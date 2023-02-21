Singing Machine Reports Third Quarter Earnings Report

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its third quarter financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Net sales for the quarter of $7.1 million; fiscal year-to-date revenue of $35.9 million.
  • Gross profit for the quarter of $1.3 million.
  • Income from Operations of approximately ($2.3) million.
  • Total assets of $24.1 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Cash on hand of $2.8 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Net loss for the quarter of $(1.9) million; fiscal year-to-date net loss of approximately ($1.6) million.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, “Despite our wholesale sell-in numbers for this quarter, consumer demand for consumer karaoke remained very strong. The real challenge to this quarter was timing and getting our products into retail. Last calendar year, our traditional sales cycle was disrupted by the lingering effects of supply chain disruptions. There was a build-up of retail inventory on the shelves at the end of the first quarter of calendar 2021, which slowly started to make the major retailers gradually more cautious about inventory throughout the rest of the year.”

Atkinson continued, “As a result, we did not get the opportunity to sell-in to many of our retail customers with our typical holiday bulk replenishment. Simply put, our retail customers were backfilling the demand with the lingering inventory from last year, or in many cases, opting to lose sales with empty shelves. Despite our customers decisions to lower exposure to inventory due to elevated risk factors associated with the overall economy in the back of the year, we saw steady demand for our products, and we believe that reflects well on our brand and our technology. Moving forward, we expect more of a return to normal for this coming season.”

Earnings Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions. If you would like to participate on the call, please dial (800) 225-9448 and use conference ID: MICS.

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day after the earnings call and can be heard at: www.singingmachine.com/investors.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 70,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31, 2022  March 31, 2022 
  (unaudited)    
Assets        
Current Assets        
Cash $2,795,171  $2,290,483 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $139,182 and $122,550, respectively  7,023,603   2,785,038 
Due from Crestmark Bank  -   100,822 
Accounts receivable related party - Stingray Group, Inc.  282,317   152,212 
Inventories, net  10,984,742   14,161,636 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  154,329   344,409 
Deferred financing costs  84,668   7,813 
Total Current Assets  21,324,830   19,842,413 
         
Property and equipment, net  540,867   565,094 
Deferred financing costs, net of current portion  151,694   - 
Deferred tax assets  1,399,016   892,559 
Operating Leases - right of use assets  648,323   1,279,347 
Other non-current assets  98,724   86,441 
Total Assets $24,163,454  $22,665,854 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable $2,084,756  $5,391,265 
Accrued expenses  3,234,714   1,732,355 
Revolving lines of credit  1,761,495   2,500,000 
Refunds due to customers  93,520   97,968 
Reserve for sales returns  2,935,465   990,000 
Current portion of finance leases  8,187   7,605 
Current portion of installment notes  79,119   74,300 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  654,883   876,259 
Subordinated note payable - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd.  -   352,659 
Total Current Liabilities  10,852,139   12,022,411 
         
Finance leases, net of current portion  4,405   10,620 
Installment notes, net of current portion  78,693   138,649 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  30,422   457,750 
Total Liabilities  10,965,659   12,629,430 
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
         
Shareholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,148,219 and 1,221,209 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  31,482   12,212 
Additional paid-in capital  29,697,697   24,902,694 
Accumulated deficit  (16,531,384)  (14,878,482)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  13,197,795   10,036,424 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $24,163,454  $22,665,854 


The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  December 31, 2022  December 31, 2021  December 31, 2022  December 31, 2021 
                 
Net Sales $7,110,520  $21,244,306  $35,916,210  $44,678,929 
                 
Cost of Goods Sold  5,819,991   15,934,842   27,481,182   34,464,291 
                 
Gross Profit  1,290,529   5,309,464   8,435,028   10,214,638 
                 
Operating Expenses                
Selling expenses  1,124,780   1,406,175   2,629,567   2,717,642 
General and administrative expenses  2,395,430   2,154,553   7,183,259   5,352,902 
Depreciation  52,816   55,007   173,206   190,087 
Total Operating Expenses  3,573,026   3,615,735   9,986,032   8,260,631 
                 
