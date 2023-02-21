Globus Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022:

Worldwide net sales were $274.5 million, an increase of 9.8%, or 11.7% on a constant currency basis

GAAP net income for the quarter was $50.1 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.49 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.59

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $90.2 million, or 32.8% of net sales

Full Year 2022:

Worldwide net sales were $1,022.8 million, an increase of 6.8%, or 8.2% on a constant currency basis

GAAP net income for the year was $190.2 million

GAAP diluted EPS was $1.85 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.06

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $339.2 million, or 33.2% of net sales

“Globus Medical was founded twenty years ago with a small group of talented engineers who had a vision of improving care for patients with musculoskeletal disease,” said Dan Scavilla, President and CEO. “I’m proud to announce that in 2022, Globus Medical exceeded $1 billion in net sales. The journey from startup to $1 billion in sales is certainly worthy of note and particularly so at this milestone anniversary of the company’s founding. The fourth quarter of 2022 was a record-setting quarter, with record-breaking total sales, U.S. Spine sales, and Enabling Technologies sales. Our future continues to look bright as we improve the lives of patients, surgeons, employees and shareholders by working to further achieve our vision. We plan to build on our legacy of product innovation, superior customer services, and operational execution this year and in the future as we continue to help patients with musculoskeletal disease.”

Worldwide net sales for the fourth quarter were $274.5 million, an as-reported increase of 9.8% over the fourth quarter of 2021, and an increase of 11.7% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 9.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. International net sales increased by 11.4% over the fourth quarter of 2021 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 24.2% on a constant currency basis.

Worldwide net sales for the full year of 2022 were $1,022.8 million, an increase of 6.8% as compared to the full year of 2021, and an increase of 8.2% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the full year of 2022 increased by 6.4% compared to the full year of 2021. International net sales increased by 8.9% over the full year of 2021 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 19.1% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $50.1 million, an increase of 231.4% over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by higher net sales and the acquisition of in-process research and development during the fourth quarter in 2021. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.49, compared to $0.14 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.59, compared to $0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 20.0% driven primarily by higher net sales.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $178.5 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $104.4 million for the full year of 2022. The Company remains debt free.

2023 Annual Guidance

The Company today announced full year stand-alone 2023 guidance with expected net sales of $1.1 billion and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.30.



Conference Call Information

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its 2022 fourth quarter and full year results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at https://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition related costs/licensing, and acquisition of in-process research and development, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees.

In addition, for the period ended December 31, 2022 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended December 31, 2022 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Net sales $ 274,498 $ 250,021 $ 233,445 $ 1,022,843 $ 958,102 $ 789,042 Cost of goods sold 70,591 61,796 60,859 263,725 239,223 217,463 Gross profit 203,907 188,225 172,586 759,118 718,879 571,579 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,507 51,022 15,241 73,015 97,346 84,519 Selling, general and administrative 118,075 106,560 92,047 432,117 408,149 354,757 Provision for litigation — 5,410 (188 ) 2,341 5,921 9 Amortization of intangibles 4,506 4,556 4,788 17,735 18,526 16,831 Acquisition related costs 7,791 2,477 2,163 5,959 16,984 4,030 Total operating expenses 149,879 170,025 114,051 531,167 546,926 460,146 Operating income/(loss) 54,028 18,200 58,535 227,951 171,953 111,433 Other income/(expense), net Interest income/(expense), net 5,315 1,939 2,953 14,233 9,297 13,952 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) 2,688 (454 ) 527 (1,020 ) (1,423 ) (279 ) Other income/(expense) 85 143 198 1,855 580 793 Total other income/(expense), net 8,088 1,628 3,678 15,068 8,454 14,466 Income/(loss) before income taxes 62,116 19,828 62,213 243,019 180,407 125,899 Income tax provision 12,051 4,722 9,256 52,850 31,216 23,614 Net income/(loss) $ 50,065 $ 15,106 $ 52,957 $ 190,169 $ 149,191 $ 102,285 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities 4,199 (2,623 ) (833 ) (14,040 ) (6,054 ) 1,402 Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) 3,397 (1,095 ) 2,631 (3,818 ) (4,673 ) 5,451 Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 7,596 (3,718 ) 1,748 (17,858 ) (10,727 ) 6,853 Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 57,661 $ 11,388 $ 54,705 $ 172,311 $ 138,464 $ 109,138 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.15 $ 0.54 $ 1.89 $ 1.48 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.14 $ 0.52 $ 1.85 $ 1.44 $ 1.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,967 101,495 98,958 100,469 100,734 98,580 Diluted 102,209 104,192 101,414 102,643 103,623 100,971

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,466 $ 193,069 Short-term marketable securities 295,592 250,378 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,724 and $4,962, respectively 213,247 164,436 Inventories 298,981 237,001 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,997 18,417 Income taxes receivable 4,061 1,215 Total current assets 983,344 864,516 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $343,036 and $305,575, respectively 243,729 221,076 Long-term marketable securities 495,852 562,475 Intangible assets, net 63,574 68,660 Goodwill 197,471 179,708 Other assets 43,311 36,334 Deferred income taxes 48,845 24,494 Total assets $ 2,076,126 $ 1,957,263 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,101 $ 21,955 Accrued expenses 94,705 91,168 Income taxes payable 990 1,046 Business acquisition liabilities 13,308 11,770 Deferred revenue 14,100 12,025 Payable to broker — 2,200 Total current liabilities 159,204 140,164 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 54,950 58,755 Deferred income taxes 1,779 4,314 Other liabilities 13,820 12,642 Total liabilities 229,753 215,875 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 77,762,282 and 79,113,916 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 78 79 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 630,952 553,787 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (24,630 ) (6,772 ) Retained earnings 1,239,951 1,194,272 Total equity 1,846,373 1,741,388 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,076,126 $ 1,957,263

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 190,169 $ 149,191 $ 102,285 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Acquired in-process research and development 150 34,312 24,418 Depreciation and amortization 68,252 69,867 62,874 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities 5,389 2,781 587 Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories, net 6,400 6,143 17,741 Stock-based compensation expense 32,810 30,586 27,073 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1 ) 1,200 2,960 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 5,132 16,807 2,674 Change in deferred income taxes (22,223 ) (17,615 ) (4,338 ) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 299 464 809 Payment of business acquisition related liabilities (2,647 ) (210 ) (700 ) (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts receivable (50,843 ) (25,895 ) 10,696 Inventories (61,745 ) (11,971 ) (50,111 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,292 ) (6,178 ) (11,088 ) Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts payable 14,418 3,684 (6,352 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,087 17,896 17,608 Income taxes payable/receivable (2,887 ) 5,212 1,657 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 178,468 276,274 198,793 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (419,534 ) (622,359 ) (223,540 ) Maturities of marketable securities 312,221 227,908 134,462 Sales of marketable securities 102,433 109,898 68,897 Purchases of property and equipment (74,047 ) (56,898 ) (63,658 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (31,435 ) (34,488 ) (33,483 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (110,362 ) (375,939 ) (117,322 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition liabilities (7,185 ) (9,349 ) (6,316 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 41,716 63,496 72,322 Repurchase of common stock (144,493 ) — (104,669 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (109,962 ) 54,147 (38,663 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (747 ) (810 ) 865 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (42,603 ) (46,328 ) 43,673 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 193,069 239,397 195,724 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 150,466 $ 193,069 $ 239,397 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 77,823 $ 45,027 $ 25,437 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,423 $ 4,551 $ 4,210

Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Product Category:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 244,999 $ 224,624 $ 215,361 $ 926,703 $ 876,780 $ 748,446 Enabling Technologies 29,499 25,397 18,084 96,140 81,322 40,596 Total net sales $ 274,498 $ 250,021 $ 233,445 $ 1,022,843 $ 958,102 $ 789,042

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,466 $ 193,069 Short-term marketable securities 295,592 250,378 Long-term marketable securities 495,852 562,475 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 941,910 $ 1,005,922

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 50,065 $ 15,106 $ 52,957 $ 190,169 $ 149,191 $ 102,285 Interest (income)/expense, net (5,315 ) (1,939 ) (2,953 ) (14,233 ) (9,297 ) (13,952 ) Provision for income taxes 12,051 4,722 9,256 52,850 31,216 23,614 Depreciation and amortization 16,911 16,829 16,904 68,252 69,867 62,874 EBITDA 73,712 34,718 76,164 297,038 240,977 174,821 Stock-based compensation expense 8,507 7,805 5,935 32,810 30,586 27,073 Provision for litigation — 5,410 (188 ) 2,341 5,921 9 Acquisition related costs/licensing 7,791 2,934 2,698 6,854 19,622 5,877 Acquisition of in-process research and development 150 34,312 — 150 34,312 24,418 Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,160 $ 85,179 $ 84,609 $ 339,193 $ 331,418 $ 232,198 Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 18.2 % 6.0 % 22.7 % 18.6 % 15.6 % 13.0 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 32.8 % 34.1 % 36.2 % 33.2 % 34.6 % 29.4 %

Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 50,065 $ 15,106 $ 52,957 $ 190,169 $ 149,191 $ 102,285 Provision for litigation — 5,410 (188 ) 2,341 5,921 9 Amortization of intangibles 4,506 4,556 4,788 17,735 18,526 16,831 Acquisition related costs/licensing 7,791 2,934 2,698 6,854 19,622 5,877 Acquisition of in-process research and development 150 34,312 — 150 34,312 24,418 Tax effect of adjusting items (2,415 ) (11,245 ) (1,086 ) (5,695 ) (16,151 ) (4,504 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 60,097 $ 51,073 $ 59,169 $ 211,554 $ 211,421 $ 144,916

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.49 $ 0.14 $ 0.52 $ 1.85 $ 1.44 $ 1.01 Provision for litigation — 0.06 — 0.02 0.06 — Amortization of intangibles 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.17 0.18 0.17 Acquisition related costs/licensing 0.08 0.03 0.03 0.07 0.19 0.06 Acquisition of in-process research and development 0.00 0.33 — 0.00 0.33 0.24 Tax effect of adjusting items (0.02 ) (0.11 ) (0.01 ) (0.06 ) (0.16 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.49 $ 0.58 $ 2.06 $ 2.04 $ 1.44

*amounts might not add due to rounding

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 63,975 $ 76,253 $ 80,184 $ 178,468 $ 276,274 $ 198,793 Purchases of property and equipment (18,340 ) (17,045 ) (14,063 ) (74,047 ) (56,898 ) (63,658 ) Free cash flow $ 45,635 $ 59,208 $ 66,121 $ 104,421 $ 219,376 $ 135,135

Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Reported

Net Sales Currency

Impact on Current Period Constant

Currency

Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 Growth Net Sales Growth United States $ 233,232 $ 212,963 9.5 % $ — 9.5 % International 41,266 37,058 11.4 % (4,765 ) 24.2 % Total net sales $ 274,498 $ 250,021 9.8 % $ (4,765 ) 11.7 %





Year Ended

December 31, Reported

Net Sales Currency

Impact on Current Period Constant

Currency

Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 Growth Net Sales Growth United States $ 871,939 $ 819,571 6.4 % $ — 6.4 % International 150,904 138,531 8.9 % (14,048 ) 19.1 % Total net sales $ 1,022,843 $ 958,102 6.8 % $ (14,048 ) 8.2 %