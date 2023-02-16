Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

ATLANTA, GA., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenue increased 0.7% to $721.5 million.

Total NOI increased 16.6% to $188.2 million.

Core EBITDA increased 10.6% to $136.8 million, and increased 13.6% on a constant currency basis.

Net income of $3.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share.

Core FFO of $70.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share.

AFFO of $78.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share.

Global Warehouse segment revenue increased 8.0% to $598.7 million.

Global Warehouse segment NOI increased 14.2% to $172.3 million.

Global Warehouse segment same store revenue increased 8.3%, or 10.9% on a constant currency basis, Global Warehouse segment same store NOI increased by 13.1%, or 15.4% on a constant currency basis.

Completed the Barcelona expansion for approximately €13.0 million.

Completed the strategic exit of a significant component of our lower margin Third-party managed segment.

On November 1, we prepaid at par the remaining $264.1 million indebtedness on our 2013 CMBS thereby transitioning all real estate debt to unsecured.

Year to Date 2022 Highlights

Total revenue increased 7.4% to $2.9 billion.

Total NOI increased 10.5% to $696.0 million.

Core EBITDA increased 5.3% to $499.8 million, or 7.3% on a constant currency basis.

Net loss of $19.5 million, or $0.07 loss per diluted common share.

Core FFO of $249.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted common share.

AFFO of $300.3 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share.

Global Warehouse segment revenue increased 10.4% to $2.3 billion.

Global Warehouse segment NOI increased 8.5% to $636.2 million.

Global Warehouse segment same store revenue increased 6.4%, or 8.5% on a constant currency basis, Global Warehouse segment same store NOI increased 5.1%, or 6.7% on a constant currency basis.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Total Company Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $721.5 million, a 0.7% increase from the same quarter of the prior year. This growth was driven by our core warehouse business which benefited from our pricing initiatives and rate escalations, higher economic occupancy, incremental revenue from acquisitions and recently completed expansion and development projects, partially offset by lower throughput volume in our same store portfolio. These increases exceeded the decrease in revenue from our Third-party managed segment as a result of our strategic exit of a significant component of this business. Additionally, total revenue was impacted by unfavorable foreign currency translation as the USD strengthened against the currencies of our foreign operations.

Total NOI for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $188.2 million, an increase of 16.6% from the same quarter of the prior year. This increase is a result of the same factors driving the increase in revenue mentioned above, the increase in profitability of our Transportation segment, partially offset by inflationary pressure on operating costs, labor and operational inefficiencies and a slight decline in contribution from our Third-party managed segment.

Core EBITDA was $136.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $123.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. This reflects a 10.6% increase over prior year on an actual basis, and 13.6% on a constant currency basis. The increase is due to the same factors driving the increase in NOI mentioned above, partially offset by an increase in selling, general and administrative costs.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $8.0 million, or $0.03 loss per diluted share, for the same quarter of the prior year.

For the fourth quarter of both 2022 and 2021, Core FFO was $70.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, AFFO was $78.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $82.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the same quarter of the prior year.

Please see the Company’s supplemental financial information for the definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Global Warehouse Segment Results

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Global Warehouse segment revenue was $598.7 million, an increase of $44.5 million, or 8.0%, compared to $554.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This growth was principally driven by growth in our same store pool resulting from our pricing initiative and rate escalations and higher economic occupancy as compared to 2021, paired with increases in our non-same store pool from incremental revenue from acquisitions and recently completed development projects. This was partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation and lower throughput in our same store pool.

Global Warehouse segment NOI was $172.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $150.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Global Warehouse segment NOI increased due to the drivers of warehouse revenue increase mentioned above, offset by the impact of inflationary pressures, start-up costs for our developments, labor and operational inefficiencies and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation. Global Warehouse segment margin was 28.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 156 basis point increase compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

We had 208 same store warehouses for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The following table presents revenues, cost of operations, contribution (NOI) and margins for our same store and non-same store warehouses with a reconciliation to the total financial metrics of our warehouse segment for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Refer to our “Real Estate Portfolio” section below for the composition of our non-same store pool.

