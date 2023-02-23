Lantheus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

- Worldwide revenue of $263.2 million and $935.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, representing increases of 103.1% and 119.9% over the prior year periods, respectively
- GAAP net loss of $119.2 million and GAAP net income of $28.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, compared to GAAP net loss of $40.2 million and $71.3 million in the prior year period
- GAAP fully diluted net loss per share of $1.74 and GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $0.40 for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, compared to GAAP fully diluted net loss per share of $0.59 and $1.06 in the prior year period; adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $1.37 and $4.22 for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, compared to adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $0.25 and $0.49 in the prior year period
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $105.4 million and $281.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Free cash flow of $100.6 million and $263.4 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, compared to free cash flow of $9.3 million and $41.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2021
- The Company provides first quarter and full year 2023 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
The Company’s worldwide revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $263.2 million, compared with $129.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 103.1% over the prior year period. Full year 2022 worldwide revenues were $935.1 million, compared with $425.2 million for the full year 2021, representing an increase of 119.9% over the prior year period.
The Company’s fourth quarter 2022 GAAP net loss was $119.2 million, or $1.74 per fully diluted share, as compared to GAAP net loss of $40.2 million, or $0.59 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 GAAP net income was $28.1 million, or $0.40 per fully diluted share, as compared to GAAP net loss of $71.3 million, or $1.06 per fully diluted share for the full year 2021.
The Company’s fourth quarter 2022 adjusted fully diluted net income per share, or earnings per share (“EPS”), were $1.37, as compared to $0.25 for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of approximately $1.12 from the prior year period. The Company’s full year 2022 adjusted fully diluted EPS, were $4.22, as compared to $0.49 for the full year 2021, representing an increase of approximately $3.72 from the prior year period.
Lastly, net cash provided by operating activities was $105.4 million and $281.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Free Cash Flow was $100.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of approximately $91.3 million from the prior year period. Full year 2022 free cash flow was $263.4 million, as compared to $41.8 million for the full year 2021, representing an increase of approximately $221.7 million from the prior year period.
“2022 was an outstanding year for Lantheus, led by the success of PYLARIFY and expansion of our Radiopharmaceutical Oncology pipeline. We accelerated our growth, diversified our portfolio, and delivered record revenues and profits which created additional free cash flows,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. “In 2023, PYLARIFY, the #1 PSMA PET imaging agent and DEFINITY, the #1 ultrasound enhancing agent, will continue to deliver value for our patients, healthcare professionals, employees, and shareholders.”
The Company updates its guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023 is as follows:
|Guidance Issued February 23, 2023
|Q1 FY 2023 Revenue
|$280 million - $285 million
|Q1 FY 2023 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS
|$1.28 - $1.32
|Guidance Issued February 23, 2023
|FY 2023 Revenue
|$1.140 billion - $1.160 billion
|FY 2023 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS
|$4.95 - $5.10
On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company’s view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenues
|$
|263,166
|$
|129,562
|$
|935,061
|$
|425,208
|Cost of goods sold
|95,995
|71,654
|353,358
|237,513
|Gross profit
|167,171
|57,908
|581,703
|187,695
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|26,983
|19,423
|100,243
|68,422
|General and administrative
|39,639
|62,530
|133,584
|150,395
|Research and development
|272,226
|11,293
|311,681
|44,966
|Total operating expenses
|338,848
|93,246
|545,508
|263,783
|Gain on sale of assets
|—
|—
|—
|15,263
|Operating (loss) income
|(171,677
|)
|(35,338
|)
|36,195
|(60,825
|)
|Interest expense
|2,581
|1,528
|7,185
|7,752
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
|588
|—
|588
|(889
|)
|Other loss
|1,397
|4,141
|1,703
|7,350
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(176,243
|)
|(41,007
|)
|26,719
|(75,038
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(57,058
|)
|(792
|)
|(1,348
|)
|(3,759
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(119,185
|)
|$
|(40,215
|)
|$
|28,067
|$
|(71,279
|)
|Net (loss) income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(1.74
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|0.41
|$
|(1.06
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(1.74
