Quisitive Achieves All Six Microsoft Cloud Partner Program Solution Designations

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, announced that it has achieved all six out of six available Microsoft Cloud Partner Program solution designations, earning the recognition Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner. In the summer 2022, Microsoft announced the evolution of its partner network and enhanced focus on partners’ proficiency in six key solution areas. Microsoft established the six Cloud Partner Program solution designations to demonstrate partners’ capabilities to meet customer requirements and deliver technical skills in each specific area.



Quisitive is one of only a small number of Microsoft partners to have attained all six designations, which include Data & AI (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Digital and App Innovation (Azure), Business Applications, Modern Work, and Security. Achieving these designations is based on meeting the specific requirements of Microsoft’s partner capability score, a holistic measure that considers partner performance, skilling, and customer success. This measurement must be met individually for each of the solution areas annually.

These accolades make Quisitive’s expertise immediately verifiable for customers and demonstrate the Company’s deep technical acumen and commitment to Microsoft. It is a clear differentiator for Quisitive to have all six designations.

“We are pleased to share that we have earned recognition as a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner by attaining all six new Solution Partner designations. It is reflective of not just our commitment to technical expertise and our customers, but also to our unique position as a leader in the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

