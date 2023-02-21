Amesite Inc. Launches Free Course on Generative AI: ChatGPT Fundamentals

DETROIT, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for education, business and government markets, announced the launch of ChatGPT Fundamentals – a FREE course on the Amesite Learning Community Environment®, AmesiteEngage – available to the first 1,000 people who register.



The course topics include the history and technical capabilities of generative AI, how to access and use ChatGPT, ethical considerations surrounding its use, and its potential applications in various fields. This course is designed for people who want to start using the most talked-about technology in the world: ChatGPT.

Sign up here for a limited spot in the FREE course!

“We are excited to offer this free resource to equip people with the knowledge needed to understand and use ChatGPT,” said Amesite Founder and CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. "We have been an AI-First company since inception, using AI on our platform to power learning that delivers over 99% retention. We integrated GPT-3, the technology that powers ChatGPT into our platform on February 14, 2023 and are now offering an expanded suite of tools. Now, people can learn about ChatGPT on a platform that actually leverages the technology."

Amesite previously announced that its V5 Customers will have the option to offer learners GPT-3, the engine for ChatGPT, on its learning platform, to complement its existing AI capabilities. The launch of its free course, ChatGPT Fundamentals, will educate anyone who is curious about ChatGPT and the benefits of this revolutionary platform.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

