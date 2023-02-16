New York , Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Asthma Spacers Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The asthma spacers market is experiencing positive market growth as a result of factors such as the rising prevalence of various respiratory disorders such as asthma, COPD, bronchitis, lung cancer, and others. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and increased exposure to dust, fumes, airborne chemicals, smoking, and other pollutants will also drive the asthma spacers market in the given forecast period.

DelveInsight’s Asthma Spacers Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading asthma spacers companies’ market shares, challenges, asthma spacers market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key asthma spacers companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Asthma Spacers Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global asthma spacers market during the forecast period.

Notable asthma spacers companies such as PARI GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Cipla Inc., Trudell Medical International, Monaghan, Laboratoire ProtecSom, Koo Medical Equipment., AGPMED, Rossmax International Ltd., Teleflex, GSK Plc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Air Liquide Healthcare, GaleMed Corporation., SunMed, ARMSTRONG MEDICAL, DTF Medical, Visiomed, Allergan, Inc., and several others are currently operating in the asthma spacers market.

and several others are currently operating in the asthma spacers market. In January 2022, Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC), a pioneer in the development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory devices such as the AeroChamber Plus, Flow-Vu VHC, AeroEclipse II Nebulizer, and Aerobika Oscillatory Pep Device, received the 2021 Zenith Award from the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC).

Asthma Spacers Overview

Asthma spacers, also known as inhalation chambers, are the external device that improves drug delivery by increasing inhalation and actuation. When used in conjunction with a metered dose inhaler, spacers aid in administering the correct amount of medication to the lungs. Asthma spacers help to reduce medicine waste and the occurrence of dose-related side effects.

Asthma spacers are tube-shaped devices that are attached to inhalers and aid in the administration of medication to asthma patients. The spacer aids in delivering the correct amount of medication to the lungs. Additionally, the use of spacers aids in the avoidance of medication side effects. As a result, asthma spacers are in high demand for asthma management.





Asthma Spacers Market Insights

North America dominated the global asthma spacers market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2022–2027. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of asthma and other respiratory disorders in the region, as well as increased exposure to smoking, dust, and fumes, all of which act as supportive factors for the growth of the North American asthma spacers market. Furthermore, the increasing ease of access to modern devices, the presence of key regional players, rising healthcare expenditure, and other factors will drive the asthma spacer market in the coming years. As a result, the interaction of the factors mentioned above would provide a favorable growth environment in the asthma spacers market for the North American region.

Asthma Spacers Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of various respiratory disorders such as asthma, COPD, tuberculosis, and others globally is one of the key factors driving the asthma spacers market. Furthermore, rising cases of pneumonia, a type of acute respiratory infection affecting the lungs, are influencing the growth of the asthma spacers market. Moreover, the growing geriatric population, which is predisposed to the development of respiratory disorders, will increase demand for asthma spacers during the forecast period.

However, the device’s high cost, a lack of professional guidance to patients and practitioners regarding the product or device usage, and other factors may pose challenges to the asthma spacers market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the asthma spacers market growth during the first few months due to lockdown impositions, border closures, and other factors causing disruption in the asthma spacers market’s manufacturing, supply, import, export, and other related activities. During the latter half of the pandemic, however, the asthma spacer market began to recover due to the resumption of activities across industries, including the healthcare sector.

Furthermore, the asthma spacers market saw an increase in product demand as the number of cases of COVID-19 infection increased. Asthma spacers were used in conjunction with respiratory inhalers to treat chest congestion in COVID-19 patients, ultimately increasing demand. Thus, the aforementioned factors increased demand for asthma spacers during the pandemic and are expected to do so again in the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Asthma Spacers Market CAGR ~6% Projected Asthma Spacers Market Size by 2027 USD 1.90 Billion Key Asthma Spacers Companies PARI GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Cipla Inc., Trudell Medical International, Monaghan, Laboratoire ProtecSom, Koo Medical Equipment., AGPMED, Rossmax International Ltd., Teleflex, GSK Plc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Air Liquide Healthcare, GaleMed Corporation., SunMed, ARMSTRONG MEDICAL, DTF Medical, Visiomed, Allergan, Inc., among others

Asthma Spacers Market Assessment

Asthma Spacers Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Aerochamber, Optichamber, Volumatic, and Inspirease Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospital & Retail Pharmacy, E-Commerce, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Asthma Spacers Market 7 Asthma Spacers Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Asthma Spacers Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