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|0.40
|$
|(1.06
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|68,500
|67,713
|68,487
|67,486
|Diluted
|68,500
|67,713
|70,671
|67,486
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Revenues Analysis
(in thousands – unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|DEFINITY
|$
|63,619
|$
|59,311
|7.3
|%
|$
|244,993
|$
|232,759
|5.3
|%
|TechneLite
|24,725
|22,041
|12.2
|%
|88,864
|91,293
|(2.7)
|%
|Other precision diagnostics
|6,022
|5,684
|5.9
|%
|22,825
|26,973
|(15.4)
|%
|Total precision diagnostics
|94,366
|87,036
|8.4
|%
|356,682
|351,025
|1.6
|%
|PYLARIFY
|160,642
|35,417
|353.6
|%
|527,405
|43,414
|1,114.8
|%
|Other radiopharmaceutical oncology
|919
|267
|244.2
|%
|4,102
|5,473
|(25.1)
|%
|Total radiopharmaceutical oncology
|161,561
|35,684
|352.8
|%
|531,507
|48,887
|987.2
|%
|Strategic Partnerships and other revenue
|7,239
|6,842
|5.8
|%
|46,872
|25,296
|85.3
|%
|Total revenues
|$
|263,166
|$
|129,562
|103.1
|%
|$
|935,061
|$
|425,208
|119.9
|%
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(119,185
|)
|$
|(40,215
|)
|$
|28,067
|$
|(71,279
|)
|Stock and incentive plan compensation
|8,124
|4,162
|29,262
|15,934
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|8,307
|8,373
|33,225
|27,506
|Acquired debt fair value adjustment
|—
|—
|—
|(307
|)
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustments
|9,300
|43,900
|34,700
|72,400
|Non-recurring refinancing related fees
|70
|—
|70
|—
|Non-recurring severance related fees
|—
|—
|—
|522
|Non-recurring fees
|—
|818
|(384
|)
|818
|Extinguishment of debt
|588
|—
|588
|(889
|)
|Gain on sale of assets
|—
|—
|—
|(15,263
|)
|Strategic collaboration and license costs
|265,856
|—
|266,356
|—
|Integration costs
|—
|9
|—
|102
|Acquisition-related costs
|169
|823
|1,037
|1,549
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|—
|189
|—
|9,729
|ARO Acceleration and other related costs
|(968
|)
|5,259
|2,119
|5,259
|Other
|583
|2
|694
|62
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(b)
|(76,227
|)
|(6,079
|)
|(97,739
|)
|(12,138
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|96,617
|$
|17,241
|$
|297,995
|$
|34,005
|Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues
|36.7
|%
|13.3
|%
|31.9
|%
|8.0
|%
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net income (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|(1.74
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|0.40
|$
|(1.06
|)
|Stock and incentive plan compensation
|0.12
|0.06
|0.41
|0.24
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|0.12
|0.13
|0.47
|0.41
|Acquired debt fair value adjustment
|—
|—
|—
|(0.01
|)
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustments
|0.13
|0.63
|0.49
|1.05
|Non-recurring refinancing related fees
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-recurring severance related fees
|—
|—
|—
|0.01
|Non-recurring fees
|—
|0.01
|(0.01
|)
|0.01
|Extinguishment of debt
|0.01
|—
|0.01
|(0.01
|)
|Gain on sale of assets
|—
|—
|—
|(0.23
|)
|Strategic collaboration and license costs
|3.76
|—
|3.77
|—
|Integration costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Acquisition-related costs
|—
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|—
|—
|—
|0.14
|ARO Acceleration and other related costs
|(0.01
|)
|0.08
|0.03
|0.08
|Other(a)
|0.06
|—
|0.01
|—
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(b)
|(1.08
|)
|(0.08
|)
|(1.37
|)
|(0.16
|)
|Adjusted net income per share - diluted
|$
|1.37
|$
|0.25
|$
|4.22
|$
|0.49
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|70,642
|69,446
|70,671
|68,963
|(a)
|This effect includes an adjustment related to the increase from basic to diluted shares as the Company changed from GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
|(b)
|The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
(in thousands – unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|105,352
|$
|13,889
|$
|281,781
|$
|53,916
|Capital expenditures
|(4,724
|)
|(4,544
|)
|(18,347
|)
|(12,140
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|100,628
|$
|9,345
|$
|263,434
|$
|41,776
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|$
|(264,724
|)
|$
|(4,544
|)
|$
|(276,547
|)
|$
|3,683
|Net cash used in financing activities
|$
|317,840
|$
|(2,100
|)
|$
|311,691
|$
|(39,332
|)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands – unaudited)
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|415,652
|$
|98,508
|Accounts receivable, net
|213,397
|89,336
|Inventory
|35,475
|35,129
|Other current assets
|13,092
|12,818
|Total current assets
|677,616
|235,791
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|122,166
|116,772
|Intangibles, net
|315,285
|348,510
|Goodwill
|61,189
|61,189
|Deferred tax assets, net
|110,647
|62,764
|Other long-term assets
|34,355
|38,758
|Total assets
|$
|1,321,258
|$
|863,784
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings
|$
|354
|$
|11,642
|Accounts payable
|20,563
|20,787
|Short-term contingent liability
|99,700
|—
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|127,084
|58,068
|Total current liabilities
|247,701
|90,497
|Asset retirement obligations
|22,543
|20,833
|Long-term debt, net and other borrowings
|557,712
|163,121
|Other long-term liabilities
|46,155
|124,894
|Total liabilities
|874,111
|399,345
|Total stockholders’ equity
|447,147
|464,439
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,321,258
|$
|863,784