Three Months Ended December 31, Change Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2022 Actual 2022 Constant

Currency(1) 2021 Actual Actual Constant

Currency TOTAL WAREHOUSE SEGMENT Number of total warehouses 237 241 n/a n/a Global Warehouse revenue: Rent and storage $ 267,031 $ 273,754 $ 233,367 14.4 % 17.3 % Warehouse services 331,659 340,155 320,788 3.4 % 6.0 % Total revenue $ 598,690 $ 613,909 $ 554,155 8.0 % 10.8 % Global Warehouse contribution (NOI) $ 172,328 $ 176,481 $ 150,884 14.2 % 17.0 % Global Warehouse margin 28.8 % 28.7 % 27.2 % 156 bps 152 bps Global Warehouse rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets 4,537 n/a 4,207 7.9 % n/a Average physical occupied pallets 4,229 n/a 3,861 9.5 % n/a Average physical pallet positions 5,415 n/a 5,409 0.1 % n/a Economic occupancy percentage 83.8 % n/a 77.8 % 601 bps n/a Physical occupancy percentage 78.1 % n/a 71.4 % 671 bps n/a Total rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet $ 58.86 $ 60.34 $ 55.48 6.1 % 8.8 % Total rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet $ 63.14 $ 64.73 $ 60.43 4.5 % 7.1 % Global Warehouse services metrics: Throughput pallets 9,963 n/a 10,346 (3.7 )% n/a Total warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet $ 33.29 $ 34.14 $ 31.01 7.4 % 10.1 % SAME STORE WAREHOUSE Number of same store warehouses 208 208 n/a n/a Global Warehouse same store revenue: Rent and storage $ 230,785 $ 235,947 $ 201,750 14.4 % 17.0 % Warehouse services 295,365 302,612 284,044 4.0 % 6.5 % Total same store revenue $ 526,150 $ 538,559 $ 485,794 8.3 % 10.9 % Global Warehouse same store contribution (NOI) $ 163,096 $ 166,414 $ 144,196 13.1 % 15.4 % Global Warehouse same store margin 31.0 % 30.9 % 29.7 % 132 bps 122 bps Global Warehouse same store rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets 4,082 n/a 3,802 7.4 % n/a Average physical occupied pallets 3,827 n/a 3,481 10.0 % n/a Average physical pallet positions 4,802 n/a 4,833 (0.6 )% n/a Economic occupancy percentage 85.0 % n/a 78.7 % 634 bps n/a Physical occupancy percentage 79.7 % n/a 72.0 % 768 bps n/a Same store rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet $ 56.54 $ 57.80 $ 53.07 6.5 % 8.9 % Same store rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet $ 60.30 $ 61.65 $ 57.96 4.0 % 6.4 % Global Warehouse same store services metrics: Throughput pallets 8,882 n/a 9,157 (3.0 )% n/a Same store warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet $ 33.26 $ 34.07 $ 31.02 7.2 % 9.8 %





Three Months Ended December 31, Change Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2022 Actual 2022 Constant

Currency(1) 2021 Actual Actual Constant

Currency NON-SAME STORE WAREHOUSE Number of non-same store warehouses(2) 29 33 n/a n/a Global Warehouse non-same store revenue: Rent and storage $ 36,246 $ 37,807 $ 31,617 n/r n/r Warehouse services 36,294 37,543 36,744 n/r n/r Total non-same store revenue $ 72,540 $ 75,350 $ 68,361 n/r n/r Global Warehouse non-same store contribution (NOI) $ 9,232 $ 10,067 $ 6,688 n/r n/r Global Warehouse non-same store margin 12.7 % 13.4 % 9.8 % n/r n/r Global Warehouse non-same store rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets 455 n/a 405 n/r n/a Average physical occupied pallets 402 n/a 381 n/r n/a Average physical pallet positions 614 n/a 576 n/r n/a Economic occupancy percentage 74.1 % n/a 70.2 % n/r n/a Physical occupancy percentage 65.5 % n/a 66.0 % n/r n/a Non-same store rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet $ 79.68 $ 83.11 $ 78.13 n/r n/r Non-same store rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet $ 90.16 $ 94.04 $ 83.05 n/r n/r Global Warehouse non-same store services metrics: Throughput pallets 1,081 n/a 1,188 n/r n/a Non-same store warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet $ 33.57 $ 34.72 $ 30.92 n/r n/r

(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period.

(2) Refer to our “Real Estate Portfolio” section below for the composition of our non-same store pool.

(n/a = not applicable)

(n/r = not relevant)

Year Ended December 31, Change Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2022 Actual 2022 Constant

