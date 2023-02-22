Johnny Rockets to L’Eggo The Bun for All-New, Limited-Time Chicken & Waffle Sandwich Made with Eggo® Waffles

All-American Chain Becomes First Branded Fast Casual Restaurant to Add Eggo® Waffles to Menu

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnny Rockets , the timeless, all-American burger brand, is saying goodbye to its famous bun for a sweet, new menu item in collaboration with Eggo® Waffles. Fans can now indulge in the all-new Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, featuring warm and toasty Eggo® Waffles as the sandwich bun. For an additional pick-me-up, Johnny Rockets is also launching a refreshing Iced Coffee Shake. The limited-time offerings will be available through April 30 at participating locations.

Perfect for breakfast and beyond, the new twist on a classic chicken sandwich is a waffle lot of fun, featuring two fluffy, Homestyle Eggo® Waffles as buns, crispy chicken strips, bacon, and a drizzle of sweet syrup. It doesn’t stop there—Johnny Rockets has also brewed up two new, hand-spun shake flavors for an added jolt to the meal, the Vanilla Iced Coffee Shake and Mocha Iced Coffee Shake.



“We are always looking for new and innovative partnerships that resonate with our guests,” said Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Eggo® was a natural fit for Johnny Rockets to align with as it speaks to our brand identity—timeless and iconic. This inventive play on the Chicken & Waffle Sandwich will be sure to hit the spot for both of our loyal fanbases.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Johnny Rockets to bring the crispy, fluffy goodness of our famous Eggo® Homestyle Waffles to this delicious new Chicken & Waffle Sandwich,” said Ivonne Valdes-Balsinde, Marketing Director Breakfast Category, Kellogg’s Away From Home. “This limited-time menu item highlights the versatility that Eggo® Waffles can add to menus and Kellogg’s is proud to give customers the chance to taste Eggo® in a way like never before!”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience.

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg’s ™ Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we’re addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.