National Fire Sprinkler Association Applauds Common Voices on 20th Anniversary of The Station Nightclub Fire

Linthicum Heights, MD, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fire Sprinkler Association applauds Common Voices for their new series The Truth Burns, specifically, the debut installment today on the 20th anniversary of the Station Nightclub Fire in West Warwick, RI. Rob Feeney’s story was unveiled yesterday and can be viewed here: The Truth Burns series launches with Station Nightclub Survivor Rob Freeney

“We are grateful to Common Voices for creating new resources that brings to life the impact fire has on citizens and firefighters across our nation,” stated Shane Ray, NFSA President. “As a survivor of The Station Fire, Rob Feeney has played an integral part in national advocacy efforts. The fact we finally had an incentive for fire sprinklers in small businesses is a testament to his advocate’s voice.”

As a result of efforts of those affected by the fire, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act contained several critically important provisions which will provide significant incentives for property owners to install fire sprinklers. Small businesses will now be able to fully expense-in fire sprinklers, under section 179 of the tax code, up to a cap of $1 million in each year of expense. This will allow for the retrofit and upgrading of numerous occupancies such as nightclubs. In addition, small businesses that may need to borrow money to pay for the retrofit will be able to fully deduct the interest expense on the loan.

Advocates and the fire service can now promote fire sprinklers and overall improvements to fire protection in existing small businesses that will prevent loss of life, injuries, emotional distress, bankruptcy, and even imprisonment, all of which occurred in the aftermath of the Station Fire.

We wish these days were behind us, but they still exist in this country today. While we will always remember this event and the toll it took on America, we will continue to promote the cause of fire safety and be advocates for the proven life and property saving benefits of fire sprinklers.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology established a National Construction Safety Team (NCST) in 2003 “to determine the likely technical cause or causes of the building failure that led to the high number of casualties in that fire”. Please watch the Non-Sprinklered Live Simulation of the Stage Area and the Sprinklered Live Simulation of Stage Area. View the scenarios here: NIST Re-creation of "The Station Night Club fire" without sprinklers NIST Recreation of "The Station Nightclub FIre" with Sprinklers

NFSA will continue to partner with advocate groups and fire service organizations to prevent future tragedies and ensure a fire safe America. Together, with all stakeholders, we will continue to persevere.

About the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA): NFSA was founded in 1905 and wants to create a more fire safe world and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rise and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive life-saving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world’s most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires.

For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest material, statistics and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders in order to fulfill the vision of a safer world.

About Common Voices: Common Voices (www.fireadvocates.org) is an advocates' coalition of members who all have been directly affected by fire. By bringing their voices together, they hope to educate others regarding fire and its devastating impact. Their mission is to create a fire-safe America by sharing their stories, creating resources that educate and sharing fire statistics.