Currency(1) 2021 Actual Actual Constant

Currency TOTAL WAREHOUSE SEGMENT Number of total warehouses 237 241 n/a n/a Global Warehouse revenue: Rent and storage $ 999,388 $ 1,019,787 $ 876,153 14.1 % 16.4 % Warehouse services 1,303,583 1,332,867 1,209,234 7.8 % 10.2 % Total revenue $ 2,302,971 $ 2,352,654 $ 2,085,387 10.4 % 12.8 % Global Warehouse contribution (NOI) $ 636,232 $ 647,885 $ 586,436 8.5 % 10.5 % Global Warehouse margin 27.6 % 27.5 % 28.1 % -49 bps -58 bps Global Warehouse rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets 4,318 n/a 4,047 6.7 % n/a Average physical occupied pallets 3,991 n/a 3,701 7.8 % n/a Average physical pallet positions 5,431 n/a 5,290 2.7 % n/a Economic occupancy percentage 79.5 % n/a 76.5 % 300 bps n/a Physical occupancy percentage 73.5 % n/a 70.0 % 352 bps n/a Total rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet $ 231.44 $ 236.16 $ 216.48 6.9 % 9.1 % Total rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet $ 250.40 $ 255.51 $ 236.72 5.8 % 7.9 % Global Warehouse services metrics: Throughput pallets 40,093 n/a 39,939 0.4 % n/a Total warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet $ 32.51 $ 33.24 $ 30.28 7.4 % 9.8 % SAME STORE WAREHOUSE Number of same store warehouses 208 208 n/a n/a Global Warehouse same store revenue: Rent and storage $ 862,268 $ 877,817 $ 783,256 10.1 % 12.1 % Warehouse services 1,151,824 1,177,011 1,109,896 3.8 % 6.0 % Total same store revenue $ 2,014,092 $ 2,054,828 $ 1,893,152 6.4 % 8.5 % Global Warehouse same store contribution (NOI) $ 599,745 $ 609,324 $ 570,831 5.1 % 6.7 % Global Warehouse same store margin 29.8 % 29.7 % 30.2 % -37 bps -50 bps Global Warehouse same store rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets 3,879 n/a 3,714 4.4 % n/a Average physical occupied pallets 3,592 n/a 3,394 5.8 % n/a Average physical pallet positions 4,821 n/a 4,823 — % n/a Economic occupancy percentage 80.5 % n/a 77.0 % 345 bps n/a Physical occupancy percentage 74.5 % n/a 70.4 % 413 bps n/a Same store rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet $ 222.27 $ 226.28 $ 210.88 5.4 % 7.3 % Same store rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet $ 240.07 $ 244.40 $ 230.81 4.0 % 5.9 % Global Warehouse same store services metrics: Throughput pallets 35,733 n/a 36,281 (1.5 )% n/a Same store warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet $ 32.23 $ 32.94 $ 30.59 5.4 % 7.7 %





Year Ended December 31, Change Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2022 Actual 2022 Constant

Currency(1) 2021 Actual Actual Constant

Currency NON-SAME STORE WAREHOUSE Number of non-same store warehouses(2) 29 33 n/a n/a Global Warehouse non-same store revenue: Rent and storage $ 137,119 $ 141,970 $ 92,897 n/r n/r Warehouse services 151,760 155,855 99,338 n/r n/r Total non-same store revenue $ 288,879 $ 297,825 $ 192,235 n/r n/r Global Warehouse non-same store contribution (NOI) $ 36,487 $ 38,559 $ 15,605 n/r n/r Global Warehouse non-same store margin 12.6 % 12.9 % 8.1 % n/r n/r Global Warehouse non-same store rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets 439 n/a 333 n/r n/a Average physical occupied pallets 399 n/a 308 n/r n/a Average physical pallet positions 610 n/a 467 n/r n/a Economic occupancy percentage 71.9 % n/a 71.3 % n/r n/a Physical occupancy percentage 65.5 % n/a 65.8 % n/r n/a Non-same store rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet $ 312.48 $ 323.53 $ 278.91 n/r n/r Non-same store rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet $ 343.36 $ 355.51 $ 301.95 n/r n/r Global Warehouse non-same store services metrics: Throughput pallets 4,360 n/a 3,658 n/r n/a Non-same store warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet $ 34.81 $ 35.75 $ 27.16 n/r n/r

(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period.

(2) Refer to our “Real Estate Portfolio” section below for the composition of our non-same store pool.

(n/a = not applicable)

Fixed Commitment Rent and Storage Revenue

As of December 31, 2022, $419.5 million of the Company’s annualized rent and storage revenue were derived from customers with fixed commitment storage contracts. This compares to $396.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $356.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. We continue to make progress on commercializing business under this type of arrangement. On a combined pro forma basis, assuming a full twelve months of acquisitions revenue, 41.9% of rent and storage revenue was generated from fixed commitment storage contracts.

Economic and Physical Occupancy

Contracts that contain fixed commitments are designed to ensure the Company’s customers have space available when needed. For the fourth quarter of 2022, economic occupancy for the total warehouse segment was 83.8% and warehouse segment same store pool was 85.0%, representing a 568 basis point and 531 basis point increase above physical occupancy, respectively. Economic occupancy for the total warehouse segment increased 601 basis points, and the warehouse segment same store pool increased 634 basis points as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The growth in occupancy reflects our customers’ increased food production levels throughout 2022.

