Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Summary of Results 4Q22 vs. 4Q21 (and 4Q19 for purposes of illustrating the recovery trend) :

The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,442.2 million, or 31.0% (Ps. 2,357.8 million, or 63.1%, as compared to 4Q19). Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,817.3 million, or 54.3% (Ps. 3,431.6 million, or 75.0%, as compared to 4Q19).





Cost of services increased by Ps. 264.1 million, or 29.9% (as compared to 4Q19, the cost of services increased Ps. 372.5 million, or 48.2%).





Income from operations increased by Ps. 918.8 million, or 33.6% (Ps. 1,720.3 million, or 89.0%, as compared to 4Q19).





EBITDA increased by Ps. 997.4 million, or 30.6% (Ps. 1,829.3 million, or 75.5%, as compared to 4Q19), an increase from Ps. 3,255.0 million in 4Q21 to Ps. 4,252.4 million in 4Q22. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) went from 70.1% in 4Q21 to 69.8% in 4Q22 (EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) was 65.0% in 4Q19).





Comprehensive income decreased Ps. 297.6 million, or 15.2% (as compared to 4Q19, it increased Ps. 625.3 million, or 60.4%), from an income of Ps. 1,957.7 million in 4Q21 to an income of Ps. 1,660.1 million in 4Q22.



Company’s Financial Position:

During 4Q22, results were significantly better as compared to 4Q21, with an increase of 54.3% in total revenues. The Company generated positive EBITDA of Ps. 4,252.4 million, an increase of 30.6% as compared to 4Q21.

In 4Q22, the generation of positive net cash flow from operating activities continued for Ps. 2,910.5 million. The Company reported a financial position of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022, of Ps. 12,371.5 million. In 4Q22, the Company drew down two credit facilities for Ps. 3,000.0 million for capital investments.

Passenger Traffic

During 4Q22, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 2,657.4 thousand passengers, an increase of 20.8%, compared to 4Q21 (as compared to 4Q19, total passengers increased by 2,669.4 thousand passengers, or 20.9%).

During 4Q22, the following new routes were opened:

Domestic:



Airline Departure Arrival Opening date Frequencies Viva Aerobus Puerto Vallarta Toluca November 14, 2022 7 weekly Volaris Guanajuato Merida November 18, 2022 2 weekly Aeromexico Guanajuato Monterrey December 15, 2022 7 weekly Viva Aerobus Guanajuato Merida December 18, 2022 2 weekly

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

International:



Airline Departure Arrival Opening date Frequencies Viva Aerobus Guadalajara Bogota October 11, 2022 2 weekly Flair Puerto Vallarta Vancouver October 25, 2022 2 weekly Flair Puerto Vallarta Edmonton November 2, 2022 2 weekly WestJet Puerto Vallarta Comox November 5, 2022 1 weekly Frontier Guadalajara Orlando November 6, 2022 2 weekly Air Canada Los Cabos Calgary November 6, 2022 1 weekly Frontier Kingston Atlanta November 7, 2022 2 weekly Arajet Kingston Santo Domingo November 14, 2022 2 weekly Sunwing Puerto Vallarta Saskatoon December 11, 2022 2 weekly Sunwing Los Cabos Winnipeg December 12, 2022 1 weekly Spirit Montego Bay Windsor Locks December 15, 2022 4 weekly Sunwing Los Cabos Ottawa December 17, 2022 1 weekly Air Transat Puerto Vallarta Quebec December 20, 2022 2 weekly

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):



Airport 4Q21 4Q22 Change 2021 2022 Change Guadalajara 2,542.0 3,185.9 25.3% 8,540.2 11,155.3 30.6% Tijuana * 1,870.1 2,129.8 13.9% 6,891.3 8,102.9 17.6% Los Cabos 575.0 708.0 23.1% 2,020.4 2,577.8 27.6% Puerto Vallarta 554.3 710.5 28.2% 1,848.5 2,654.5 43.6% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0% 0.0 0.0 0.0% Guanajuato 404.4 528.0 30.6% 1,487.1 1,828.7 23.0% Hermosillo 449.5 523.7 16.5% 1,457.9 1,867.2 28.1% Kingston 0.2 0.4 72.7% 1.2 1.4 15.3% Mexicali 324.3 373.8 15.3% 1,088.4 1,292.5 18.8% Morelia 146.9 198.9 35.4% 541.0 673.2 24.4% La Paz 266.7 267.2 0.2% 901.6 1,053.9 16.9% Aguascalientes 178.1 170.0 (4.5%) 582.8 694.8 19.2% Los Mochis 106.3 109.2 2.7% 358.3 416.6 16.3% Manzanillo 25.7 23.9 (7.1%) 86.8 97.9 12.8% Total 7,443.5 8,929.2 20.0% 25,805.4 32,416.7 25.6%

*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):



Airport 4Q21 4Q22 Change 2021 2022 Change Guadalajara 1,059.5 1,218.5 15.0% 3,702.7 4,451.3 20.2% Tijuana * 885.5 1,158.4 30.8% 2,786.6 4,221.7 51.5% Los Cabos 1,067.1 1,131.0 6.0% 3,529.2 4,441.5 25.8% Puerto Vallarta 813.6 966.6 18.8% 2,271.5 3,554.2 56.5% Montego Bay 821.3 1,130.3 37.6% 2,581.8 4,356.1 68.7% Guanajuato 184.6 206.9 12.1% 631.9 774.5 22.6% Hermosillo 25.5 19.6 (23.2%) 102.1 78.1 (23.5%) Kingston 264.5 432.3 63.4% 829.3 1,560.7 88.2% Mexicali 2.0 1.7 (14.7%) 5.6 6.3 12.9% Morelia 113.2 135.3 19.6% 406.1 499.6 23.0% La Paz 4.6 6.6 44.9% 18.3 25.8 41.1% Aguascalientes 58.6 64.3 9.8% 210.6 234.5 11.4% Los Mochis 2.3 1.6 (32.9%) 9.4 7.4 (21.7%) Manzanillo 16.8 15.6 (7.2%) 46.5 67.9 45.9% Total 5,317.0 6,488.7 22.0% 17,131.5 24,279.6 41.7%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):



