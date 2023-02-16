Amesite Launches First Pilot Program under NAFEO Alliance at Benedict College in South Carolina

DETROIT, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) and the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO), today announce the launch of the first pilot program through their alliance. Amesite is providing the program to Benedict College, a member of the alliance. The cross-campus pilot offers upskilling in technology, including internet protocols, data privacy and security and cloud computing.



Benedict College is one of 12 members who have joined the Alliance between Amesite and NAFEO, a vehicle that NAFEO intends to support with a $30M fundraising effort to bring online learning resources to NAFEO’s constituents, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Members of NAFEO’s Center for Opportunity and Equity (COE) will have the opportunity to utilize NAFEO’s planned Learning Community Environment®, powered by Amesite, to deliver eLearning to build professional skills. The NAFEO members collectively enroll more than 700,000 students, and have over 7 million living alumni, all of whom are anticipated to benefit from the COE.

Benedict college students will receive Amesite’s V5 technology platform which offers learners an AI-assist in explaining challenging concepts and drafting materials, 24/7, delivering features leveraging GPT-3, the engine for ChatGPT, on its learning platform, to complement its existing AI capabilities.

“We are thrilled to kick off this important initiative with NAFEO to work with Benedict College to provide them with opportunities to upskill their learners – we expect that it will be the first of many programs created and delivered through our alliance with NAFEO. We are also pleased to be delivering this program with our new AI capabilities,” said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Amesite’s CEO.

“Dozens of our HBCUs and PBIs need effective, relevant online programs to reach the matriculating and matriculated learners, alumni and service communities these college and universities serve,” added Lezli Baskerville, Esq., CEO of NAFEO. “We are confident that this work will generate incredible impact and attract investment from both government and private sources.”

President Roslyn Clark Artis, JD, EdD of Benedict College commented, “We are thrilled to be selected by the alliance for this pilot program, and are confident that it will give our learners and those in our extended service community additional skills that position them for jobs of the future. Amesite is providing critical infrastructure and content for us that eliminates both time and costs associated with outdated platforms and will accelerate our work in reaching our communities with high impact learning opportunities.”

About NAFEO

The National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) is the nation’s only national membership association of all of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Founded in 1969, by the presidents and chancellors of HBCUs and other equal educational opportunity institutions, NAFEO is a one of a kind membership association representing the presidents and chancellors of the public, private, independent, and land-grant, two-year, four-year, graduate and professional, HBCUs and PBIs. NAFEO is a voluntary, independent 501 (c) (3) association. For more information, visit www.nafeonation.org.

About Benedict College

Founded in 1870 by a woman, Bathsheba A. Benedict, Benedict College is a private co-educational liberal arts institution, offering 26 competitive baccalaureate degree programs. The Midlands HBCU welcomes students from all 46 counties in South Carolina, 30 states across America, and 26 countries around the world.

There are over 18,000 proud Benedict Tigers throughout the nation. Benedict College has been a community leader for over 150 years and is a significant contributor to South Carolina and the region. Contributing $130 million and 1,218 jobs in total local and annual economic impact, a Benedict graduate working full-time throughout his or her working life can expect to earn $1.1 million in additional income because of their Benedict College degree. For more information, visit http://www.benedict.edu/.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

