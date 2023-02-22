Dave Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call for March 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE, DAVEW), one of the leading U.S. neobanks on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, will host a conference call on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.



Dave management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in number: (877) 407-0789

Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company’s website, along with the transcript, at https://investors.dave.com.

If you have any difficulty registering for or connecting to the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave is on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave’s financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help millions of customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees and find work. For more information, visit www.dave.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

press@dave.com