Real Estate Portfolio

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio consists of 242 facilities. The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with 237 facilities in its Global Warehouse segment portfolio and five facilities in its Third-party managed segment. The same store population consists of 208 facilities for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The remaining 29 non-same store population includes the 11 facilities that were acquired in connection with the Bowman Stores, Brighton, ColdCo, De Bruyn Cold Storage, KMT Brrr!, Lago Cold Stores, Liberty Freezers and Newark acquisitions, 13 facilities in expansion or redevelopment, a temporarily leased facility in Australia, two facilities we previously leased and purchased during 2022, a facility in which we ceased operations during the first quarter of 2022 in order to prepare for leasing to a third-party, and a leased facility in which we ceased operations during the fourth quarter of 2022 in anticipation of the upcoming lease maturity.

Balance Sheet Activity and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $681.6 million, including cash and capacity on its revolving credit facility. Total debt outstanding was $3.3 billion (inclusive of $248.7 million of financing leases/sale lease-backs and exclusive of unamortized deferred financing fees), of which 93% was in an unsecured structure. At quarter end, net debt to pro forma Core EBITDA was approximately 6.6x. The Company’s total debt outstanding includes $3.1 billion of real estate debt, which excludes sale-leaseback and capitalized lease obligations. The Company’s real estate debt has a remaining weighted average term of 5.7 years and carries a weighted average contractual interest rate of 3.57%. As of December 31, 2022, 85% of the Company’s total debt outstanding was at a fixed rate, inclusive of hedged variable-rate for fixed-rate debt. The Company has no material debt maturities until 2026, inclusive of extension options.

Dividend

On December 6, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was paid on January 13, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of December 31, 2022.

2023 Outlook

The Company announced its 2023 annual AFFO per share guidance to be within the range of $1.14 - $1.24. Refer to page 42 of our financial supplement for the details of our annual guidance. The Company’s guidance is provided for informational purposes based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to change. The ranges for these metrics do not include the impact of acquisitions, dispositions, or capital markets activity beyond that which has been previously announced.

About the Company

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Core EBITDA; same store segment revenue and contribution (NOI); real estate debt and maintenance capital expenditures. Definitions of these non-GAAP metrics are included beginning on page 43 of our financial supplement, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP metrics are included herein. Each of the non-GAAP measures included in this report has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company’s results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP measures in this report may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including other REITs.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Property, buildings and equipment: Land $ 786,975 $ 807,495 Buildings and improvements 4,245,607 4,152,763 Machinery and equipment 1,407,874 1,352,399 Assets under construction 526,811 450,153 6,967,267 6,762,810 Accumulated depreciation (1,901,450 ) (1,634,909 ) Property, buildings and equipment – net 5,065,817 5,127,901 Operating lease right-of-use assets 352,553 377,536 Accumulated depreciation – operating leases (76,334 ) (57,483 ) Operating leases – net 276,219 320,053 Financing leases: Buildings and improvements 13,546 13,552 Machinery and equipment 127,009 146,341 140,555 159,893 Accumulated depreciation – financing leases (57,626 ) (58,165 ) Financing leases – net 82,929 101,728 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 53,063 82,958 Accounts receivable – net of allowance of $15,951 and $18,755 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 430,042 380,014 Identifiable intangible assets – net 925,223 980,966 Goodwill 1,033,637 1,072,980 Investments in partially owned entities 78,926 37,458 Other assets 158,705 112,139 Total assets $ 8,104,561 $ 8,216,197 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Borrowings under revolving line of credit $ 500,052 $ 399,314 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 557,540 559,412 Mortgage notes, senior unsecured notes and term loans – net of deferred financing costs of $13,044 and $11,050 in the aggregate, at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 2,569,281 2,443,806 Sale-leaseback financing obligations 171,089 178,817 Financing lease obligations 77,561 97,633 Operating lease obligations 264,634 301,765 Unearned revenue 32,046 26,143 Pension and postretirement benefits 1,531 2,843 Deferred tax liability – net 135,098 169,209 Multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability 7,851 8,179 Total liabilities 4,316,683 4,187,121 Equity Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value – 500,000,000 authorized shares; 269,814,956 and 268,282,592 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 2,698 2,683 Paid-in capital 5,191,969 5,171,690 Accumulated deficit and distributions in excess of net earnings (1,415,198 ) (1,157,888 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,050 ) 4,522 Total stockholders’ equity 3,773,419 4,021,007 Noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 14,459 8,069 Total equity 3,787,878 4,029,076 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,104,561 $ 8,216,197





