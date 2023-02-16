Striim appoints Nadim Antar as SVP and GM of EMEA to accelerate its growth in the region

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, Inc. , a global leader in unified data integration and real-time streaming, today announced that Nadim Antar has been appointed as Senior Vice President and General Manager of EMEA based out of London, UK.



“Striim is committed to providing world-class customer experiences in every region,” said Ali Kutay, Chief Executive Officer of Striim. “Nadim is a respected and influential leader who will empower our teams in EMEA to embody that commitment, while his strategic approach will guide our path to success as we continue to grow in this very important region for Striim.”

Nadim brings with him extensive strategic leadership experience in the enterprise technology sector, having led the successful expansion of both large-scale companies and startups, from MongoDB to NuoDB and most recently, as VP and GM of UK and Northern Europe at Dataiku. He will leverage this impressive track record to lead growth of Striim’s presence across EMEA, and to help customers in the region realize the transformative value of real-time data streaming. Current Striim customers in EMEA include National Grid, Sky, Orange, Virgin Media, Qatar Airways, and EDF Energy.

“Striim is a market leader in the real-time data integration and streaming space, addressing revenue-impacting business decisions,” said Nadim. “I’m thrilled to join an outstanding team that helps customers unlock the possibilities of real-time data within their organizations. Our partners across EMEA will be a key part of our go-to-market as we continue to deliver value to customers across Retail, FSI, Travel, Healthcare, Telco, and other sectors.”

Nadim elaborates that "As the world moves towards an AI future, the availability and timeliness of data will become of increasing importance and enable real competitive advantages for businesses, both small and large. Along with our key strategic partners in the major cloud and data warehouse domains, Striim is uniquely positioned to bring data from a myriad of legacy on-premise systems and deliver it - enriched and in real-time - to the mass computing capacity of the cloud."

To learn more about Striim visit https://www.striim.com/company/ .

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real-time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

Media Contact:

Dianna Spring

(650) 241-0680 ext. 354

press@striim.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cd69335-e849-47fc-a2e8-cc550b3b0833