Airport 4Q21 4Q22 Change 2021 2022 Change Guadalajara 3,601.5 4,404.4 22.3% 12,243.0 15,606.6 27.5% Tijuana * 2,755.6 3,288.2 19.3% 9,677.9 12,324.6 27.3% Los Cabos 1,642.1 1,839.0 12.0% 5,549.6 7,019.3 26.5% Puerto Vallarta 1,367.9 1,677.0 22.6% 4,120.0 6,208.7 50.7% Montego Bay 821.3 1,130.3 37.6% 2,581.8 4,356.1 68.7% Guanajuato 588.9 734.8 24.8% 2,119.0 2,603.2 22.9% Hermosillo 475.0 543.3 14.4% 1,559.9 1,945.4 24.7% Kingston 262.5 432.7 64.8% 830.5 1,562.1 88.1% Mexicali 326.3 375.5 15.1% 1,094.0 1,298.8 18.7% Morelia 260.1 334.2 28.5% 947.1 1,172.7 23.8% La Paz 271.3 273.8 0.9% 919.8 1,079.7 17.4% Aguascalientes 236.7 234.3 (1.0%) 793.4 929.3 17.1% Los Mochis 108.6 110.7 2.0% 367.7 424.0 15.3% Manzanillo 42.6 39.5 (7.2%) 133.3 165.8 24.4% Total 12,760.5 15,417.9 20.8% 42,936.9 56,696.3 32.0%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

CBX Users (in thousands):



Airport 4Q21 4Q22 Change 2021 2022 Change Tijuana 876.1 1,148.0 31.0% 2,754.3 4,186.5 52.0%



Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):

4Q21 4Q22 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 3,571,344 4,710,033 31.9% Non-aeronautical services 1,077,886 1,381,408 28.2% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 539,140 1,914,213 255.0% Total revenues 5,188,370 8,005,654 54.3% Operating costs Costs of services: 881,966 1,146,085 29.9% Employee costs 306,052 376,708 23.1% Maintenance 206,595 296,564 43.5% Safety, security & insurance 137,293 168,203 22.5% Utilities 107,333 121,656 13.3% Other operating expenses 124,693 182,954 46.7% Technical assistance fees 155,717 202,678 30.2% Concession taxes 359,403 496,667 38.2% Depreciation and amortization 519,409 597,987 15.1% Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 539,140 1,914,213 255.0% Other (income) (2,858) (6,344) 122.0% Total operating costs 2,452,777 4,351,286 77.4% Income from operations 2,735,593 3,654,368 33.6% Financial Result (328,381) (750,104) 128.4% Income before income taxes 2,407,212 2,904,263 20.6% Income taxes (604,778) (1,073,585) 77.5% Net income 1,802,434 1,830,679 1.6% Currency translation effect 55,056 (141,530) (357.1%) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax 96,525 (37,573) (138.9%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax 3,649 8,491 132.7% Comprehensive income 1,957,664 1,660,067 (15.2%) Non-controlling interest (35,128) (13,212) (62.4%) Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,922,536 1,646,855 (14.3%) 4Q21 4Q22 Change EBITDA 3,255,002 4,252,355 30.6% Comprehensive income 1,957,664 1,660,067 (15.2%) Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 3.8213 3.2855 (14.0%) Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 1.9600 1.6852 (14.0%) Operating income margin 52.7% 45.6% (13.4%) Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 58.8% 60.0% 2.0% EBITDA margin 62.7% 53.1% (15.3%) EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 70.1% 69.8% (0.4%) Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 27.4% 38.2% 39.6% Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12) 19.0% 18.8% (0.8%)

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 4Q22 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and for 4Q21 were calculated based on 512,301,577 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 19.4960 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 30, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).

- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 19.6969 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was used.

Revenues (4Q22 vs. 4Q21)

Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,138.7 million, or 31.9%.

Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 303.5 million, or 28.2%.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 1,375.1 million, or 255.0%.

Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,817.3 million, or 54.3%.

The change in aeronautical services revenues was primarily due to the following factors:



Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 953.0 million or 30.6% compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the 18.7% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates because of inflation.



Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 99.9 million, or 31.9%, compared to 4Q21. This was mainly due to the 37.6% increase in passenger traffic. During 4Q22, there was a 5.1% appreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 20.7468 in 4Q21 to Ps. 19.6969 in 4Q22, which represented a decrease in revenues in pesos.



Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 85.8 million, or 59.3% compared to 4Q21, mainly due to an 64.8% increase in passenger traffic.





was primarily due to the following factors: The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:



Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 249.8 million, or 27.8%, compared to 4Q21. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 134.6 million, or 22.4%, mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic. The business lines that grew the most were food and beverage, retail, car rentals, duty-free stores, time shares and communication and financial services, all of which increased by Ps. 120.0 million, or 24.5%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 112.2 million, or 43.4%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 2.9 million, or 7.4%.



Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 42.6 million, or 31.2%, compared to 4Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 2.5 million, or 32.8%.



Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 11.1 million, or 26.0%, compared to 4Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 0.7 million, or 32.2%.



was primarily driven by the following factors:

4Q21 4Q22 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Duty-free 161,459 175,353 8.6% Food and beverage 149,840 200,865 34.1% Retail 116,054 162,571 40.1% Car rentals 113,535 142,812 25.8% Leasing of space 67,052 80,042 19.4% Time shares 54,519 59,245 8.7% Ground transportation 42,902 45,325 5.6% Communications and financial services 19,482 26,616 36.6% Other commercial revenues 36,071 29,469 (18.3%) Total 760,914 922,298 21.2% Businesses operated directly by us: Car parking 114,784 154,210 34.3% VIP lounges 74,314 104,579 40.7% Advertising 19,548 48,998 150.7% Convenience stores 56,902 93,866 65.0% Total 265,547 401,654 51.3% Recovery of costs 51,425 57,455 11.7% Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 1,077,886 1,381,408 28.2%

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets 1

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 1,375.1 million, or 255.0%, compared to 4Q21. The change was composed primarily of:



Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 1,352.9 million, or 269.6%, due to the increased investments under the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.



Improvements to concession assets at Montego Bay airport, which increased Ps. 2.3 million, or 6.0%, while at Kingston airport, they increased by Ps. 19.9 million.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 1,375.1 million, or 255.0%, compared to 4Q21. The change was composed primarily of:

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 1,898.5 million, or 77.4%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the increase from costs of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 1,375.1 million or 255.0%, as well as an increase of Ps. 264.1 million, or 29.9%, in the cost of services, an increase of Ps. 184.3 million or 35.8%, in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, and a Ps. 78.6 million, or 15.1%, increase in depreciation and amortization (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 523.4 million, or 27.4%).

This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:

Mexican airports:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 1,743.8 million, or 89.6%, compared to 4Q21, primarily due to a Ps. 1,352.9 million, or 269.6%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), Ps. 213.7 million, or 30.1%, increase in the cost of services, a combined Ps. 102.3 million, or 29.4%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 75.8 million, or 19.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 391.0 million or 27.1%).