Americold Realty Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Rent, storage and warehouse services $ 598,690 $ 554,155 $ 2,302,971 $ 2,085,387 Transportation services 76,190 78,041 313,358 312,092 Third-party managed services 46,624 84,284 298,406 317,311 Total revenues 721,504 716,480 2,914,735 2,714,790 Operating expenses: Rent, storage and warehouse services cost of operations 426,363 403,271 1,666,739 1,498,951 Transportation services cost of operations 61,738 70,869 265,956 282,716 Third-party managed services cost of operations 45,177 80,946 286,077 303,347 Depreciation and amortization 82,467 87,601 331,446 319,840 Selling, general and administrative 60,073 49,004 231,067 182,076 Acquisition, litigation and other, net 11,899 20,567 32,511 51,578 Impairment of indefinite and long-lived assets 764 — 7,380 3,312 (Gain) loss from sale of real estate (21 ) — 5,689 — Total operating expenses 688,460 712,258 2,826,865 2,641,820 Operating income 33,044 4,222 87,870 72,970 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (33,407 ) (21,339 ) (116,127 ) (99,177 ) Loss on debt extinguishment, modifications and termination of derivative instruments (933 ) (638 ) (3,217 ) (5,689 ) Interest income 657 91 1,633 841 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net 2,477 (294 ) (975 ) (610 ) Other income, net 527 1,203 1,806 1,791 Loss from investments in partially owned entities (2,101 ) (753 ) (9,300 ) (2,004 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 264 (17,508 ) (38,310 ) (31,878 ) Income tax benefit Current (721 ) (625 ) (3,725 ) (7,578 ) Deferred 3,412 10,151 22,561 9,147 Total income tax benefit 2,691 9,526 18,836 1,569 Net income (loss) $ 2,955 $ (7,982 ) $ (19,474 ) $ (30,309 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 11 (18 ) (34 ) 146 Net income (loss) attributable to Americold Realty Trust $ 2,944 $ (7,964 ) $ (19,440 ) $ (30,455 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding – basic 269,826 267,499 269,565 259,056 Weighted average common stock outstanding – diluted 270,770 268,179 269,565 259,056 Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 )





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,955 $ (8,937 ) $ 3,953 $ (17,445 ) $ (7,982 ) $ (19,474 ) $ (30,309 ) Adjustments: Real estate related depreciation 53,094 53,139 51,738 52,200 54,816 210,171 200,184 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (21 ) 5,710 — — — 5,689 — Net loss on asset disposals 175 893 4 63 65 1,135 12 Impairment charges on real estate assets — 3,407 — — — 3,407 1,752 Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities 1,209 822 1,346 1,033 822 4,410 2,412 Funds from operations $ 57,412 $ 55,034 $ 57,041 $ 35,851 $ 47,721 $ 205,338 $ 174,051 Adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of non-real estate assets 2,274 310 72 (235 ) 861 2,421 267 Acquisition, litigation and other, net 11,899 4,874 5,663 10,075 20,567 32,511 51,578 Goodwill impairment — 3,209 — — — 3,209 — Share-based compensation expense, IPO grants — — — — — — 163 Loss on debt extinguishment, modifications and termination of derivative instruments 933 1,040 628 616 638 3,217 5,689 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (2,477 ) 2,487 1,290 (325 ) 294 975 610 Gain on extinguishment of New Market Tax Credit Structure — — (3,410 ) — — (3,410 ) — Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary contributed to LATAM joint venture — — 4,148 — — 4,148 — Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities 127 136 (36 ) 347 74 574 439 Core FFO $ 70,168 $ 67,090 $ 65,396 $ 46,329 $ 70,155 $ 248,983 $ 232,797 Adjustments: Amortization of deferred financing costs and pension withdrawal liability 1,305 1,222 1,160 1,146 1,104 4,833 4,425 Amortization of below/above market leases 534 540 549 508 843 2,131 2,261 Non-real estate asset impairment 764 — — — — 764 1,560 Straight-line net rent 333 133 77 204 (302 ) 747 (216 ) Deferred income tax benefit (3,412 ) (4,374 ) (12,886 ) (1,889 ) (10,151 ) (22,561 ) (9,147 ) Share-based compensation expense, excluding IPO grants 5,036 6,720 7,032 8,349 9,112 27,137 23,737 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 29,373 30,530 30,952 30,420 32,785 121,275 119,656 Maintenance capital expenditures(a) (26,701 ) (22,586 ) (20,118 ) (16,106 ) (20,808 ) (85,511 ) (75,965 ) Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities 819 57 1,713 (107 ) (502 ) 2,482 387 Adjusted FFO $ 78,219 $ 79,332 $ 73,875 $ 68,854 $ 82,236 $ 300,280 $ 299,495





