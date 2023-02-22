Charles River Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Charles River Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (“Charles River” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRL), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased Charles River common stock? If you purchased Charles River common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/charles-river-laboratories-international-inc

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed they received a subpoena from the Justice Department related to an investigation into the illegal importation of nonhuman primates. The company said it intends to “fully cooperate” with the investigators and will stop receiving nonhuman primates from Cambodia, for an undetermined time. It was also stated that “there is currently no global source to replace the supply of nonhuman primates from Cambodia. So the current supply situation will result in study delays in the company’s safety assessment business, and have a negative impact on 2023 revenue and earnings.”

Following this news, on February 22, 2023, Charles River’s shares fell by over 15%.



What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .