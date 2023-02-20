Associa Cares Canada Approved As Registered Charity

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the charitable affiliate of Associa and community management industry’s leading nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce that Associa Cares Canada has been approved to operate as a registered charity by the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA). Associa Cares was established in the United States in 2006 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity to support communities in need worldwide. This has included disaster relief to Canadian residents, as well as engaging Associa Canada team members and vendor partners in related fundraising activities.

Efforts to create a separate charitable entity serving Canada began in 2020 under the direction of Associa Cares President Andrew Fortin with the support of Associa Canada leaders. The process was complex and it took more than 18 months to establish Associa Cares Canada as a legal entity and to subsequently receive CRA registration as a charitable organization. As such, Associa Cares Canada must operate solely for charitable purposes and can issue official donation receipts for gifts received from individuals and corporations. The Associa Cares Canada board of directors was officially formed in 2022 and consists of the following executives.

Andrew Fortin – chair and president, Associa Home Office

Craig Rumsby – vice-chair, Associa British Columbia

Luanne Crilly – secretary, Maple Ridge Community Management

Jeff Lack – treasurer, Wilson Blanchard Management

Tom Kortko – director, Maple Ridge Community Management

Adam Lord – director, Associa British Columbia

Mike Mullen – director, Wilson Blanchard Management

Matt Steele – director, Associa Home Office

Thomas Young – director, Associa C-ERA Property Management & Realty

“The team members of Associa Canada are an incredibly caring group whose dedication to helping those in need stands atop our industry,” said Todd Cooper, Associa president, Canada and International. “We are proud and excited to support Associa Cares Canada in its ongoing efforts to directly benefit the local communities and families we serve.”

About Associa Cares & Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada were created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, we are able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies.

For U.S. Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

For Canadian Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/.

