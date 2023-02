English Lithuanian

The information published in the media on 22 February 2023 abaut the plans of AB Rokiskio suris for 2023 are only personal insights of Dalius Trumpa, whish have not been approved by the Management Board of AB Rokiskio sūris, and which have been accidentally published in the course of a conversation on a completely different topic.

The CEO regrets the violations of the rules on disclosure of public information adopted by the Lietuvos bankas.

Dalius Trumpa, CEO



Tel.:+370 458 55200