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO (continued) (In thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 2022 2021 NAREIT Funds from operations $ 57,412 $ 55,034 $ 57,041 $ 35,851 $ 47,721 $ 205,338 $ 174,051 Core FFO $ 70,168 $ 67,091 $ 65,396 $ 46,329 $ 70,155 $ 248,984 $ 232,797 Adjusted FFO $ 78,219 $ 79,333 $ 73,875 $ 68,854 $ 82,236 $ 300,281 $ 299,495 Reconciliation of weighted average shares: Weighted average basic shares for net income calculation 269,826 269,586 269,497 269,164 267,499 269,565 259,056 Dilutive stock options, unvested restricted stock units, equity forward contracts 944 1,105 887 835 680 1,041 2,070 Weighted average dilutive shares 270,770 270,691 270,384 269,999 268,179 270,606 261,126 NAREIT FFO - basic per share $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.21 $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.76 $ 0.67 NAREIT FFO - diluted per share $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.21 $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.76 $ 0.67 Core FFO - basic per share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 Core FFO - diluted per share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.92 $ 0.89 Adjusted FFO - basic per share $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.31 $ 1.11 $ 1.16 Adjusted FFO - diluted per share $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.31 $ 1.11 $ 1.15





(a) Maintenance capital expenditures include capital expenditures made to extend the life of, and provide future economic benefit from, our existing temperature-controlled warehouse network and its existing supporting personal property and information technology.





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, NAREIT EBITDAre, and Core EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,955 $ (8,937 ) $ 3,953 $ (17,445 ) $ (7,982 ) $ (19,474 ) $ (30,309 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 82,467 83,669 82,690 82,620 87,601 331,446 319,840 Interest expense 33,407 30,402 26,545 25,773 21,339 116,127 99,177 Income tax benefit (2,691 ) (3,368 ) (12,069 ) (708 ) (9,526 ) (18,836 ) (1,569 ) EBITDA $ 116,138 $ 101,766 $ 101,119 $ 90,240 $ 91,432 $ 409,263 $ 387,139 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (21 ) 5,710 — — — 5,689 — Adjustment to reflect share of EBITDAre of partially owned entities 5,019 3,383 6,215 3,198 4,625 17,815 8,966 NAREIT EBITDAre $ 121,136 $ 110,859 $ 107,334 $ 93,438 $ 96,057 $ 432,767 $ 396,105 Adjustments: Acquisition, litigation and other, net 11,899 4,874 5,663 10,075 20,567 32,511 51,578 Loss from investments in partially owned entities 2,101 1,440 3,647 2,112 753 9,300 2,004 Impairment of indefinite and long-lived assets 764 6,616 — — — 7,380 3,312 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (2,477 ) 2,487 1,290 (325 ) 294 975 610 Share-based compensation expense 5,036 6,720 7,032 8,349 9,112 27,137 23,900 Loss on debt extinguishment, modifications and termination of derivative instruments 933 1,040 628 616 638 3,217 5,689 Loss (gain) on real estate and other asset disposals 2,449 1,203 76 (172 ) 926 3,556 279 Gain on extinguishment of New Market Tax Credit Structure — — (3,410 ) — — (3,410 ) — Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary contributed to LATAM joint venture — — 4,148 — — 4,148 — Reduction in EBITDAre from partially owned entities (5,019 ) (3,383 ) (6,215 ) (3,198 ) (4,625 ) (17,815 ) (8,966 ) Core EBITDA $ 136,822 $ 131,856 $ 120,193 $ 110,895 $ 123,722 $ 499,766 $ 474,511





Revenue and Contribution (NOI) by Segment (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Segment revenues: Warehouse $ 598,690 $ 554,155 $ 2,302,971 $ 2,085,387 Transportation 76,190 78,041 313,358 312,092 Third-party managed 46,624 84,284 298,406 317,311 Total revenues 721,504 716,480 2,914,735 2,714,790 Segment contribution (NOI): Warehouse 172,327 150,884 636,232 586,436 Transportation 14,452 7,172 47,402 29,376 Third-party managed 1,447 3,338 12,329 13,964 Total segment contribution (NOI) 188,226 161,394 695,963 629,776 Reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization (82,467 ) (87,601 ) (331,446 ) (319,840 ) Selling, general and administrative (60,073 ) (49,004 ) (231,067 ) (182,076 ) Acquisition, litigation and other, net (11,899 ) (20,567 ) (32,511 ) (51,578 ) Impairment of indefinite and long-lived assets (764 ) — (7,380 ) (3,312 ) Gain (loss) from sale of real estate 21 — (5,689 ) — Interest expense (33,407 ) (21,339 ) (116,127 ) (99,177 ) Interest income 657 91 1,633 841 Loss on debt extinguishment, modifications and termination of derivative instruments (933 ) (638 ) (3,217 ) (5,689 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net 2,477 (294 ) (975 ) (610 ) Other income, net 527 1,203 1,806 1,791 Loss from investments in partially owned entities (2,101 ) (753 ) (9,300 ) (2,004 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 264 $ (17,508 ) $ (38,310 ) $ (31,878 )

We view and manage our business through three primary business segments—warehouse, transportation, third-party managed. Our core business is our warehouse segment, where we provide temperature-controlled warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services. In our warehouse segment, we collect rent and storage fees from customers to store their frozen and perishable food and other products within our real estate portfolio. We also provide our customers with handling and other warehouse services related to the products stored in our buildings that are designed to optimize their movement through the cold chain, such as the placement of food products for storage and preservation, the retrieval of products from storage upon customer request,case-picking, blast freezing, produce grading and bagging, ripening, kitting, protein boxing, repackaging, e-commerce fulfillment, and other recurring handling services.