The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 4Q22 was mainly due to:

Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 74.2 million, or 42.2%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the inflation and expansion in the terminal and airfield.

increased by Ps. 74.2 million, or 42.2%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the inflation and expansion in the terminal and airfield. Employee costs increased Ps. 66.4 million, or 26.1%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic.

increased Ps. 66.4 million, or 26.1%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic. Safety, security, and insurance costs increased Ps. 22.4 million, or 22.1%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff and the opening of additional operational areas.

increased Ps. 22.4 million, or 22.1%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff and the opening of additional operational areas. Utility costs increased Ps. 15.1 million, or 23.7%, compared with 4Q21, primarily because of the increase in the consumption and cost of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, as well as an increase in the cost of fuels and the cost of water.

increased Ps. 15.1 million, or 23.7%, compared with 4Q21, primarily because of the increase in the consumption and cost of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, as well as an increase in the cost of fuels and the cost of water. Other operating expenses increased Ps. 35.5 million, or 31.4%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 33.5 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, due to the increase in sales of these business lines, the increase in FBO services, professional fees, allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.



Montego Bay Airport:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 48.2 million, or 14.5%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 22.1 million, or 47.2%, increase in concession taxes, and Ps. 23.4 million, or 20.7%, increase in the cost of services, and a Ps. 2.2 million, or 6.0%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).



Kingston Airport:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 106.5 million, or 60.4%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 59.8 million, or 52.4%, increase in concession taxes, and a Ps. 27.0 million, or 45.2%, increase in the cost of services, and a Ps. 19.9 million, or 100.0%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).



Operating income margin went from 52.7% in 4Q21 to 45.6% in 4Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating income margin went from 58.8% in 4Q21 to 60.0% in 4Q22. Income from operations increased Ps. 918.8 million, or 33.6%, compared to 4Q21.

EBITDA margin went from 62.7% in 4Q21 to 53.1% in 4Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 70.1% in 4Q21 to 69.8% in 4Q22. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 997.4 million, or 30.6%, compared to 4Q21.

Financial result increased by Ps. 421.7 million, or 128.4%, from a net expense of Ps. 328.4 million in 4Q21 to a net expense of Ps. 750.1 million in 4Q22. This change was mainly the result of:

Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from an income of Ps. 33.2 million in 4Q21 to loss of Ps. 260.6 million in 4Q22. This generated a foreign exchange loss of Ps. 293.8 million. This was mainly due to the appreciation of the peso. Currency translation effect income decreased Ps. 196.6 million, compared to 4Q21.





which went from an income of Ps. 33.2 million in 4Q21 to loss of Ps. 260.6 million in 4Q22. This was mainly due to the appreciation of the peso. Currency translation effect income decreased Ps. 196.6 million, compared to 4Q21. Interest expenses increased by Ps. 266.1 million, or 54.7%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the draw dawn of credit lines, as well as the increase in interest rates.





compared to 4Q21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the draw dawn of credit lines, as well as the increase in interest rates. Interest income increased by Ps. 138.2 million, or 111.0%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.



In 4Q22, comprehensive income increased Ps. 297.6 million, or 15.2%, compared to 4Q21. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 497.1 million increase in income before taxes derived from the increase in passenger traffic. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 468.8 million, a Ps. 196.6 million decrease in currency translation effect income and a Ps. 134.1 million decrease in cash flow hedges, among others.

During 4Q22, net income increased by Ps. 28.2 million, or 1.6%, compared to 4Q21. Income taxes increased by Ps. 440.6 million and benefit for deferred taxes decreased by Ps. 28.2 million, mainly due to a decrease in the inflation rate, from 2.4% in 4Q21 to 1.5% in 4Q22.

Consolidated Results for the Twelve Months of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):



2021 2022 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 11,983,954 17,336,734 44.7% Non-aeronautical services 3,662,441 5,197,238 41.9% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 3,368,511 4,846,404 43.9% Total revenues 19,014,906 27,380,376 44.0% Operating costs Costs of services: 2,989,631 3,781,054 26.5% Employee costs 1,115,750 1,373,264 23.1% Maintenance 546,548 730,568 33.7% Safety, security & insurance 510,440 577,122 13.1% Utilities 391,836 474,032 21.0% Other operating expenses 425,057 626,068 47.3% Technical assistance fees 526,220 756,648 43.8% Concession taxes 1,231,044 1,895,182 53.9% Depreciation and amortization 2,050,539 2,313,321 12.8% Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 3,368,511 4,846,404 43.9% Other (income) (8,231) (26,427) 221.1% Total operating costs 10,157,714 13,566,182 33.6% Income from operations 8,857,192 13,814,194 56.0% Financial Result (1,027,930) (1,538,509) 49.7% Income before income taxes 7,829,263 12,275,686 56.8% Income taxes (1,785,546) (3,090,212) 73.1% Net income 6,043,717 9,185,474 52.0% Currency translation effect 30,810 (488,316) (1684.9%) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax 500,765 100,966 (79.8%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax 15,263 8,802 42.3% Comprehensive income 6,590,555 8,806,926 33.6% Non-controlling interest (80,248) (142,710) 77.8% Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 6,510,307 8,664,216 33.1% 2021 2022 Change EBITDA 10,907,731 16,127,515 47.9% Comprehensive income 6,590,555 8,806,926 33.6% Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 12.8646 17.4300 35.5% Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 6.5986 8.9403 35.5% Operating income margin 46.6% 50.5% 8.3% Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 56.6% 61.3% 8.3% EBITDA margin 57.4% 58.9% 2.7% EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 69.7% 71.6% 2.7% Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 33.4% 31.5% (5.8%) Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12) 19.1% 16.8% (12.2%)

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for period ended December 31, 2022 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of that date and for the period ended December 31, 2021 were calculated based on 512,301,577 shares outstanding as of that date. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 19.4960 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 30, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).

- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average exchange rate of Ps. 20.1254 per U.S. dollar for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was used.

Revenues (January to December 2022 vs January to December 2021)

Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 5,352.8 million, or 44.7%.

Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,534.8 million, or 41.9%.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 1,477.9 million, or 43.9%.

Total revenues increased by Ps. 8,365.5 million, or 44.0%.

The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:



Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 4,240.7 million or 40.5% compared to 2021, mainly due to the 28.5% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates as a result of inflation.



Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 685.6 million, or 68.3%, compared to 2021. This was mainly due to the 68.7% increase in passenger traffic.



Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 426.5 million, or 85.3% compared to 2021, mainly due to an 88.1% increase in passenger traffic.





was composed primarily of the following factors: The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:



Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 1,231.6 million, or 40.3%, compared to 2021. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 737.1 million, or 35.3%. This was mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail, car rentals, duty-free stores, time shares and other revenues, which jointly increased by Ps. 689.9 million, or 36.5%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 473.8 million, or 57.4%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 20.6 million, or 14.0%.



Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 239.1 million, or 52.6%, compared to 2021. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 12.1 million, or 53.8%.



Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 64.2 million, or 42.8%, compared to 2021. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 3.2 million, or 44.0%.





was composed primarily of the following factors:

2021 2022 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Duty-free 537,065 711,291 32.4% Food and beverage 517,254 778,517 50.5% Retail 401,617 614,011 52.9% Car rentals 401,589 541,715 34.9% Leasing of space 242,892 305,841 25.9% Time shares 189,196 238,213 25.9% Ground transportation 140,707 171,790 22.1% Communications and financial services 80,683 104,767 29.9% Other commercial revenues 118,748 155,262 30.7% Total 2,629,750 3,621,406 37.7% Businesses operated directly by us: Car parking 388,106 548,862 41.4% VIP lounges 219,498 374,038 70.4% Advertising 53,217 106,583 100.3% Convenience stores 185,338 322,929 74.2% Total 846,158 1,352,412 59.8% Recovery of costs 186,532 223,420 19.8% Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 3,662,441 5,197,238 41.9%

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.



Revenues from improvements to concession assets 2

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 1,477.9 million, or 43.9%, compared to 2021. The change was composed primarily of:



Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 1,441.4 million, or 44.0%, as a result of the increase in committed investments under the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.



Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport increased Ps. 16.5 million, or 17.7%, while at the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 19.9 million.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 1,477.9 million, or 43.9%, compared to 2021. The change was composed primarily of:

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 3,408.5 million, or 33.6%, compared to 2021, mainly due to an increase of Ps. 1,477.9 million, or 43.9%, in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), a combined increase of Ps. 894.5 million, or 50.9%, in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps. 791.4 million, or 26.5%, increase in the cost of services, and a Ps. 262.8 million, or 12.8%, increase in depreciation and amortization, (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 1,930.6 million, or 28.4%).

This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:

Mexican airports:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 2,808.3 million, or 33.6%, compared to 2021, primarily due to an increase of Ps. 1,441.4 million, or 44.0%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), an increase in the cost of services of Ps. 642.8 million, or 27.4%, a combined Ps. 474.6 million, or 39.9%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, and a Ps. 253.8 million, or 16.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization, (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 1,366. 8 million or 26.9%).



The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports was mainly due to:

Employee costs increased Ps. 240.9 million, or 26.2%, compared to 2021, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic and changes in the Labor Law.

increased Ps. 240.9 million, or 26.2%, compared to 2021, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic and changes in the Labor Law. Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 140.2 million, or 30.8%, compared to 2021, mainly due to the terminals and airfields expansions.

increased by Ps. 140.2 million, or 30.8%, compared to 2021, mainly due to the terminals and airfields expansions. Safety, security, and insurance costs increased Ps. 55.7 million, or 15.1%, compared to 2021, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff.

increased Ps. 55.7 million, or 15.1%, compared to 2021, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff. Utility costs increased Ps. 38.2 million, or 15.4%, compared with 2021, primarily because of the increase in the consumption of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, as well as the increase in the cost of fuels and water.

increased Ps. 38.2 million, or 15.4%, compared with 2021, primarily because of the increase in the consumption of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, as well as the increase in the cost of fuels and water. Other operating expenses increased Ps. 167.7 million or 46.9%, compared to 2021, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 136.8 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, FBO services, professional fees, the allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.



Montego Bay Airport:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 215.3 million, or 18.7%, compared to 2021, mainly due to a Ps. 117.9 million, or 68.1%, increase in concession taxes and a Ps. 85.1 million, or 21.6%, increase in the cost of services.



Kingston Airport:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 384.9 million, or 59.0%, compared to 2021, mainly due to a Ps. 302.0 million, or 76.4%, increase in concession taxes, a Ps. 63.5 million, or 25.8%, increase in the cost of services, and an increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) of Ps. 19.9 million.



Operating income margin went from 46.6% in 2021 to 50.5% in 2022. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating income margin went from 56.6% in 2021 to 61.3% in 2022. Income from operations increased Ps. 4,957.0 million, or 56.0%, compared to 2021.

EBITDA margin went from 57.4% in 2021 to 58.9% in 2022. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 69.7% in 2021 to 71.6% in 2022. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 5,219.8 million, or 47.9%, compared to 2021.

Financial result increased by Ps. 510.6 million, or 49.7%, from a net expense of Ps. 1,027.9 million in 2021 to a net expense of Ps. 1,538.5 million in 2022. This change was mainly the result of:

Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from income of Ps. 238.3 million in 2021 to income of Ps. 81.4 million in 2022. This generated a decrease in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 156.9 million. Currency translation effect expense increased Ps. 519.1 million, compared to 2021.





which went from income of Ps. 238.3 million in 2021 to income of Ps. 81.4 million in 2022. This Currency translation effect expense increased Ps. 519.1 million, compared to 2021. Interest expenses increased by Ps. 768.5 million, or 45.6%, compared to 2021, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the draw dawn of credit lines by Ps. 6,484.4 million, as well as the increase in interest rates. As of December 31, 2022 the debt is 63.8% fixed rate and 36.2% variable rate.





compared to 2021, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the draw dawn of credit lines by Ps. 6,484.4 million, as well as the increase in interest rates. As of December 31, 2022 the debt is 63.8% fixed rate and 36.2% variable rate. Interest income increased by Ps. 415.3 million, or 98.8%, compared to 2021, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.



In 2022, comprehensive income increased Ps. 2,216.4 million, or 33.6%, compared to 2021. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 4,446.4 million increase in income before taxes derived from the increase in passenger traffic, an increase in the tariffs due to inflation, and the change in our commercial strategy. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 1,304.7 million.

During 2022, net income increased by Ps. 3,141.8 million, or 52.0%, compared to 2021. Income taxes increased by Ps. 1,534.1 million and were partially offset by a Ps. 229.4 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due to an increase in the inflation rate, from 7.4% in 2021 to 7.8% in 2022.

