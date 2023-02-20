Thor Equities Group Signs Long Term Lease with Olgam Life Plasma Donation Center

New York, NY, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing, and management, today announced it has signed a long-term 10-year lease with leading plasma donation service, Olgam Life, at 135 E. 125th Street in Harlem.

Offering state-of-the-art treatment while providing vital resources for the medical field, Olgam Life focuses on the aggregation aspect of the plasma donation process to deliver the best care to its donors. With four locations currently in operation and more planned for 2023, Olgam Life has experienced tremendous growth and will occupy 13,000 square feet at 135 East 125th Street across the ground and second floors.

“Olgam Life has an incredible mission delivering indispensable services to save lives. With a deep commitment to the communities they operate in, we are confident they will be successful in their latest location and are pleased to provide them with a new outpost to grow their footprint and draw in a new set of donors,” said Executive Vice President of Thor Equities Group, Jack J. Sitt.

Thor Equities’ recent activity includes a lease with leading athletic retailer, Under Armour, in Manhattan's Flatiron District, and notable acquisitions in the industrial sector in California and Georgia in the past two months. In 2022, Thor acquired a mix of high-quality industrial facilities, development sites, and outdoor storage properties in Atlanta, Dallas, Northern New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Last month, Thor Equities’ Chairman, Joe Sitt, made a guest appearance on Fox Business to discuss the highlights and challenges facing markets worldwide. With Varney & Co.'s Stuart Varney, he discussed a changing ‘world order’ due to a tremendous wave in onshoring, as well as demand for real estate across different asset classes from Dubai to San Francisco, and economic benefits expected to hit the Southeastern United States. Please visit Fox Business for his full segment.

