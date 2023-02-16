eleven-x Awarded Major North American Smart Parking Contract by Arlington County, Virginia

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x, a global leader providing complete, high-performance, wireless IoT and Smart City solutions, today announced it was selected by Arlington County, Virginia for one of the largest municipal smart parking installations in North America. As part of the County’s mission to leverage smart city initiatives to help improve their citizens’ quality of life, the county has selected eleven-x to provide its award-winning eXactpark™ smart parking solution. Through this comprehensive parking monitoring sensor and software solution, Arlington County aims to help drivers quickly and efficiently find available on-street parking, thereby reducing cruising and congestion, while improving overall safety in the area and helping lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



In support of Arlington County’s objectives of improving quality of life, sustainability and economic development, eleven-x will embed approximately 5,000 of its SPS-X sensors in all on-street parking stalls around the vibrant commercial district. The award winning, patent pending SPS-X sensor utilizes multiple technologies to provide 99.5% accuracy, the highest in the industry. Drivers will be able to find available parking with the aid of signs and a wayfinding app that provides real-time stall occupancy data. Furthermore, eXactpark’s robust software platform will be integrated with pay meters to enable dynamic pricing initiatives, which is a key requisite for the county. This capability will help them achieve desired parking and stall availability targets, helping improve traffic congestion and better address parking issues.

eXactpark’s SPS-X sensor will identify key parking trends such as occupancy/use patterns, underutilized parking spaces, hot spot indicators and more. While the public facing use of this data will provide real-time parking guidance to available spots, these metrics will also be an essential input into eXactpark’s software that includes several features to help the County address traffic and parking concerns. The real-time data will enable the parking management team to gain a better understanding of parking usage, while the demand-based pricing module will provide tools to influence parking behavior through dynamic pricing. Additionally, through the curbside management feature, parking managers can develop a digital twin of the physical curb and overlay pricing options, as well as occupancy thresholds, to test the outcomes of various policy initiatives. This will enable the County to develop efficient and effective parking policies. eleven-x is leading this large-sale innovative project with several partners including Arcadis|IBI Group, Smarking, Rhodeside & Harwell, and Guidehouse.

“Many people do not realize the wide-ranging, positive impact a frictionless parking experience can have on a community and local businesses,” said Dan Mathers, CEO of eleven-x. “By improving the parking experience and reducing traffic congestion, Arlington County will be able to increase mobility, encourage more visits to the commercial corridor, advance public safety, and help lower GHG emissions. We are thrilled to work with the progressive, innovative team at the County to roll-out our comprehensive eXactpark solution for the public benefit.”



Arlington County has launched launch a public engagement program to help the community understand the solution and collect feedback. As part of County’s community engagement initiative, eleven-x will first install sensors in the Courthouse Plaza parking lot and launch the software program. Once the fully operational system goes live in the summer of 2023, Arlington County will join the growing number of cities and institutions across North America that are benefiting from eXactpark.



eleven-x has a world-renowned reputation as a global leader providing wireless, high-performance, IoT and Smart City solutions for cities, campuses, and enterprises. Customers rely on the company’s expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions that are easy-to-use, fully scalable to help reduce costs, drive additional revenues and most importantly, deliver better services.

eleven-x is currently transforming the parking experience through its industry leading parking technology offering eXactpark™ , a sensor-based space occupancy monitoring solution and comprehensive software platform, which enables frictionless parking for drivers and parking managers. Built on the award-winning, patent-pending SPS-X sensor, eXactpark helps customers achieve their key goals of traffic reduction, real-time status availability, improved compliance, increased revenues, lower operating costs and reduced GHG emissions. The solution is being utilized by cities and institutions across North America to successfully address mobility challenges. Visit eleven-x.com for more information and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Arlington VA is a world-class residential, business and tourist location that is home to some of the most influential organizations in the world — including the Pentagon. It is one of the few counties with the prized Aaa/AAA/AAA bond rating and stands out as one of America's preeminent places to live, visit and do business. Arlington has received numerous awards for Smart Growth and transit-oriented development. Information about the county’s smart parking program is available at arlingtonva.us.

