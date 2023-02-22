IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Return of Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave Quantum Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features the return of Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services.

To begin the interview, Baratz provided a refresher on the company’s business model, including a brief introduction to quantum computing.

“D-Wave is a quantum computing systems, software and services company. We design, develop and make available quantum computers. We provide the software for programming those quantum computers. We provide the cloud services for accessing the quantum computers, and we provide professional services for helping our customers to build out their applications leveraging the quantum systems,” Baratz said. “Quantum computers are computers that use quantum mechanical effects – things like superposition, entanglement or tunneling – to solve computationally hard problems faster or better than they can be solved using conventional computers.”

“Quantum computers can be applied to solving both revolutionary applications and evolutionary applications. Revolutionary applications are things like designer drugs, where you could create a drug for you specifically addressing the issues that you have. Another example is global weather modeling. These are applications that will have a profound impact on society going forward. Evolutionary applications are things like employee scheduling, cargo container loading/unloading or fraud detection. These are problems that businesses are solving today, but the computational power that exists today is not sufficient to solve those problems optimally. Quantum computers will allow businesses to solve them better and/or faster than they’re solving them today.”

Baratz then discussed the factors that differentiate D-Wave from its competitors in the quantum computing space.

“D-Wave decided to start with a very different and unique approach to quantum computing when compared to everybody else in the quantum industry. Specifically, we decided to start with what is called ‘annealing’ quantum computing… We are the only company in the world that builds and makes available annealing quantum computers,” Baratz explained. “Annealing systems are much easier to work with – easier to scale, much less sensitive to noise and errors and much easier to program than gate-model systems (the other approach to quantum computing). As a result of all of that, we are, today, the only truly commercial quantum computing company. We have customers like Mastercard, PayPal, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Volkswagen working on real business applications that leverage our quantum computing to benefit their business operations.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), to learn more about the company’s successful initiatives and projects and how they’ve impacted the quantum computing space as a whole.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services. It is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company’s mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. It does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology is being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DWaveSys.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

