LIZHI Upgrades Online Chatbot Demo With Voice AI

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, has announced that, following its the implementation of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) technology, the Company has upgraded its new AI-powered online chatbot demo to incorporate voice AI and speech recognition. LIZHI’s now enhanced voice AI chatbot demo is capable of automated voice dialogue, which will further enrich users’ interactive audio entertainment experience.



The AI-powered online chatbot demo was made possible through LIZHI’s ongoing in-depth research and exploration of natural language processing (NLP) technology. LIZHI’s voice AI technology upgrades the chatbot by leveraging LIZHI’s technological capabilities in the online audio field.

With the application of ASR and TTS technology, voice AI enables the chatbot to automatically recognize vocal speech input. NLP technology is employed to intelligently analyze, comprehend and derive meaning from natural language and respond, before TTS technology converts text into voice responses. Users can interact with the voice AI chatbot with voice commands and receive contextualized, relevant voice responses.

In the years to come, LIZHI will continue its research and exploration of cutting-edge technologies and further expand the possible applications and usage scenarios of such technologies, including the implementation of its voice AI chatbot into the Company’s audio products. Ultimately, LIZHI aims to enrich users’ social audio and interactive audio entertainment experience with continuous innovation of its online audio products.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LIZHI INC.

IR Department

Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265

E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm