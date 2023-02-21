Pax8’s Channel Chief Ryan Walsh Selected as 2023 Channel Influencer by Channel Futures

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that Ryan Walsh, its Channel Chief and Chief Strategy Officer, has been selected as a Channel Futures 2023 Channel Influencer. Walsh is one of 50 individuals recognized as a thought leader who will impact the direction of the IT and communications indirect sales channel in 2023.



“I'm thrilled to see Ryan included in this esteemed list of channel visionaries. This is a testament to his exceptional leadership and notable reputation in our industry,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “We're fortunate to have him on our team as he continues to make significant contributions to our business by leading a transformation of our marketplace in ways that re-imagine the channel ecosystem.”

Walsh, who co-founded Pax8, serves as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and is dedicated to improving Pax8’s service culture with partners, vendors, and customers and providing an exceptional experience to the IT channel community. Walsh has more than 18 years’ experience enabling businesses with internet-based IT solutions. He started his career building a re-engineering practice at Deloitte in the Consulting division and served as Vice President of Product Management for MX Logic, a cloud-based email and web security company that McAfee acquired in 2009.

“What I have learned in my career is that adopting a customer-centric perspective is more effective than simply focusing on my own views,” said Walsh. “Numerous studies indicate that prioritizing the customer experience leads to greater effectiveness and customer retention, making it a valuable business strategy. The key to serving the channel is to offer tailored advice, understand our partners and vendors business, and help them navigate potential challenges. This type of service embodies the true meaning of what being an influencer means to me.”

Since 2018, the Channel Futures Channel Influencer Awards have recognized individuals expected to have a significant impact on the IT and communications indirect sales channel in the year ahead. These individuals are channel leaders, dedicated to the channel and working to keep it moving forward.

“Our Channel Influencers share a number of common traits, chief among them being their dedication to the channel,” said Bobby DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Informa Tech Channels Group. “In our conversations with this year’s honorees, they all cited the importance of sharing information and helping. They consider ‘influence’ to be an opportunity to help others.”

“Our editors are in the trenches, so they know who’s truly making waves and influencing the channel,” said Craig Galbraith, editorial director for Channel Futures. “We are once again proud to highlight the best and brightest Channel Influencers — those who lead with actions and words that set an example for the entire industry.”

Walsh is profiled in a gallery on the Channel Futures Website and in the 2023 Channel Influencers digital issue, available now for download 2023 Channel Futures Channel Influencers List. Walsh will also be honored at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo on May 1-4, 2023, at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

