Sustainability Report 2022: SATO aims to be a forerunner in sustainable housing

SATO’s Sustainability Report 2022 has been published. Last autumn, we released our new sustainability programme, which outlines our vision to be a forerunner in sustainable rental housing.



”SATO is one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers, and therefore we have a possibility to have a significant impact on sustainable housing. As a long-term housing investor, developer and owner, we can make sustainable choices in our properties during the whole life cycle”, says SATO’s CEO Antti Aarnio.



”We enable sustainable housing for our residents and encourage them to make sustainable choices in their daily lives”, Aarnio continues.



SATO’s ninth consecutive sustainability report, which is prepared in accordance with the GRI guidelines, reports SATO’s sustainability work during the year 2022.



Last autumn, we released our second-ever sustainability programme, which outlines our vision to be a forerunner in sustainable rental housing. The themes of the sustainability programme are sustainable housing, communities’ wellbeing and sustainable profitability. We have committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).



Last autumn, SATO became the first rental housing provider to join the Ostavastuullisesti.fi service, which provides sustainable service and products and tips for sustainable living. A sustainability panel consisting of outside experts in sustainable production and consumption selected six of SATO’s buildings: Lupajantie 2 in Mellunkylä, Helsinki; Jokiniityntie 28 in Kirkkonummi; Lincolninaukio 4 in Keimola, Vantaa; Kotkatie 6 in Espoo and Jokiniementie 46 and 48 in Veräjämäki, Helsinki to be featured on the website as more sustainable options. We also participated in Rakli’s Green Homes activities (which started up in 2022), with altogether 1,100 Green Homes which had either geothermal heat or consumption-based water invoicing or both.



SATO participated in the national energy saving campaign as it was important to secure a continuous supply of electricity and heat production during the heating season. Energy saving measures are also required for combating climate change and to increase energy production methods that are in line with sustainable development.



Sustainability Manager, Susanna Kari González, susanna.kari.gonzalez@sato.fi, p.+358 (0)201 34 4194

Communications Manager, Jenni Rantanen, jenni.rantanen@sato.fi, p.+358 (0)50 386 4381





SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

In 2022, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 291.2 million, operating profit EUR 198.9 million and profit before taxes EUR 151.9 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion. www.sato.fi