(Loss) Income from Operations  (2,282,497)  1,693,729   (1,551,004)  1,954,007 
                 
Other (Expenses) Income, net                
Gain - related party  -   -   -   11,236 
Gain from Payroll Protection Plan loan forgiveness  -   -   -   448,242 
Gain from settlement of accounts payable  48,650   -   48,650   236,472 
Loss from extinguishment of debt  (183,333)  -   (183,333)  - 
Interest expense  (67,891)  (155,573)  (413,831)  (365,966)
Finance costs  (17,638)  (9,375)  (25,451)  (35,672)
Total Other (Expenses) Income, net  (220,212)  (164,948)  (573,965)  294,312 
                 
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax Benefit (Provision)  (2,502,709)  1,528,781   (2,124,969)  2,248,319 
                 
Income Tax Benefit (Provision)  569,343   (102,886)  472,067   (248,664)
                 
Net (loss) Income $(1,933,366) $1,425,895  $(1,652,902) $1,999,655 
                 
Net (loss) Income per Common Share                
Basic $(0.62) $0.80  $(0.61) $1.28 
Diluted $(0.62) $0.80  $(0.61) $1.27 
                 
Weighted Average Common and Common                
Equivalent Shares:                
Basic  3,125,979   1,780,342   2,699,210   1,559,585 
Diluted  3,125,979   1,787,846   2,699,210   1,570,329 


The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

  For the Nine Months Ended 
  December 31, 2022  December 31, 2021 
       
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net (Loss) Income $(1,652,902) $1,999,655 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation  173,206   190,087 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  25,451   35,672 
Change in inventory reserve  396,553   297,661 
Change in allowance for bad debts  16,632   168,395 
Loss from disposal of property and equipment  -   4,394 
Stock based compensation  307,651   38,376 
Change in net deferred tax assets  (506,457)  248,773 
Loss on debt extinguishment  183,333   - 
Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness  -   (448,242)
Gain - related party  -   (11,236)
Gain from extinguishment of accounts payable  (48,650)  (236,472)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (4,255,197)  (10,123,571)
Due from Crestmark Bank  100,822   4,557,120 
Accounts receivable - related parties  (130,105)  (159,125)
Inventories  2,780,341   (5,933,704)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  190,080   (63,135)
Other non-current assets  (12,283)  10,288 
Accounts payable  (3,257,859)  3,769,157 
Accrued expenses  1,502,359   762,252 
Customer deposits  -   (129,544)
Refunds due to customers  (4,448)  (55,333)
Reserve for sales returns  1,945,465   1,962,457 
Operating lease liabilities, net of operating leases - right of use assets  (17,680)  2,741 
Net cash used in operating activities  (2,263,688)  (3,113,334)
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment  (148,979)  (77,599)
Net cash used in investing activities  (148,979)  (77,599)
         
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from Issuance of stock - net of transaction expenses  3,362,750   9,000,580 
Payment of redemption and retirement of treasury stock  -   (7,162,452)
Net (payment) proceeds from revolving lines of credit  (738,505)  8,561,925 
Payment of subordinated note payable - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd.  (352,659)  (150,000)
Payment of deferred financing charges  (254,000)  (37,501)
Payment of early termination fees on revolving lines of credit  (183,333)  - 
Payments on installment notes  (55,137)  (50,709)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  -   14,000 
Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants  168,334   - 
Proceeds from exercise of common warrants  975,538   - 
Payments on finance leases  (5,633)  (6,184)
Net cash provided by financing activities  2,917,355   10,169,659 
Net change in cash  504,688   6,978,726 
         
Cash at beginning of year  2,290,483   396,579 
Cash at end of period $2,795,171  $7,375,305 
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:        
Cash paid for interest $456,978  $378,076 
Equipment purchased under capital lease $-  $23,651 
Issuance of common stock and warrants for stock issuance expenses $-  $547,838 
Operating leases - right of use assets and lease liabilities at inception of lease $-  $16,364 


