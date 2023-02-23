Electrify Expo Doubles Exhibitor Participation and Expands to New Markets in 2023

Seven city tour planned for 2023 in major EV markets including Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas

Forecasts over 200,000+ demo rides and 150,000 attendees, continuing its leadership as the #1 EV Event in North America

In addition to automakers and micromobility, attendees will experience new segments including aerial mobility and electric watercrafts



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is gearing up for the 2023 season with a seven city tour scheduled May through November. Kicking things off in Long Beach, Calif. and making its way around the country to San Francisco, Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami and concluding in Austin, Texas, the festival showcases over 1 million square feet of exhibition and demo space from the world’s leading brands in e-mobility to an audience of engaged and enthusiastic EV shoppers.

“Electrify Expo has significantly increased the number of brands participating and also added new entertainment elements for all ages,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. “We are bringing together legacy automakers, startups in the e-mobility space with truly unique products, and everything in between to give people hands-on experiences with the products that are going to change the world as we transition to an electric future.”

Electrify Expo has established itself as the premier EV event for brands looking to reach EV buyers of all types from electric cars and trucks, to e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-watercraft and more. The entire festival is designed around providing thrilling experiences and demos of the latest products so that attendees can determine which brand matches best with their demands. The exhibitor roster will include the industry’s biggest automotive brands including domestic and international automakers as well as early-stage companies. The event is a fun for all ages festival and includes an enormous kids zone for today’s youth to experience the latest in electric mobility.

In addition to the public festival, Electrify Expo will again host two 'Industry Days' featuring the brightest minds in the EV industry using keynotes, panels and fireside chat formats. Electrify Expo Industry Day allows attendees to network with other professionals and discuss the latest trends in e-mobility which will kick off both the Long Beach, Calif. and Austin, Texas festivals. More information and a full schedule of speakers in Long Beach will be announced soon.

The full 2023 Electrify Expo schedule is as follows:

May 19-21: Long Beach, Calif. at Long Beach Convention Center

June 24-25: San Francisco at Alameda Point *NEW location for 2023

July 22–23: Washington DC at RFK Stadium *NEW location for 2023

August 12-13: New York at Nassau Coliseum (Long Island)

September 9-10: Seattle at Marymoor Park

October 14-15: Miami at Miami Dade Fairgrounds

November 10-12: Austin, Texas at Circuit of the Americas

Tickets are available now at electrifyexpo.com and are $20 per person with children 5 and under admitted free of charge.

Companies interested in exhibiting at this year’s Electrify Expo can visit www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

ee@skyya.com

