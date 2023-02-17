Development of OrionStar and Its Market Strategies, 2023 Report

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of OrionStar and Its Market Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hanson Robotics unveiled its newly developed humanoid robot Sophia in 2016, which is capable of having fluent conversations with humans and making realistic facial expressions. There have been several similar robots served in the Taiwanese service industry over the years.

Although the technology of humanoid robots seems to evolve, the use of humanoid robots at reception has not been widely adopted by front-line providers. This report looks into OrionStar's development strategies to analyze the company's expansion tactics in the receptionist robot market and examines its opportunities and challenges in this arena.

List of Topics Covered:

Development of the receptionist robot industry and touches on current key major receptionist robot manufacturers including Temi, Ecovacs Robotics, Pangolin Robot, Yunji Technology, UBTech Robotics, and Sanbot, in addition to OrinStar

Development of OrionStar, touching on its development highlights and key technologies such as AI, voice, and visual recognition, and applications in a shopping mall and legal industry, as well as its major opportunities and challenges

Key Topics Covered:

1. Development of the Receptionist Robot Industry

1.1 Overview

1.2 Competition among Receptionist Robot Manufacturers



2. History of OrionStar

2.1 Development History

2.2 Business Scope

2.3 Technology and Application Areas

2.3.1 Self-developed AI Technology

2.3.2 Voice Technology

2.3.3 Visual Recognition Technology

2.4 Application Areas

2.4.1 Applications in Shopping Malls

2.4.2 Applications in the Legal Industry

2.5 Resource Utilization

2.5.1 Exploit the Benefits of Combination of Data and AI Technology

2.5.2 Empower Partners to Expand Business in the Market

2.5.3 Accelerate Market Expansions with Cloud Technology



3. Opportunities and Challenges

3.1 Opportunities

3.1.1 Creation of New Application Markets through Cross-industry Cooperation

3.1.2 Implementation of AI Technology and Business Model in Line with Commercial Demands to Drive Receptionist Robot Market Growth

3.2 Challenges

3.2.1 Termination of Cheetah Mobile's Cooperation with Key Accounts Diminishes Resource Support for OrionStar

3.2.2 Receptionist Robot Demand Remains Low



4. Analyst Perspective

4.1 The Receptionist Robot Industry still in Early Stage with Market Growth Hit by the Pandemic

4.2 OrionStar Focuses on Developing Core Technology and Applications Conforming to Industry Needs

4.3 Early Market Entry Gives Manufacturers a Head Start on Developing Killer Applications

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Beijing Yunji Technology

Boston Dynamics

CSJBO

Ecovacs Robotics

Hanson Robotics

Huawei

Keenon Robotics

MegaFace

OrionStar

Pangolin Robot

Pudu Technology

Rockchip

Sanbot

Seegrid

SoftBank

Starship

Temi

UBTech

UFactory

Xiaomi

Yunji Technology

