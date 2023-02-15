Armada Hoffler Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2022 Dividend Distributions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced the income tax treatment of its 2022 dividend distributions to holders of shares of the Company’s common stock and preferred stock.



This information represents final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions. Beginning in 2018, ordinary taxable income per share of common stock and preferred stock is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Common Stock Dividends

NYSE Ticker Symbol: AHH

CUSIP #04208T 10 8

EIN: #46-1214914

Line 1a Total Ordinary Dividends 65.64% Line 2e Section 897 Ordinary Dividends 65.64% Line 3 Non-Dividend Distributions 34.36% Line 5 Section 199A Dividends 65.64% Total Ordinary 65.64% Total Return of Capital 34.36% Total 100.00%

Preferred Series A Dividends

NYSE Ticker Symbol: AHHPrA

CUSIP #04208T 20 7

EIN: #46-1214914

Line 1a Total Ordinary Dividends 100.00% Line 2e Section 897 Ordinary Dividends 100.00% Line 5 Section 199A Dividends 100.00% Total Ordinary 100.00%

Line 2e - The amount of the dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Boxes 2e and 2f. Box 2e is a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts (Line 1a).

Line 5 - These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts (Line 1a).

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

Armada Hoffler

Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-4000