31,   December 31, 
  2022 2021   2022 2021 
  ($ in thousands)   ($ in thousands) 
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $18,421 $10,169   $78,672 $41,457 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $82,228 $67,840   $316,466 $233,826 
Loss ratio  22.4% 15.0 %  24.9% 17.7%
                
Numerator: Catastrophe losses $1,865 $(1,704)  $15,394 $5,015 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $82,228 $67,840   $316,466 $233,826 
Catastrophe loss ratio  2.3% (2.5)%  4.9% 2.1%
                

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

  Three Months Ended  Year ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
  2022    2021  2022    2021 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $62,107  $50,866   $254,390  $187,005  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $82,228  $67,840   $316,466  $233,826  
Combined ratio  75.5 %   75.0 %    80.4 %   80.0 %  
Adjustments to numerator:                  
Expenses associated with transactions $  $(153)  $(130) $(563) 
Stock-based compensation expense  (3,068)  (2,214)   (11,624)  (5,584) 
Amortization of intangibles  (313)  (547)   (1,255)  (1,251) 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond     (5)   (1,992)  (1,704) 
Catastrophe losses  (1,865)  1,704    (15,394)  (5,015) 
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses  69.2 %   73.2 %    70.8 %   73.9 %  
                   

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

  December 31,
  2022 2021
  (in thousands)
Stockholders’ equity $384,754  $394,169 
Intangible assets  (8,261)  (9,501)
Tangible stockholders’ equity $376,493  $384,668 
         

 