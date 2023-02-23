ACQUISITION OF MCBURNEY APPROVED

English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 09 - 23 February 2023

On 29 December 2022, DFDS announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of McBurney Transport Group. Completion of the acquisition was subject to regulatory approval.



The required regulatory approvals have now been received and completion of the transaction will be announced separately.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Attachment