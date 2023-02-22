TROP2 Antibodies Drug Conjugate ADC Clinical Trials Market Opportunity 2028

Delhi, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global TROP2 Antibody Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028 Report Highlights:

Global & Regional TROP2 Antibody Market Sales Insight

Global TROP2 Antibody Sales Opportunity: > USD 3 Billion

Global TROP2 Antibody Sales Forecast ( 2023 -2028)

Approved TROP2 Antibody In Market: 1 Drug (Trodelvy in 2020)

Trodelvy Dosage, Price & Sales Insight

Trodelvy Global & Regional Sales Insight ( 2020 – 2022)

TROP2 Antibody Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

Insight On More Than 20 TROP2 Antibodies in Clinical Trials

The upregulation of proteins facilitating cell growth and proliferation is a common phenomenon seen in cancer cells. The TROP2 glycoprotein is one such protein that enables the growth of abnormal cells and tumors, simultaneously preventing cell death. Because its functions encourage the growth and metastasis of cancer, it has emerged as a novel target protein in the last few years and many approaches have been used to target it using therapeutic molecules and some have been very successful seeing their clinical and commercial performances in the recent years. Currently, there are about 20 candidates in the clinical pipeline in various stages but expeditious growth is expected in the coming years.

TROP2, also known as tumor-associated calcium signal transducer (TACSTD2), has been now identified as an oncogene with potential as a therapeutic target. Immunomedics made headlines in April 2020 when one of its assets, Sacituzumab govitecan, became the first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate and the first drug directed towards the TROP2 to get approval from major drug regulatory bodies around the world. The company commercialized the drug under the name Trodelvy. In the same year, Immunomedics was acquired by Gilead Sciences, adding Trodelvy to the latter’s oncology pipeline. With approvals in more geographical regions and for further indications, the sales of the drug have been positively impacted.

In its initial year, the revenue generated by Gilead by Trodelvy sales totaled to US$ 122.1 Million, which surpassed US$ 300 Million in 2021. Subsequently in 2022, the sales saw a hike of more than 70%, with the company earning more than US$ 600 Million through Trodelvy sales. The US alone contributed for more than US$ 300 Million which accounted for more than 50% global Trodelvy revenue. As the use of Trodelvy broadens to include further indications, its sales are anticipated to increase exponentially in the coming years.

While Trodelvy keeps making headlines, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo have also made significant contributions to the clinical pipeline with their TROP2 targeting candidate DS-1062. Initially developed by Daiichi Sankyo, the two joined hands in 2020 to further develop and commercialize DS-1062 (Dato-DXd/datopotamab deruxtecan). Dato-DXd has consistently been showing promising responses in clinical trials both as a monotherapy and in combination with different anti-cancer agents. The drug is being evaluated in several clinical trials and recently in January 2023, Daiichi Sankyo announced the initiation of a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating a combination of Dato-DXd with anti-PD-1 inhibitor Pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The clinical and developmental pipelines have quite a few antibody-drug conjugates. Traditional targeted therapies drugs have not been efficient consistently, but do tend to have less adverse effects. In contrast, an ADC combines the cytotoxic drug’s capacity to penetrate and eradicate cancer cells with an antibody’s capacity to attach to the surface receptors of malignant cells. SKB264 and FDA018, developed by Klus Pharma and Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang, are some other antibody-drug conjugates in early phases of the clinical pipeline.

Gilead, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are currently dominating the TROP2 drugs pipeline with their candidates by engaging them in several clinical trials for different indications, which are expected to increase their patient based in the coming years, which will translate into commercial profit for the companies. The development of novel drugs targeting new proteins is also important to address the therapeutic needs of patients who have been unresponsive to previous treatments. The TROP2 is an important protein from this aspect because recent research studies have also identified its role as a potential biomarker for several cancers.

In the last few years, the pharmaceutical industry has shifted from developing drugs towards mainstream targets such as the PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 proteins, towards targeting proteins whose therapeutic potential are being newly revealed. TROP2 is one of these new proteins which have demonstrated excellent potential as a cancer target. Researchers are learning new facts about the protein as research studies progress, highlighting the need for thorough investigation of TROP2 to discover its full therapeutic potential.



