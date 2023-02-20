English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 13, 2023 to Friday February 17, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 264,068 4,483,576,408 13 February 2023 497 15,082.7163 7,496,110 14 February 2023 918 15,237.4837 13,988,010 15 February 2023 894 15,147.1141 13,541,520 16 February 2023 886 15,327.7427 13,580,380 17 February 2023 92 15,187.3913 1,397,240 Total 13-17 February Friday 3,287 50,003,260 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,485 15,212.4080 53,015,242 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 83,952 1,251,840,027 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 270,840 4,586,594,910 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,141,166 20,331,187,172 13 February 2023 2,000 15,294.7150 30,589,430 14 February 2023 3,174 15,484.7038 49,148,450 15 February 2023 3,605 15,351.8779 55,343,520 16 February 2023 3,687 15,561.5595 57,375,470 17 February 2023 2,714 15,481.8755 42,017,810 Total 13-17 February Friday 15,180 234,474,680 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 12,167 15,446.2833 187,934,929 Bought from the Foundation* 3,834 15,446.3096 59,221,151 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 338,371 5,148,859,915 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,172,347 20,812,817,932

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 239,008 A shares and 1,039,222 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.83% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 February 2023

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

