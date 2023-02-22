SYK Inhibitor Drug Clinical Trials Market Sales Companies Outlook 2028

Delhi, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global SYK Inhibitors Market, Drug Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028 Report Highlights:

The immune system of the body is regulated by a large number of proteins through complex signaling pathways. An overactivated or an underactivated immune system can give rise to several and aid in the progression of many diseases and disorders. Among the many known and unknown proteins involved in the process, the spleen tyrosine kinase (Syk) protein is recently emerging as an important regulator of the immune system, whose involvement in many different diseases has raised the possibility of expanding the treatment options available for patients suffering from such diseases.

Syk belongs to the family of tyrosine kinases which are involved in regulating cellular processes such as cell division because of which it is understood that the dysregulated signaling from Syk can potentially cause cancer because of the unrestricted cell growth and differentiation. To address this, some companies like Takeda and Kronos Bio had developed Syk inhibitors. While the further development of Takeda’s candidate has been discontinued after being acquired by Calithera, Kronos’s candidate Lanraplenib just entered phase I clinical trials for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia harboring FLT3 mutations.

Currently, only one Syk inhibitor is approved and is commercially available. Fostamatinib, marketed as Tavalisse in the US and Tavlesse in EU, is the first-in-class and the only Syk inhibitor approved for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia, a rare blood disorder where the immune system attacks and destroys platelets. Tavlesse was approved in 2018 and since then, its sales have been continually increasing. As per latest reports, it reported global sales worth US$ 53.9 Million in the first nine months of 2022. It is therefore estimated that in the presence of favorable market factors, its sales may increase continuously, especially in the absence of a standard of treatment for chronic immune thrombocytopenia. The disease is highly prevalent among the elderly population, especially females.

Some other indications where the role of Syk has been identified and justified are autoimmune diseases and COVID-19. In rheumatoid arthritis, activation of the Syk triggers the production of proinflammatory factors like IL-6 and MMP which lie downstream of Syk signaling. On the other, in viral infections like COVID-19 activation of the Syk was linked to a more aggressive infection and promotion of disease progression in patients, both was which were significantly stopped on treatment with a Syk inhibitor. It is anticipated that with more progress in research activities, more potential uses of Syk in different indications will emerge, which will help in the expansion of Syk inhibitors in other diseases where there is a need for more targeted and efficient treatment approaches.

Being the first and the most successful Syk inhibitor in clinical trials, Fostamatinib has been studies extensively for its potential applications in different disease conditions. These include cancers including refractory chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and refractory myelodysplastic syndrome, and autoimmune and autoinflammatory conditions like immune mediated anemia and hidradenitis suppurativa. Rigel is taking part in most of these clinical trials by collaborating with different parties. These include some revered names in the healthcare sector such as Novartis, Holdsworth House Medical Practice, Washington University School of Medicine and the Imperial College London.

Sovleplenib is another candidate in the global pipeline developed by HutchMed. The candidate has entered phase II/III of clinical trials in China for the treatment of warm antibody hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) while it has completed the enrollment of patients for its phase III clinical trials in patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia under its ESLIM-01 study. The company plans to apply for marketing authorization from the China NMPA in case positive results are returned from this trial.

Syk is a major component of cellular signaling cascade and has been recognized to play roles in the activation of the immune system. Its roles have been elucidated in many diseases which have been investigated in clinical trials with investigational Syk drugs. Though the protein was discovered many years ago, it has sparked interest in the research and development domain for novel drugs only recently. With only one inhibitor in the market, Syk inhibitors still have a long way to go for becoming successful as other protein kinase inhibitors and combined with their potential rising in other indications, show prospective for becoming an important R&D domain for cancer therapeutics.



