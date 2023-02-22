LIZHI’s Social App TIYA Launches ‘TIYA Bot’ Powered By OpenAI’s GPT-3

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, announced today that its global social networking platform TIYA App (“TIYA”) has launched its “TIYA Bot” chatbot module powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3 API.



The TIYA Bot currently enables online Al dialogue and automated responses to users questions on the TIYA platform, and is available to a select group of users. In time, access to the TIYA Bot will be expanded to serve more users.

The TIYA team will next be working on optimizing, training and fine-tuning the GPT-3 based model, including combining it with voice AI technologies such as Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) to further enhance the TIYA Bot. Through incorporating social and interactive product features, the TIYA Bot aims to provide users an even richer and more diverse conversational experience.

GPT-3 is a large language model trained and developed by OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company. Based on natural language processing (NLP) technology, GPT-3 generates interactive dialogue with natural language and can be used for a wide range of language-related tasks, including automated text generation, automated responses to questions, automated summarization, and more. On top of GPT-3, OpenAI has also developed ChatGPT and other AI language models. GPT-3 is available for public use through the OpenAI API, while ChatGPT API is not yet publicly available.

Armed with technological capabilities in the online audio field, while also constantly developing its core proprietary technologies, LIZHI is committed to training and optimizing models and systems specialized for audio and online entertainment, on top of also using leading open-source models. With these efforts, the Company expects to advance its development of cutting-edge technologies through diverse approaches, ultimately providing users a richer online social and audio entertainment experience.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LIZHI INC.

IR Department

Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265

E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm