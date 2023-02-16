Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Financial Report 2022

English Finnish

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's IFRS financial statements and Board of Directors' report for 2022 have been published.

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

16th of February 2023 at 8 am (CET +1)

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's IFRS financial statements and Board of Directors' report for 2022 have been published. The materials are attached to this release and available in English and Finnish at www.saastopankki.fi.

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc

Further information:

Tero Kangas, Managing Director

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc

tero.kangas@saastopankki.fi

+358 50 420 1022

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.

Attachment