A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 13, 2023 to Friday February 17, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|264,068
|4,483,576,408
|13 February 2023
|497
|15,082.7163
|7,496,110
|14 February 2023
|918
|15,237.4837
|13,988,010
|15 February 2023
|894
|15,147.1141
|13,541,520
|16 February 2023
|886
|15,327.7427
|13,580,380
|17 February 2023
|92
|15,187.3913
|1,397,240
|Total 13-17 February Friday
|3,287
|50,003,260
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,485
|15,212.4080
|53,015,242
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|83,952
|1,251,840,027
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|270,840
|4,586,594,910
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,141,166
|20,331,187,172
|13 February 2023
|2,000
|15,294.7150
|30,589,430
|14 February 2023
|3,174
|15,484.7038
|49,148,450
|15 February 2023
|3,605
|15,351.8779
|55,343,520
|16 February 2023
|3,687
|15,561.5595
|57,375,470
|17 February 2023
|2,714
|15,481.8755
|42,017,810
|Total 13-17 February Friday
|15,180
|234,474,680
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|12,167
|15,446.2833
|187,934,929
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,834
|15,446.3096
|59,221,151
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|338,371
|5,148,859,915
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,172,347
|20,812,817,932
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 239,008 A shares and 1,039,222 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.83% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 20 February 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