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets as of December 31, 2022 increased by Ps. 5,182.3 million as compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to the following items: (i) a Ps. 3,402.6 million increase in net improvements to concession assets; and (ii) a Ps. 2,475.1 million combined increase in net machinery, equipment and leasehold improvements, and advances to suppliers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of Ps. 572.3 million in other current assets, among others.

Total liabilities as of December 31, 2022 increased by Ps. 5,782.8 million compared to December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) issuance of Ps. 3,957.0 million in long-term debt securities, and (ii) Ps. 3,000.0 million in bank loans. This increase was partially offset by decreases of: (i) Ps. 461.5 million in income taxes, (ii) Ps. 435.6 million in accounts payable, and (iii) Ps. 117.8 million in deferred taxes, among others.

Recent events

In January 2023, Guadalajara Airport acquired 116.7 hectares of land from Ejido El Zapote for Ps. 1,143.3 million for the future expansion of the airport, which is included in the airport Master Development Program. In December 2022, the in cooperation with the Guadalajara airport signed a substitute compliance agreement with the Ejido. As part of this agreement, the airport agreed to pay the amount of Ps. 82.5 million, related to the expropriation procedure of the land where the airport is located. With this payment, the lawsuits related to this claim are definitively terminated.

On February 15, 2023, the airline Aeromar announced the suspension of operations due to financial problems and the difficulty in closing agreements with viable conditions to operate in the long term. In our airport network, Aeromar operated in the airports of Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and Aguascalientes, without having any exclusive route. During 2022, Aeromar operations represented 0.23% of the total passenger traffic at our airports in Mexico. To date, the airline has a balance payable to GAP of Ps. 37.8 million, of which Ps. 35.6 million were reserved as of December 31, 2022, so this suspension will not have any significant impact on the financial results or the Company operation.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):



Airport 4Q21 4Q22 Change 2021 2022 Change Guadalajara Aeronautical services 931,617 1,265,273 35.8% 3,296,419 4,562,120 38.4% Non-aeronautical services 194,625 232,363 19.4% 783,252 877,101 12.0% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 618,541 974,895 57.6% 1,463,854 2,474,815 69.1% Total Revenues 1,744,783 2,472,531 41.7% 5,543,525 7,914,036 42.8% Operating income 726,471 1,097,981 51.1% 2,614,203 3,897,415 49.1% EBITDA 824,268 1,207,186 46.5% 3,004,596 4,336,833 44.3% Tijuana Aeronautical services 598,630 796,921 33.1% 1,944,451 2,690,693 38.4% Non-aeronautical services 116,129 143,401 23.5% 431,706 532,955 23.5% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) (344,806) 494,906 243.5% 876,292 751,422 (14.2%) Total Revenues 369,953 1,435,228 287.9% 3,252,449 3,975,070 22.2% Operating income 457,399 668,295 46.1% 1,496,258 2,227,358 48.9% EBITDA 520,735 761,983 46.3% 1,751,728 2,569,032 46.7% Los Cabos Aeronautical services 599,211 710,108 18.5% 2,003,087 2,711,345 35.4% Non-aeronautical services 236,312 282,230 19.4% 839,580 1,093,300 30.2% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 186,589 435,097 133.2% 520,812 624,893 20.0% Total Revenues 1,022,112 1,427,435 39.7% 3,363,479 4,429,538 31.7% Operating income 594,497 727,865 22.4% 1,961,757 2,739,855 39.7% EBITDA 662,131 805,201 21.6% 2,223,223 3,041,907 36.8% Puerto Vallarta Aeronautical services 442,359 615,741 39.2% 1,336,177 2,278,063 70.5% Non-aeronautical services 105,730 124,638 17.9% 389,823 524,261 34.5% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 52,217 (73,915) (241.6%) 285,667 523,993 83.4% Total Revenues 600,306 666,464 11.0% 2,011,667 3,326,317 65.4% Operating income 359,080 515,457 43.5% 1,082,157 1,992,569 84.1% EBITDA 403,118 568,457 41.0% 1,258,719 2,189,362 73.9% Montego Bay Aeronautical services 313,013 412,894 31.9% 1,004,076 1,689,682 68.3% Non-aeronautical services 136,844 179,487 31.2% 454,519 693,603 52.6% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 37,263 39,512 6.0% 93,205 109,715 17.7% Total Revenues 487,120 631,892 29.7% 1,551,800 2,493,000 60.7% Operating income 160,702 171,028 6.4% 406,256 1,122,272 176.2% EBITDA 284,621 320,264 12.5% 892,070 1,613,348 80.9%



Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos): (continued)



Airport 4Q21 4Q22 Change 2021 2022 Change Guanajuato Aeronautical services 157,213 212,278 35.0% 570,402 760,779 33.4% Non-aeronautical services 31,241 41,539 33.0% 131,977 154,845 17.3% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) (334) 1,927 (677.3%) 8,947 33,868 278.5% Total Revenues 188,120 255,744 35.9% 711,326 949,492 33.5% Operating income 110,114 167,207 51.8% 416,623 605,139 45.2% EBITDA 129,752 187,749 44.7% 492,584 686,013 39.3% Hermosillo Aeronautical services 106,590 128,082 20.2% 341,493 457,013 33.8% Non-aeronautical services 16,523 23,212 40.5% 70,135 79,181 12.9% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 4,124 23,541 470.8% 17,148 74,231 332.9% Total Revenues 127,237 174,835 37.4% 428,776 610,425 42.4% Operating income 52,727 77,278 46.6% 155,691 275,292 76.8% EBITDA 71,085 99,364 39.8% 231,511 361,404 56.1% Others (1) Aeronautical services 422,712 568,737 34.5% 1,487,850 2,187,038 47.0% Non-aeronautical services 86,054 105,843 23.0% 343,913 415,587 20.8% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) (14,454) (1,694) (88.3%) 102,586 253,467 147.1% Total Revenues 494,312 672,886 36.1% 1,934,350 2,856,092 47.7% Operating income 116,191 161,229 38.8% 305,253 692,047 126.7% EBITDA 181,644 235,168 29.5% 574,931 976,700 69.9% Total Aeronautical services 3,571,344 4,710,034 31.9% 11,983,954 17,336,734 44.7% Non-aeronautical services 923,457 1,132,712 22.7% 3,444,905 4,370,832 26.9% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 539,140 1,894,268 251.3% 3,368,511 4,846,404 43.9% Total Revenues 5,033,941 7,737,014 53.7% 18,797,370 26,553,970 41.3% Operating income 2,577,179 3,586,337 39.2% 8,438,197 13,551,947 60.6% EBITDA 3,077,354 4,185,372 36.0% 10,429,363 15,774,599 51.3%

(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.

Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31 (in thousands of pesos):



2021 2022 Change % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 13,332,877 12,371,464 (961,413) (7.2%) Trade accounts receivable - Net 1,720,475 2,368,342 647,867 37.7% Other current assets 1,344,223 771,974 (572,249) (42.6%) Total current assets 16,397,575 15,511,780 (885,795) (5.4%) Advanced payments to suppliers 923,795 2,564,880 1,641,085 177.6% Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net 3,094,220 3,928,258 834,038 27.0% Improvements to concession assets - Net 16,857,852 20,260,493 3,402,641 20.2% Airport concessions - Net 10,328,521 9,668,698 (659,823) (6.4%) Rights to use airport facilities - Net 1,208,406 1,135,009 (73,397) (6.1%) Deferred income taxes - Net 6,230,886 6,810,168 579,282 9.3% Other non-current assets 281,830 626,055 344,225 122.1% Total assets 55,323,085 60,505,341 5,182,256 9.4% Liabilities Current liabilities 9,362,958 6,919,970 (2,442,988) (26.1%) Long-term liabilities 25,531,527 33,757,326 8,225,799 32.2% Total liabilities 34,894,485 40,677,296 5,782,811 16.6% Stockholders' Equity Common stock 170,381 8,197,536 8,027,155 4711.3% Legal reserve 1,592,551 34,076 (1,558,475) (97.9%) Net income 5,997,492 9,013,147 3,015,655 50.3% Retained earnings 7,927,599 174,450 (7,753,149) (97.8%) Reserve for share repurchase 5,531,292 2,499,473 (3,031,819) (54.8%) Repurchased shares (3,000,037) (1,999,987) 1,000,050 (33.3%) Foreign currency translation reserve 1,034,233 575,534 (458,699) (44.4%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net 5,211 14,013 8,802 (168.9%) Cash flow hedges- Net 29,658 130,624 100,966 (340.4%) Total controlling interest 19,288,380 18,638,866 (649,514) (3.4%) Non-controlling interest 1,140,220 1,189,179 48,959 4.3% Total stockholder's equity 20,428,600 19,828,045 (600,555) (2.9%) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 55,323,085 60,505,341 5,182,256 9.4%

ñ

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).

Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):

4Q21 4Q22 Change 2021 2022 Change Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income 1,802,434 1,830,679 1.6% 6,043,717 9,185,474 52.0% Postemployment benefit costs (10,057) 9,610 (195.6%) 3,312 35,532 972.9% Allowance expected credit loss (17,153) 15,633 (191.1%) 15,487 41,444 167.6% Depreciation and amortization 519,409 597,987 15.1% 2,050,539 2,313,321 12.8% Loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets (2,132) 10,359 585.9% (3,490) 14,232 (507.8%) Interest expense 459,578 697,893 51.9% 1,687,895 2,356,116 39.6% Provisions 15,437 (14,179) (191.9%) 11,754 3,285 (72.1%) Income tax expense 604,778 1,073,585 77.5% 1,785,543 3,090,212 73.1% Unrealized exchange loss 13,675 28,227 106.4% (5,427) (261,258) 4713.7% Net (gain) on derivative financial instruments (51,656) (39) (99.9%) (51,656) (6,967) (86.5%) 3,334,313 4,249,754 27.5% 11,537,673 16,771,389 45.4% Changes in working capital: (Increase) decrease in Trade accounts receivable (280,531) (526,351) 87.6% (464,395) (705,576) 51.9% Recoverable tax on assets and other assets (190,987) 305,332 (259.9%) (299,843) 601,434 (300.6%) Increase (decrease) Concession taxes payable 37,673 105,468 180.0% 94,879 (10,719) (111.3%) Accounts payable 926,703 (24,986) (102.7%) 1,244,251 220,010 (82.3%) Cash generated by operating activities 3,827,171 4,109,217 7.4% 12,112,566 16,876,538 39.3% Income taxes paid (302,646) (772,133) 155.1% (1,017,120) (4,356,833) 328.4% Net cash flows provided by operating activities 3,524,525 3,337,084 (5.3%) 11,095,446 12,519,706 12.8% Cash flows from investing activities: Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets (2,146,804) (2,938,891) 36.9% (4,946,784) (8,431,106) 70.4% Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment 226 3,295 1358.0% 3,215 5,198 61.7% Other investment activities (13,756) 25,102 (282.5%) (25,739) (56,475) 119.4% Net cash used by investment activities (2,160,334) (2,910,494) 34.7% (4,969,308) (8,482,383) 70.7% Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends declared and paid - (3,637,998) 100.0% - (7,313,743) (100.0%) Dividends declared and paid non-controlling interest - 1,093 100.0% - (153,959) (100.0%) Capital Reduction - - 0.0% (6,014,701) - 100.0% Bond certificates issued 2,500,000 - (100.0%) 7,000,000 7,757,588 10.8% Bond certificates paid - (2,300,000) 100.0% (1,500,000) (3,800,000) (153.3%) Bank loans paid (81,512) (79,930) (1.9%) (5,941,663) (4,039,007) (32.0%) Banks loans - 3,000,000 100.0% 3,779,413 6,872,783 81.8% Repurchase of shares (637,697) - (100.0%) (3,000,037) (1,999,987) (33.3%) Interest paid (538,138) (703,379) 30.7% (1,659,473) (2,227,888) 34.3% Interest paid on lease (1,257) (1,326) 5.5% (2,598) (5,391) 107.5% Payments of obligations for leasing (3,427) (4,173) 21.8% (12,468) (16,098) 29.1% Net cash flows used in financing activities 1,237,969 (3,725,713) (401.0%) (7,351,525) (4,925,702) (33.0%) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held 79,877 (486,981) (709.7%) 113,715 (73,034) (164.2%) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,682,037 (3,786,104) (241.2%) (1,111,672) (961,413) (13.5%) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 10,650,840 16,157,567 51.7% 14,444,549 13,332,877 (7.7%) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 13,332,877 12,371,464 (7.2%) 13,332,877 12,371,464 (7.2%)



Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):

4Q21 4Q22 Change 2021 2022 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 3,571,344 4,710,033 31.9% 11,983,954 17,336,734 44.7% Non-aeronautical services 1,077,886 1,381,408 28.2% 3,662,441 5,197,238 41.9% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 539,140 1,914,213 255.0% 3,368,511 4,846,404 43.9% Total revenues 5,188,370 8,005,654 54.3% 19,014,906 27,380,376 44.0% Operating costs Costs of services: 881,966 1,146,085 29.9% 2,989,631 3,781,054 26.5% Employee costs 306,052 376,708 23.1% 1,115,750 1,373,264 23.1% Maintenance 206,595 296,564 43.5% 546,548 730,568 33.7% Safety, security & insurance 137,293 168,203 22.5% 510,440 577,122 13.1% Utilities 107,333 121,656 13.3% 391,836 474,032 21.0% Other operating expenses 124,693 182,954 46.7% 425,057 626,068 47.3% Technical assistance fees 155,717 202,678 30.2% 526,220 756,648 43.8% Concession taxes 359,403 496,667 38.2% 1,231,044 1,895,182 53.9% Depreciation and amortization 519,409 597,987 15.1% 2,050,539 2,313,321 12.8% Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 539,140 1,914,213 255.0% 3,368,511 4,846,404 43.9% Other (income) (2,858) (6,344) 122.0% (8,231) (26,427) 221.1% Total operating costs 2,452,777 4,351,286 77.4% 10,157,714 13,566,182 33.6% Income from operations 2,735,593 3,654,368 33.6% 8,857,192 13,814,194 56.0% Financial Result (328,381) (750,104) 128.4% (1,027,930) (1,538,509) 49.7% Income before income taxes 2,407,212 2,904,263 20.6% 7,829,263 12,275,686 56.8% Income taxes (604,778) (1,073,585) 77.5% (1,785,546) (3,090,212) 73.1% Net income 1,802,434 1,830,679 1.6% 6,043,717 9,185,474 52.0% Currency translation effect 55,056 (141,530) (357.1%) 30,810 (488,316) (1684.9%) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax 96,525 (37,573) (138.9%) 500,765 100,966 (79.8%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax 3,649 8,491 132.7% 15,263 8,802 42.3% Comprehensive income 1,957,664 1,660,067 (15.2%) 6,590,555 8,806,926 33.6% Non-controlling interest (35,128) (13,212) (62.4%) (80,248) (142,710) 77.8% Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,922,536 1,646,855 (14.3%) 6,510,307 8,664,216 33.1%

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).

Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):

Common Stock Legal Reseve Reserve for Share Repurchase Repurchased Shares Retained Earnings Other comprehensive income Total controlling interest Non-controlling interest Total Stockholders' Equity Balance as of January 1, 2021 6,185,082 1,592,551 3,283,374 (1,733,374) 11,908,891 556,287 21,792,811 1,059,972 22,852,783 Capital reduction (6,014,701) - - - - - (6,014,701) - (6,014,701) Reserve for share purchase - - 3,981,292 - (3,981,292) - - - - Repurchased share cancellation - - (1,733,374) 1,733,374 - - - - - Repurchased share - - - (3,000,037) - - (3,000,037) - (3,000,037) Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 5,997,492 - 5,997,492 46,225 6,043,717 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - (3,213) (3,213) 34,023 30,810 Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - 15,263 15,263 - 15,263 Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - - 500,765 500,765 - 500,765 Balance as of December 31, 2021 170,381 1,592,551 5,531,292 (3,000,037) 13,925,091 1,069,102 19,288,380 1,140,220 20,428,600 Legal reserve cancellation - (1,558,475) - - 1,558,475 - - - - Capitalization of retained earnings 8,027,155 - - - (8,027,155) - - - - Dividends declared - - - - (7,313,743) - (7,313,743) - (7,313,743) Cancellation repurchased shares - - (3,000,037) 3,000,037 - - - - - Reserve for share purchase - - (31,782) - 31,782 - - - - Dividends declared non-controlling interest - - - - - - - (93,751) (93,751) Repurchased share - - - (1,999,987) - - (1,999,987) - (1,999,987) Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 9,013,147 - 9,013,147 172,327 9,185,474 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - (458,699) (458,699) (29,617) (488,316) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - 8,802 8,802 - 8,802 Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - - 100,966 100,966 - 100,966 Balance as of December 31, 2022 8,197,536 34,076 2,499,473 (1,999,987) 9,187,597 720,171 18,638,866 1,189,179 19,828,045

For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (“DCA”) held by Vantage appears in the Stockholders’ Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.

As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized pursuant to Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007 were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For purposes of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue being prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB.

Exhibit F: Other operating data:

4Q21 4Q22 Change 2021 2022 Change Total passengers 12,760.5 15,417.9 20.8% 42,937.2 56,696.3 32.0% Total cargo volume (in WLUs) 723.5 662.3 (8.5%) 2,735.5 2,578.8 (5.7%) Total WLUs 13,484.0 16,080.2 19.3% 45,672.7 59,275.1 29.8% Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 364.3 395.1 8.4% 364.4 397.5 9.1% Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos) 264.9 292.9 10.6% 262.4 292.5 11.5% Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 84.5 89.6 6.1% 85.3 91.7 7.5% Cost of services per WLU (pesos) 65.4 71.3 9.0% 65.5 63.8 (2.6%)

WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).

Passenger Traffic and Consolidated Results compared to the same periods of 2019:

