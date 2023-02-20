United States Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Market Report 2023: Featuring Atlas-Link Biotech, Thermo Fisher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche & More

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Healthcare Providers, Symptom Types, Body Fluid, Procedures, Offerings, and Disease Indication" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market size is expected to reach US$ 637.84 million by 2028 from US$ 481.37 million in 2022. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028.



The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and the growing geriatric population in the US are contributing to the growth of the United States gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market size. However, the shortage of medical laboratory professionals is hampering the market growth.



Rising Geriatric Population in US Drives United States Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Market Growth



As per the Fact Sheet: Aging in the United States, the number of people aged 65 and above is estimated to increase from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. Additionally, the 65-year-old age group's share of the total population will increase from 16% in 2018 to 23% by 2060. Further, as per the US Census Bureau, all the baby boomers will be older than 65 years in the US by 2030 and will hold 21% of the population.

It also mentioned that by 2060, around one in four people in the US will be aged 65 years and above, the number of people aged 85 and above will triple, and the country will add half a million centenarians. The prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is high in the adult and elderly populations. As the aging population rises, the disease burden also increases. Thus, an increasing aging population propels the demand for gastric cancer diagnostics, thereby bolstering the growth of the gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market.



Based on symptom type, the United States gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market is bifurcated into symptomatic and asymptomatic. The asymptomatic segment held a larger share of the market in 2022. However, the symptomatic segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The symptoms of the early stages of gastric cancer may include indigestion, stomach discomfort, bloating, mild nausea, appetite loss, and heartburn. The advanced stages of gastric cancer show symptoms such as blood in the stool, vomiting, weight loss, stomach pain, jaundice, ascites (build-up of fluid in the abdomen), and trouble swallowing.

Based on healthcare providers, the market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, cancer research institutes, oncology specialty clinics, others. In 2022, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the United States gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market. The market for the cancer research institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.

The United States gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market, by body fluid, is segmented into blood, urine, saliva, stomach wash/gastric juice, tissue, and others. In 2021, the blood segment held the largest share of the market. However, the market for the tissue segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.

The United States gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market, based on procedures, is segmented into endoscopic procedures, biopsy and tissue tests, lab tests, in-vitro diagnostic tests, imaging tests, molecular diagnostics, multiplexing molecular diagnostics and immunoassays, and others. In 2021, the imaging tests segment held the largest share of the market. The market for the biopsy and tissue tests segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.

The United States gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market, based on offerings, is segmented into instruments, reagents and consumables, and services. In 2021, the reagents and consumables segment held the largest share of the market. The market for the services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years. The United States gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market, based on disease indication, is segmented into early gastric cancer and advanced gastric cancer. In 2021, the advanced gastric cancer segment held a larger share of the market. The market for the same segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the coming years.



The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, American Institute for Cancer Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Census Bureau, and Population Reference Bureau are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the United States gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market.







Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $481.37 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $637.84 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered United States

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Atlas-Link Biotech Co Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

MiRXES Pte Ltd

Agilent Technologies Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

bioMerieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Illumina Inc

Vela Diagnostics Holding Pte Ltd

Myraid Genetics Inc.

