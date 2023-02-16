Freddie Mac Announces 2022 SHARP Award Winners

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced the nine winners of its 2022 Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP)SM, which annually recognizes mortgage loan Servicers for quality servicing, risk management and sustainable homeownership resulting in superior portfolio performance. The winners represent outstanding customer service and positive efforts to prevent and alleviate loan delinquencies.



“Despite ongoing challenges and market fluctuations, our SHARP winners demonstrated peak performance and deserve to be commended for their ongoing efforts,” said Bill Maguire, Freddie Mac’s Vice President of Single-Family Servicing Portfolio Management. “We thank all our Servicers for remaining dedicated to homeowners in need of mortgage relief, particularly those impacted with long-term hardships caused by the pandemic.”

2022 SHARP Award Winners:

Clients servicing 200,000 or more Freddie Mac mortgages

Gold: PennyMac

Silver: JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association

Bronze: PHH Mortgage Corporation



Clients servicing between 75,000 and 199,999 Freddie Mac mortgages

Gold: Guild Mortgage Company LLC

Silver: NewRez LLC

Bronze: Onslow Bay Financial LLC (subserviced by Flagstar Bank, National Association; LoanCare, LLC; and Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper)



Clients servicing between 20,000 and 74,999 Freddie Mac mortgages

Gold: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Silver: SWBC Mortgage Corporation (subserviced by Cenlar FSB)

Bronze: Podium Mortgage Capital LLC (subserviced by Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper)



SHARP is a rewards program based on the client’s Servicer Success Scorecard ranking. Servicers that have more than 20,000 Freddie Mac master-serviced loans are automatically enrolled in SHARP, which provides performance incentives through rewards and recognition.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