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 4Q19 4Q22 Change 2019 2022 Change Guadalajara 2,730.0 3,185.9 16.7% 10,495.8 11,155.3 6.3% Tijuana * 1,528.7 2,129.8 39.3% 5,979.7 8,102.9 35.5% Los Cabos 468.0 708.0 51.3% 1,915.7 2,577.8 34.6% Puerto Vallarta 468.1 710.5 51.8% 1,839.3 2,654.5 44.3% Montego Bay 2.4 0.0 (100.0%) 9.2 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 534.6 528.0 (1.2%) 2,056.9 1,828.7 (11.1%) Hermosillo 488.1 523.7 7.3% 1,803.8 1,867.2 3.5% Kingston 3.2 0.4 N/A 3.2 1.4 N/A Mexicali 320.8 373.8 16.5% 1,191.9 1,292.5 8.4% Morelia 136.0 198.9 46.2% 478.8 673.2 40.6% La Paz 255.0 267.2 4.8% 995.4 1,053.9 5.9% Aguascalientes 169.6 170.0 0.2% 635.2 694.8 9.4% Los Mochis 101.6 109.2 7.4% 384.4 416.6 8.4% Manzanillo 24.9 23.9 (3.9%) 95.3 97.9 2.7% Total 7,231.0 8,929.2 23.5% 27,884.8 32,416.7 16.3%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 4Q19 4Q22 Change 2019 2022 Change Guadalajara 1,116.0 1,218.5 9.2% 4,350.5 4,451.3 2.3% Tijuana * 810.0 1,158.4 43.0% 2,946.1 4,221.7 43.3% Los Cabos 928.7 1,131.0 21.8% 3,693.4 4,441.5 20.3% Puerto Vallarta 794.3 966.6 21.7% 3,212.5 3,554.2 10.6% Montego Bay 1,083.4 1,130.3 4.3% 4,698.5 4,356.1 (7.3%) Guanajuato 170.8 206.9 21.1% 698.9 774.5 10.8% Hermosillo 18.6 19.6 5.5% 70.2 78.1 11.2% Kingston 405.5 432.3 N/A 405.5 1,560.7 N/A Mexicali 1.8 1.7 (7.2%) 6.9 6.3 (8.3%) Morelia 106.1 135.3 27.6% 418.9 499.6 19.2% La Paz 3.4 6.6 97.0% 12.8 25.8 102.1% Aguascalientes 58.9 64.3 9.3% 223.2 234.5 5.1% Los Mochis 1.5 1.6 2.9% 6.9 7.4 6.3% Manzanillo 18.6 15.6 (16.2%) 79.4 67.9 (14.5%) Total 5,517.5 6,488.7 17.6% 20,823.9 24,279.6 16.6%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 4Q19 4Q22 Change 2019 2022 Change Guadalajara 3,846.1 4,404.4 14.5% 14,846.3 15,606.6 5.1% Tijuana * 2,338.7 3,288.2 40.6% 8,925.9 12,324.6 38.1% Los Cabos 1,396.7 1,839.0 31.7% 5,609.1 7,019.3 25.1% Puerto Vallarta 1,262.5 1,677.0 32.8% 5,051.9 6,208.7 22.9% Montego Bay 1,085.7 1,130.3 4.1% 4,707.7 4,356.1 (7.5%) Guanajuato 705.3 734.8 4.2% 2,755.8 2,603.2 (5.5%) Hermosillo 506.7 543.3 7.2% 1,874.1 1,945.4 3.8% Kingston 408.7 432.7 N/A 408.7 1,562.1 N/A Mexicali 322.6 375.5 16.4% 1,198.8 1,298.8 8.3% Morelia 242.1 334.2 38.0% 897.8 1,172.7 30.6% La Paz 258.4 273.8 6.0% 1,008.1 1,079.7 7.1% Aguascalientes 228.5 234.3 2.6% 858.4 929.3 8.3% Los Mochis 103.1 110.7 7.4% 391.3 424.0 8.4% Manzanillo 43.5 39.5 (9.1%) 174.7 165.8 (5.1%) Total 12,748.5 15,417.9 20.9% 48,708.6 56,696.3 16.4%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

The Company took control of the operation of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, consequently no figures are available for comparison purposes from January to September, 2019.



CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport 4Q19 4Q22 Change 2019 2022 Change Tijuana 797.0 1,148.0 44.1% 2,897.9 4,186.5 44.5%



Consolidated Results and Other Data compared with 2019 (in thousands of pesos):

4Q19 4Q22 Change 2019 2022 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 2,771,105 4,710,033 70.0% 10,547,720 17,336,734 64.4% Non-aeronautical services 962,547 1,381,408 43.5% 3,771,500 5,197,238 37.8% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 840,402 1,914,213 127.8% 1,906,801 4,846,404 154.2% Total revenues 4,574,055 8,005,654 75.0% 16,226,020 27,380,376 68.7% Operating costs Costs of services: 773,571 1,146,085 48.2% 2,744,864 3,781,054 37.8% Employee costs 248,330 376,708 51.7% 877,068 1,373,264 56.6% Maintenance 176,241 296,564 68.3% 578,510 730,568 26.3% Safety, security & insurance 118,108 168,203 42.4% 428,208 577,122 34.8% Utilities 110,737 121,656 9.9% 380,370 474,032 24.6% Other operating expenses 120,155 182,954 52.3% 480,708 626,068 30.2% Technical assistance fees 116,536 202,678 73.9% 461,549 756,648 63.9% Concession taxes 402,758 496,667 23.3% 1,318,220 1,895,182 43.8% Depreciation and amortization 489,007 597,987 22.3% 1,776,137 2,313,321 30.2% Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 840,402 1,914,213 127.8% 1,906,801 4,846,404 154.2% Other (income) 17,751 (6,344) (135.7%) 1,212 (26,427) (2279.8%) Total operating costs 2,640,025 4,351,286 64.8% 8,208,783 13,566,182 65.3% Income from operations 1,934,030 3,654,368 89.0% 8,017,238 13,814,194 72.3% Financial Result (183,833) (750,104) 308.0% (671,053) (1,538,509) 129.3% Income before taxes 1,750,197 2,904,264 65.9% 7,346,185 12,275,686 67.1% Income taxes (319,297) (1,073,585) 236.2% (1,891,443) (3,090,212) 63.4% Net income 1,430,900 1,830,679 27.9% 5,454,742 9,185,474 68.4% Currency translation effect (223,078) (141,530) (36.6%) (269,440) (488,316) 81.2% Cash flow hedges, net of income tax (172,094) (37,573) (78.2%) (172,094) 100,966 (158.7%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax (964) 8,491 (980.8%) (1,404) 8,802 (726.9%) Comprehensive income 1,034,764 1,660,067 60.4% 5,011,804 8,806,926 75.7% Non-controlling interest 3,458 (13,212) 482.0% (74,777) (142,710) (90.8%) Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,038,222 1,646,855 58.6% 4,937,027 8,664,216 75.5% EBITDA 2,423,037 4,252,355 75.5% 9,793,375 16,127,515 64.7% Comprehensive income 1,034,764 1,660,067 60.4% 5,011,804 8,806,926 75.7% Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 1.8445 3.2855 78.1% 8.9337 17.4300 95.1% Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 0.9780 1.6852 72.3% 4.7368 8.9403 88.7% Operating income margin 42.3% 45.6% 8.0% 49.4% 50.5% 2.1% Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 51.8% 60.0% 15.8% 56.1% 61.3% 9.3% EBITDA margin 53.0% 53.1% 0.3% 60.4% 58.9% (2.4%) EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 65.0% 69.8% 7.4% 68.4% 71.6% 4.6% Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 35.3% 38.2% 8.3% 28.7% 31.5% 9.9% Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC 12) 20.7% 18.8% (9.2%) 19.2% 16.8% (12.5%)

[1] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

