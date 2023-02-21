The Eclipse Foundation Releases 2022 IoT and Edge Commercial Adoption Survey Results

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source foundations, today announced the availability of its 2022 IoT and Edge Commercial Adoption Survey report, based on an online survey of more than 260 IoT and edge professionals conducted from April 1st to June 15th, 2022. The survey’s objective is to gain a better understanding of the IoT and edge computing ecosystems by identifying the requirements, priorities, and challenges faced by organizations that deploy and use commercial solutions, including those based on open source technologies.



“IoT and edge computing continued to accelerate in 2022 and into 2023 with no signs of slowing down, despite the current macroeconomic climate,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “These trends suggest that IoT and Edge are thought to be strategic investments that deliver true ROI. The open source model will only augment these benefits.”

Survey participants represent a broad set of industries, organizations, and job functions. Nine of the top conclusions drawn from the survey data include:

IoT technologies are being adopted at an accelerated rate. 53% of respondents currently deploy IoT solutions and an additional 24% plan to deploy within the next 12 to 24 months, while 18% are currently evaluating deployments.

Edge computing adoption is also on the rise. 53% of organizations are either utilizing or planning to utilize edge computing technologies within 12 months. Another 20% are currently evaluating the use of edge deployments.

There is a shift towards higher investments into IoT & Edge. 23% of respondents project spending between $100K - $1M in 2022, growing to 33% in 2023. 10% anticipate spending over $10M and growing to 12% in 2023.

There is a trend towards a larger number of IoT & Edge assets managed per deployment. Deployments of fewer than 1K managed assets will remain steady or decline, while larger deployments are on the rise. In terms of asset implementation, 52% are a mix of both greenfield and brownfield.

More organizations now see IoT and edge as strategic, with spending decisions being driven at the executive level 38% of the time. This increased by 3% compared to the year 2021.

73% of organizations factor open source into their deployment plans. This clearly demonstrates that the dominant IoT & edge platforms will either be open source or based on open source. Only 27% of organizations using IoT and Edge technologies state they do not use open source technologies.

The primary benefits of using open source according to respondents include: the ability to customize or influence code in projects (30%); flexibility (22%); as well as cost advantages (16%).

The top 3 IoT and edge operational challenges are: 1) connectivity; 2) security; and 3) data collection & analytics.

There is a trend towards a hybrid cloud strategy. 42% of respondents suggest that IoT deployments are using, or will use a hybrid cloud (i.e. composed of two or more distinct cloud infrastructures such as private and public).



The report also includes details on IoT and edge adoption by industry and the top concerns of commercial adopters. To find out more, interested parties can download the 2022 IoT & Edge Commercial Adoption Survey Report .

The IoT and Edge Commercial Adoption Survey is sponsored by the Eclipse IoT and Edge Native Working Groups. The adoption survey complements the annual IoT Developer Survey , one of the industry's most influential surveys from the development front lines, which the Eclipse Foundation has conducted for the last nine years and will continue to produce. The Foundation’s IoT and Edge Native communities represent one of the largest open source collaborations in the world spanning 45 projects from 45 members. Eclipse IoT and edge projects have been adopted by leading organizations across a variety of verticals to deliver commercial IoT and edge-based solutions and services.

To learn more about how to get involved with the Eclipse IoT , Edge Native , or other Eclipse Foundation Working Groups visit the Eclipse Foundation membership page. Working Group members benefit from a broad range of services, including exclusive access to detailed industry research findings, marketing assistance, and expert open source governance.

Quotes From IoT & Edge Native Working Group Members

Eurotech

“Also this year, we are looking forward to receiving and analyzing the results presented in the IoT & Edge Commercial Adoption Survey Report, which provides up-to-date insights into challenges and trends in IoT and Edge Computing,” commented Robert Andres, Chief Strategy Officer for Eurotech. “The report is a very valuable source of data, compiled from a significant primary research effort, conducted under the umbrella of the Eclipse Foundation.”

ZettaScale

“The survey reveals an interesting acceleration in the adoption of Edge Computing, which I think will be further fueled in 2023 by the technologies developed within the Eclipse IoT and Edge Working Group,” said Angelo Corsaro, PhD, ZettaScale’s CEO/CTO. “We are extremely proud to be contributing to this trend with some projects that are foundational for Edge Computing and the Cloud-to-Thing Continuum.”

Edgeworx

“Every year this survey teaches us more about the workloads being deployed via Edge Computing and we continue to see strong Edge AI demand,” said Kilton Hopkins, CTO of Edgeworx. “The Eclipse Edge Native Working Group is a central part of our strategy for meeting that demand.”

