Harrow Health Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Harrow Health Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Harrow Health, Inc. ("Harrow Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HROW), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased Harrow Health common stock? If you purchased Harrow Health common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/harrow-health-inc

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On February 22, 2023, Bonitas Research issued a short report alleging multiple claims. Among other things, the report stated, “Eyepoint received a DOJ subpoena seeking the production of documents related to sales, marketing, and promotional practices related to Dexycu. Harrow did not disclose this subpoena to investors despite being the responsible party for Dexycu sales, marketing, and promotional practices.” The report further states “Harrow received a FDA Warning Letter for false and misleading marketing claims. In August 2022 Harrow received a FDA Form 483 inspection report which cited unsanitary conditions and drug quality issues. Harrow did not disclose any such actions to investors. A few months later following these actions, the company issued a nationwide recall with the FDA.”

Following this news, on February 22, 2023, Harrow Health’s shares fell by over 7%.



What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .