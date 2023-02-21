Jayman BUILT Rebrands Tamani Communities to Jayman Living

CALGARY and EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayman BUILT (Jayman or the Company), one of Alberta’s largest homebuilders, is excited to announce the rebrand of its land development company, Tamani Communities, to Jayman Living, effective immediately. The move brings this entity under the ‘One Jayman’ banner, which encompasses all of its companies and divisions under one overarching brand. This change entrenches the Jayman brand as a leader in the development space and illustrates the Company’s commitment to further developing and building up Alberta’s residential capacity for future generations.



“Jayman Living is a natural next step as we continue to showcase our leadership and success in Alberta,” says Jay Westman, Chairman and CEO of Jayman. “This rebrand is exemplary of the legacy Jayman will continue to have for years to come as the business continues to evolve alongside our growing province and an ever-changing development landscape. Jayman Living communities will set the company up for success as we continue to grow and expand as a family owned and operated company.”

Founded 43 years ago, Jayman Living is another major milestone in establishing Jayman’s legacy as a leader in the industry. The Company’s new tagline, Envisioned for Life, demonstrates the long-term commitment around its communities and speaks to the future-forward direction for ‘One Jayman’ as it continues to transform Alberta one community at a time. The newest development under the Jayman Living name will be the one-of-a-kind community of Nostalgia Townlet. This 560 acre world-class community will set Jayman Living apart in terms of amenities, built form and lifestyle.

To further strengthen our goal of being a “legacy company” we have appointed James Hammermeister, former President of Genstar Development Company to the Jayman BUILT Group of Companies Board of Directors.

