Black Rock Coffee Bar Opens a Fifth Location in the Dallas Area and 19th in Texas

Portland, Oregon, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the fast-growing boutique coffee chain that was founded in Oregon, continues to gather speed in Texas with the announcement of a fifth location in the Dallas area and 19th in the Lonestar State. This new store brings the total number of Black Rock Coffee Bar stores to 120 in the U.S.

Known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, the new Black Rock Coffee Bar store is located at 710 West Parker Road in Plano, and is set to open on Friday, February 24, 2023. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location, and other specials through the weekend.

"This new store is conveniently located in a high-traffic area right off of highway 75 on W. Parker Road near the Thunderbird Estates neighborhood,” said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We look forward to serving this community who are juggling between work, home, school and community functions. Our focus is on what the customer needs. It’s about what they want in their daily ritual.”

The 2,000 square-foot Plano location incorporates Black Rock's signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

