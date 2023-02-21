SILVERFISH LISTS ON FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILVERFISH RESOURCES INC. (the “Company”) (CSE: “SF”) (FSE: “N82”) is pleased to announce its common shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange or FSE under the symbol “N82” and WKN: A3D115 and ISIN: CA8283711049.



FSE Stock Quote Link: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/silverfish-resources-inc

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the “FSE”) is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities. With a share turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading center, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50 per cent are from countries other than Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement, and information systems, allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company’s objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Old Timer Property. The Old Timer Property is located 17 km southeast of Nelson, in the Nelson Mining Division of southern British Columbia.