In our transportation segment, we broker and manage transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products for our customers. Our transportation services include consolidation services (i.e., consolidating a customer’s products with those of other customers for more efficient shipment), freight under management services (i.e., arranging for and overseeing transportation of customer inventory) and dedicated transportation services, each designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation and logistics costs to our customers. We provide these transportation services at cost plus a service fee or, in the case of our consolidation or dedicated services, we may charge a fixed fee. We supplemented our regional, national and truckload consolidation services with the transportation operations from various warehouse acquisitions. We also provide multi-modal global freight forwarding services to support our customers’ needs in certain markets.

Under our third-party managed segment, we manage warehouses on behalf of third parties and provide warehouse management services to leading food manufacturers and retailers in their owned facilities. We believe using our third-party management services allows our customers to increase efficiency, reduce costs, reduce supply-chain risks and focus on their core businesses. We also believe that providing third-party management services allows us to offer a complete and integrated suite of services across the cold chain.

Notes and Definitions

We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as net income or loss determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding extraordinary items as defined under U.S. GAAP and gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, plus specified non-cash items, such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization, real estate asset impairment and our share of reconciling items for partially owned entities. We believe that FFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effect of depreciation, amortization and gains or losses from sales of real estate, all of which are based on historical costs, which implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs.

We calculate core funds from operations, or Core FFO, as FFO adjusted for the effects of gain or loss on the sale of non-real estate assets, acquisition, litigation and other, net, goodwill impairment, share-based compensation expense for the IPO retention grants, loss on debt extinguishment, modifications and termination of derivative instruments, and foreign currency exchange loss. We also adjust for the impact of Core FFO attributable to gain on extinguishment of New Market Tax Structure, loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary contributed to the LATAM joint venture and our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities. We believe that Core FFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core business operations. We believe Core FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods, while also providing a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.



However, because FFO and Core FFO add back real estate depreciation and amortization and do not capture the level of maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, both of which have material economic impacts on our results from operations, we believe the utility of FFO and Core FFO as a measure of our performance may be limited.



We calculate adjusted funds from operations, or Adjusted FFO, as Core FFO adjusted for the effects of amortization of deferred financing costs and pension withdrawal liability, non-real estate asset impairment, amortization of above or below market leases, straight-line net rent, provision or benefit from deferred income taxes, share-based compensation expense from grants under our equity incentive plans, excluding IPO grants, non-real estate depreciation and amortization, non-real estate depreciation and amortization from foreign joint ventures and maintenance capital expenditures. We also adjust for AFFO attributable to our share of reconciling items of partially owned entities. We believe that Adjusted FFO is helpful to investors as a meaningful supplemental comparative performance measure of our ability to make incremental capital investments in our business and to assess our ability to fund distribution requirements from our operating activities.



FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are used by management, investors and industry analysts as supplemental measures of operating performance of equity REITs. FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO should be evaluated along with U.S. GAAP net income and net income per diluted share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures) in evaluating our operating performance. FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of our results of operations or cash flows from operating activities as disclosed in our consolidated statements of operations included in our quarterly and annual reports. FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO should be considered as supplements, but not alternatives, to our net income or cash flows from operating activities as indicators of our operating performance. Moreover, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the NAREIT definition differently than we do. Accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to FFO as calculated by other REITs. In addition, there is no industry definition of Core FFO or Adjusted FFO and, as a result, other REITs may also calculate Core FFO or Adjusted FFO, or other similarly-captioned metrics, in a manner different than we do. The table above reconciles FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO to net (loss) income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



We calculate EBITDA for Real Estate, or EBITDAre, in accordance with the standards established by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, defined as, earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, net gain on sale of real estate, net of withholding taxes, and adjustment to reflect share of EBITDAre of partially owned entities. EBITDAre is a measure commonly used in our industry, and we present EBITDAre to enhance investor understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDAre provides investors and analysts with a measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures, capital investment cycles and useful life of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.



