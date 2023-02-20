ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|13-Feb-23
|14,200
|€616.83
|€8,759,041.38
|14-Feb-23
|14,000
|€622.70
|€8,717,822.40
|15-Feb-23
|14,038
|€622.90
|€8,744,270.20
|16-Feb-23
|14,000
|€624.62
|€8,744,629.60
|17-Feb-23
|14,282
|€612.23
|€8,743,898.85
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
