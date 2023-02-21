English Finnish Swedish

Company announcement, Helsinki, 21 February 2023 at 9 AM (EET)



Notice of Nexstim Plc 2022 Full Year Results

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") will announce its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on Monday 27 February 2023 at 9.00 am Finnish time.

The company will hold two live webinars for media, investors, and analysts on Monday 27 February 2023. CEO Mikko Karvinen and CFO Joonas Juokslahti will present the financial and operational results followed by a Q&A session.

The first live webinar will be in Finnish, and it takes place at 10:30 am EET. The second live webinar will be in English at 3 pm EET.

Webinar details:

To attend the webinars, please register via the links below. Registered participants will receive more information to their e-mail.

Webinar in Finnish on Monday February 27, 2023 at 10:30 am (EET): Sign up here >>

Webinar in English on Monday February 27, 2023 at 3:00 pm (EET): Sign up here >>

NEXSTIM PLC

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting: Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+ 358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Erik Penser Bank.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

