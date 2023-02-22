Berlin Packaging Wins Six Medals and One Honorable Mention at the 2022 Craft Spirits Packaging Awards

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, collected six medals and one honorable mention at the 2022 Craft Spirits Packaging Awards presented by the American Craft Spirits Association and CRAFT SPIRITS magazine and sponsored by the Glass Packaging Institute. Now in its third year, the annual competition celebrates excellence and creativity in the design of craft spirits labels and packaging. This year's winners were drawn from 130 entries from 80 companies.



Berlin Packaging works with distillers of all sizes, offering complete spirits packaging solutions, including a variety of ready-to-ship premium stock bottles and closures and an extensive collection of innovative bottle shapes. For those seeking custom packaging, Berlin Packaging's design and innovation division, Studio One Eleven®, has eight design and innovation centers worldwide, with global headquarters in Chicago, IL. Studio One Eleven provides world-class structural design, branding, and graphics.

A complete list of Berlin Packaging's wins at the 2022 Craft Spirits Packaging Awards is below:

Gin

SILVER: Roaring Fork Gin, Woody Creek Distillers (Basalt, Colorado)

Packaging Supplier: Berlin Packaging

HONORABLE MENTION: St. Laurent Gin, Distillerie du St. Laurent (Rimouski, Quebec, Canada)



Portfolio

BRONZE: Distillerie du St. Laurent (Rimouski, Quebec, Canada)

Packaging Supplier: Berlin Packaging; Custom Bottle Design: Berlin Packaging, Studio One Eleven



Ready-To-Drink

GOLD: Party Can Triple Spice Margarita, Party Can (Chicago, Illinois)

Packaging Supplier: Berlin Packaging



Rum

SILVER: Navy Strength Dark Rum, Star Union Spirits (Peru, Illinois)

Bottle Supplier: Berlin Packaging



Vodka

GOLD: Woody Creek Vodka, Woody Creek Distillers (Basalt, Colorado)

Packaging Supplier: Berlin Packaging

Whiskey

BRONZE: Great Jones Rye, The Great Jones Distillery (New York, New York)

Packaging Supplier: Berlin Packaging



About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