We also calculate our Core EBITDA as EBITDAre further adjusted for acquisition, litigation and other, net, loss on partially owned entities, impairment of indefinite and long-lived assets, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, share-based compensation expense, loss on debt extinguishment, modifications and termination of derivative instruments, gain on extinguishment of New Market Tax Credit structure, loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary contributed to joint venture, net loss on other asset disposals, and reduction in EBITDAre from partially owned entities. We believe that the presentation of Core EBITDA provides a measurement of our operations that is meaningful to investors because it excludes the effects of certain items that are otherwise included in EBITDAre but which we do not believe are indicative of our core business operations. EBITDAre and Core EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and our EBITDAre and Core EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. You should not consider our EBITDAre and Core EBITDA as alternatives to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculations of EBITDAre and Core EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, including:

these measures do not reflect our historical or future cash requirements for maintenance capital expenditures or growth and expansion capital expenditures;

these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

these measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our indebtedness;

these measures do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.



We use Core EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures of our operating performance and not as measures of liquidity. The table on page 20 of our financial supplement reconciles EBITDA, EBITDAre and Core EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



Net debt to proforma Core EBITDA is calculated using total debt, plus capital lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents, divided by pro-forma Core EBITDA. We calculate pro-forma Core EBITDA as Core EBITDA further adjusted for acquisitions, dispositions and for rent expense associated with lease buy-outs and lease exits. The pro-forma adjustment for acquisitions reflects the Core EBITDA for the period of time prior to acquisition. The pro-forma adjustment for leased facilities exited or purchased reflects the add-back for the related lease expense from the last year. The pro-forma adjustment for dispositions reduces Core EBITDA for the earnings of facilities disposed of or exited during the year, including the strategic exit of certain third-party managed business.



We define our “same store” population once a year at the beginning of the current calendar year. Our same store population includes properties that were owned or leased for the entirety of two comparable periods and that have reported at least twelve months of consecutive normalized operations prior to January 1 of the prior calendar year. We define “normalized operations” as properties that have been open for operation or lease after development or significant modification, including the expansion of a warehouse footprint or a warehouse rehabilitation subsequent to an event, such as a natural disaster or similar event causing disruption to operations. In addition, our definition of “normalized operations” takes into account changes in the ownership structure (e.g., purchase of acquired properties will be included in the “same store” population if owned by us as of the first business day of each year, of the prior calendar year and still owned by us as of the end of the current reporting period, unless the property is under development). The “same store” pool is also adjusted to remove properties that were sold or entering development subsequent to the beginning of the current calendar year. As such, the “same store” population for the period ended December 31, 2022 includes all properties that we owned at January 2, which had both been owned and had reached “normalized operations” by January 2, 2022.



We calculate “same store revenue” as revenues for the same store population. We calculate “same store contribution (NOI)” as revenues for the same store population less its cost of operations (excluding any depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, corporate-level selling, general and administrative expenses, corporate-level acquisition, litigation and other, net and gain or loss on sale of real estate). In order to derive an appropriate measure of period-to-period operating performance, we also calculate our same store contribution (NOI) on a constant currency basis to remove the effects of foreign currency exchange rate movements by using the comparable prior period exchange rate to translate from local currency into U.S. dollars for both periods. We evaluate the performance of the warehouses we own or lease using a “same store” analysis, and we believe that same store contribution (NOI) is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it includes the operating performance from the population of properties that is consistent from period to period and also on a constant currency basis, thereby eliminating the effects of changes in the composition of our warehouse portfolio and currency fluctuations on performance measures. Same store contribution (NOI) is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies providing temperature-controlled warehouse storage and handling and other warehouse services may not define same store or calculate same store contribution (NOI) in a manner consistent with our definition or calculation. Same store contribution (NOI) should be considered as a supplement, but not as an alternative, to our results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The tables beginning on page 32 of our financial supplement provide reconciliations for same store revenues and same store contribution (NOI).



We define “maintenance capital expenditures” as capital expenditures made to extend the life of, and provide future economic benefit from, our existing temperature-controlled warehouse network and its existing supporting personal property and information technology. Maintenance capital expenditures include capital expenditures made to extend the life of, and provide future economic benefit from, our existing temperature-controlled warehouse network and its existing supporting personal property and information technology. Maintenance capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building or costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Americold’s operating standards. See the tables on page 29 of our financial supplement for additional information regarding our maintenance capital expenditures.



We define “total real estate debt” as the aggregate of the following: mortgage notes, senior unsecured notes, term loans and borrowings under our revolving line of credit. We define “total debt outstanding” as the aggregate of the following: total real estate debt, sale-leaseback financing obligations and financing lease obligations. See the tables on page 22 of our financial supplement for additional information regarding our indebtedness.



All quarterly amounts and non-GAAP disclosures within this filing shall be deemed unaudited.