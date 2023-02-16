Siding Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $120.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.46%

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Siding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global siding market size reached US$ 93.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 120.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.46% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Boral Limited

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Kingspan Group

Nichiha USA Inc.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

Docke Extrusion LLC

Alumasc Group PLC

Ply Gem Industries Inc.

Knauf Gips KG

Etex Group

Lixil Group Corporation

ROCKWOOL Group

C. & S. Cladding (Wales) Limited T/A National Cladding Wales

Revelstone Cape (Pty) Ltd

Wienerberger AG

Siding refers to the material used for cladding, covering and protecting the exterior walls of a building. Some of the common siding materials include fiber cement, vinyl, bricks, stucco, aluminum, asphalt and other composite materials.

They are applied to the roof and walls in various shapes and styles such as clapboard, shingles, shakes, verticals and panels depending upon the requirements of the user. Siding improves the aesthetic appeal of a structure while protecting it against extreme weather conditions and fire hazards, along with providing thermal efficiency for maintaining the temperature inside the building.



The growing number of residential and commercial construction projects across the globe is the key factor driving market growth. There is a rising demand for durable siding materials in the construction industry, which can withstand weathering and resist chemical exposure and deterioration.

Furthermore, the trend of using combined siding materials is also gaining traction, wherein different siding materials with varying textures and properties are being utilized that add a unique aesthetic value to the building. For instance, stone and wood are combined to give contrasting colors and a vibrant visual effect to the complex.

In addition to this, the advent of boutique hotels equipped with ultra-luxury features and services, along with the renovation of existing hotels, has boosted the demand of the siding products.

Moreover, improving distribution channels and the availability of a wide range of alternatives have enabled the vendors to expand their consumer base and cater to the diverse requirements. Other factors, such as government initiatives for the development of public infrastructure and the introduction of green siding materials, are also expected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global siding market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global siding industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global siding industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global siding industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global siding industry?

What is the structure of the global siding industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global siding industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Siding Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Material

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 Fiber Cement

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Vinyl

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Metal

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Stucco

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Concrete and Stone

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Brick

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Wood

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.1 Residential

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Non-Residential

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.2.2.1 Healthcare

7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.2 Education

7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.3 Hospitality

7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.4 Retail

7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.5 Offices

7.2.2.5.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.5.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.6 Others

7.2.2.6.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.6.2 Market Forecast

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 New Construction

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Repair and Maintenance

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

